Steak Tip Marinade

I found a package of Sirloin Broil in my freezer last night. I had no idea what Sirloin Broil even was, let alone what to do with it! So, I typed in Sirloin Broil in the ingredient browser and read through the recipes. I came across this one and oh my goodness I am so glad I did!! Simple ingredients worked magic on the steaks. I lessened the amount of ingredients used only because the steaks I had weren't very big. I threw the marinade in a ziptop bag as well as a touch of meat tenderizer because I wasn't sure what cut of meat I was working with, tossed in my steaks, squished it all around, and set it in the fridge. When I got home from work 8 hours later, took the steaks out of the fridge, let it rest on the counter for about a half hour to come to room temperature and threw 'em on the grill. This recipe is outstanding, and it will be a favorite in my household!! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe :)