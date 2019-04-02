Steak Tip Marinade

It took many experiments for this one. I have finally perfected a marinade that will make your mouth thirst for more.

DOMENICI

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix the Worcestershire sauce, Italian-style salad dressing, garlic pepper seasoning, and barbeque sauce. Place the meat in the marinade, and turn to coat. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Brush grill lightly with oil to prevent sticking. Place steaks on the grill, and discard marinade. Grill steaks 10 minutes on each side, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 1158.4mg. Full Nutrition
