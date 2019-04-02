Steak Tip Marinade
It took many experiments for this one. I have finally perfected a marinade that will make your mouth thirst for more.
I converted this into a crockpot recipe by making about 2/3 of the marinade, but cutting the Wor. sauce way down, to only about a teaspoon (because of the salt) and adding about 1/4 cup water. I used some round steaks and poured the sauce over them, added a small sliced red onion and a small bag of baby carrots. Cooked everything all day on low. Thickened the liquid at the end with a flour/water slurry, and served this with Garlic Red Mashed Potatoes and toasted Challah bread and butter. Good and really easy!
Delicious! Have tried this MANY times, and it is wonderful, especially when cooked over charcoal with mesquite wood chips. You can actually reduce the recipe by half (but keep 2 lbs of beef) and put the tips into a zippered freezer bag. Then you can make a whole bunch and freeze what you're not ready to cook yet. Also, the type of salad dressing and barbecue sauce make a big difference! Try with your favorite brands first, and then go from there. I've found some salad dressings to be too salty. Finally, add 1 tsp of meat tenderizer to shorten the marinade time and make the beef deliciously tender.
Easy and delicious! I cut the recipe in half for a pound of sirloin. I used Kraft light italian dressing and Bull's Eye BBQ sauce. I didn't have garlic pepper seasoning so I used minced garlic and a couple dashes of Montreal Steak seasoning. I poked the steak a few times with a fork and placed everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. I turned it a few times during the marinating process. I definitely recommend marinating longer than an hour for optimum results.
I found a package of Sirloin Broil in my freezer last night. I had no idea what Sirloin Broil even was, let alone what to do with it! So, I typed in Sirloin Broil in the ingredient browser and read through the recipes. I came across this one and oh my goodness I am so glad I did!! Simple ingredients worked magic on the steaks. I lessened the amount of ingredients used only because the steaks I had weren't very big. I threw the marinade in a ziptop bag as well as a touch of meat tenderizer because I wasn't sure what cut of meat I was working with, tossed in my steaks, squished it all around, and set it in the fridge. When I got home from work 8 hours later, took the steaks out of the fridge, let it rest on the counter for about a half hour to come to room temperature and threw 'em on the grill. This recipe is outstanding, and it will be a favorite in my household!! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe :)
This is one of the best steak tip marinade recipes I have ever tasted. This recipe has been requested by many family members, friends, and co-workers. Everone loves it!
I wasn't sure what sirloin tips were so I bought 2 beautiful sirloin steaks (2.5lbs) for this recipe, then cut them into kabob pieces myself. We marinated the chunks overnight (made the recipe as written, except I subbed 1t garlic powder and 1t pepper for the garlic pepper, plus I added 1t of meat tenderizer per Zipporah) and grilled them along with Unbelievable Chicken Marinade kabobs for our first family BBQ. Everyone raved!! My father-in-law even asked for both recipes... a definite first! So easy!!
This was pretty good; I would probably make it again. I can't understand how some reviewers can rate a recipe (especially poorly) when they didn't follow the recipe and/or directions! This recipe doesn't say anything about a crockpot... Shesh.
We made this last night on the grill. It was pretty good but I found the marinade didn't penetrate the steaks much and I let it marinade at least 4 hours. Since we liked the overall flavor, next time I will just reserve a little of the marinade to use as a dipping sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
We thought this was pretty good. I didn't have garlic pepper, so used 1/2 tsp of granulated garlic and 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper. Served with Roasted New Potatoes & Sugar Snap Peas with Mint, each from this website. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Deanna!
So easy! It really adds an interesting, delicious flavor to steaks and chicken. I don't have garlic pepper seasoning, so I add minced garlic and freshly ground pepper to my marinade. I will never have another naked steak on the grill again!
Delicious! My family found the tips very flavorful and I only marinated them for two hours. Definitely a keeper recipe.
LOVE IT!! Absolutely delicious! I did exactly what the recipe said plus I added 1/4 cup of honey. I marinated it over night. My husband bbq it for about 10 minutes than brought it inside and popped it in the oven at 325 for about 10 more minuets. It was SO juicy and delicious!! We also had grilled some walla walla sweet onions! Next time I have company, this is what I am making! I will use this recipe again and again!
Used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce... REALLY good!!!
Awesome Marinade for Simplicity and Flavor. My husband's words "this steak is awesome!" Music to my ears =) Only marinaded 1hr, would like to see how it improves w/longer time. This will be a regular in my household! Thanks. P.S. To the Regularly Offended RB Review Readers...Hope I haven't used up too much space, made you look at my picture too many times, disgusted you with my love for simplicity in cooking or otherwise stepped on your toes. I LooOVe ALLRECIPES!!!
So Good!!! I didnt follow recipe to the T. However I used it as a blueprint, and added onion powdre, garlic powder, lawrys, a lil honey, Man they were Amazing!! its really a no fail, recipe, you cant go wrong with a marinade but this bluePrint is Great. Thanks
I wouldn't consider using any other marinade now for that authentic resturaunt quality steak taste. Just great!
My very picky beau LOVED his steak with this marinate. It was simple and used everyday ingredients. I used some very thinly sliced round sirloin steaks, put them in a ziplock with the marinate to soak all day and broiled them for five minutes! Perfect!!! He requested that I flag this recipe for safe keeping!
I followed the actual recipe with my favorite brands except I didn't have the garlic pepper. So I used 1 tsp. Garlic Salt and 1/2 tsp. black pepper. This recipe had a fire/sweet taste, and was delicious! I marinated for 6 hours, and the sirloin steak that I cut up turned out so amazing. I didn't grill, I seared them on top of the stove. I kept half of the prepared sauce out, separate for gravy for the homemade mashed potatoes. Heated it on top of the stove just like gravy, perfect! Added grilled pineapple, creamed corn and crusty french bread. Final results are in the picture, of course I had to sprinkle it with pepper too when I'm done, love that stuff. This recipe turned out amazing! I will use again and again. *Favorite Brands used: Kraft: Zesty Italian & Sweet Baby Ray's for the BBQ Sauce
Favorite! This recipe reminds me SO MUCH of a place I used to purchase tips from in Medord, MA (Bob's on Main St.). This marinade makes the most tender tips from a very inexpensive cut of meat. Great with rice pilaf and a spring mix salad!
This was quite tasty! All my guys loved it. Easy to make as it has few ingredients.
Yum! I was skeptical about the bbq sauce, but this marinade turned out awesome. I only marinated for about an hour and it still turned out great. Thanks for the recipe!
We didn't love this - the flavor of the marinade totally overpowered the flavor of the sirloin tips. I think I would prefer this with either the bbq sauce OR the italian dressing but not both.
Um ... Wow ... this is good. Made exactly as written. I thought it would be above average, but this is great. The BBQ sauce really makes this. Don't use the cheap stuff. This blended nice. EDIT: THIS TIME used a better cut of meat (NY strip) This is only second to the "Montreal Steak Marinade" that is on the side of the bottle of Seasoning.
this is a very good marinade, my children even liked the steak and they are not big meat eaters.i am for sure use this one over and over again. thank you deanna
This marinade is wonderful! I have tried others, but this is the best. Works well with all types of beef. I marinade whatever beef I plan on cooking about 3-4 hours in this mixture, then I grill it, you don't even need steak sauce! Thanks!
Really simple, these ingredients are always around...we used half the sauce and stabbed the meat all over, marinated overnight, and these cheap steaks were GREAT! Super flavor, and tender!
We used this with boneless beef ribs and they were tender, juicy and delicious. Even the kids liked them!
I was totally disappointed in this recipe. It didn't tenderize the meat at all (I used a fair cut of tenderloin) and it masked the flavor. I think this is for the people who like to douse their steaks in A-1.
I thought this was a very good marinade, however, I like mine a little spicier, so I added some cayenne pepper as well to boost the flavor. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is amazing! My husband absolutely adores it. He even dips his bread in the marinade, and sops it up off his plate after he's done eating! We have made this recipe many times, and it's one of our favorites. Thanks!
not my cup of tea, odd taste, would not use again.
comes out great every time, even on not so great tips! have made several times and will keep as a first hand recipe!!! Thanks!!
very nice marinade! I used a vinegar based bbq sauce to help meat absorb marinade through the oil of the dressing! Has good layers of flavor though!! good stuff!!
Wonderful! This recipe changed my taste in steak. I don't have a grill, so instead I pan fried the steaks, slowly adding marinade.
browned in pan and then added to crock pot on high for 4 hours. tasted great! Served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes.
In place of Italian dressing I used Vidalia Onion Vinegarette. For garlic pepper I used garlic salt with black pepper. Followed the directions otherwise, and it was phenominal! Thank you very much for the idea.
We didn't like this. Mostly it tasted like a wierd bbq sauce. Maybe it was just the style of bbq sauce that I used, but I won't be making this again. I really think that the success or failure of this depends on the bbq sauce that you use.
Pretty easy marinade to put together. I added in some ketchup to balance the other flavors and make it not so strong. I marinated a tri tip roast cut into large wedges overnight. Then, I cut them into bite size cubes and marinated for a couple more hours. Next time, I'll marinate the cubes overnight to take advantage of the good marinade flavor.
I loved this recipe. I used Wish Bone fat free Italian dressing and Jack Daniels original No. 7 recipe barbecue sauce. The Marinade was great and would be just as good on chicken too. My boyfriend did not care for this, but he doesnt tend to like marinaded steak.
You sir, are a god among men; a man among boys. I salute you!
This marinade was ok. I made it according to the recipe but like others cooked it in a slow cooker. The meat turned out tender and moist. I found the marinade to be a little too sweet for me. I think I might try this again but add some chili pepper sauce and/or crushed red peppers and cut back on the bar b que sauce or use a different kind that has some kick.
I marinated my steaks overnight. Great flavor. Thank you Deanna for sharing.
GREAT FLAVOR! I was leery about using BBQ sauce in a marinade, but after reading the other reviews; I decided to try it. Glad I did! I used a bold and spicy BBQ sauce with a robust Italian dressing. I marinated a whole sirloin tip steak for seven hours. This allowed the flavor to go through the meat and yet not overpower the natural flavor of the steak. I’m anxious to try different BBQ sauces and Italian dressings to see what other flavors I’ll get. I only made half the amount of marinade and it was plenty.
Awesome recipe. I used Italian red wine vinegar in place of the italian dressing and for the BBQ sauce I used Jack Daniels hickory brown sugar.
We use this marinade all the time.. It makes the steak tips taste sooooo good.. The longer you marinade them the better they taste.. So put them in early in the morning or even the night before you plan to have them..
Loved this. Great on both beef and chicken. Had all items on hand and the family loved it. Will definitely do this one again
Made it just as it was written. Really nice marinade, we all really liked it. Just so you know it tends toward sweet. Will definitely use again.
A great marinade with readily available refridgerator items. I quartered this recipe, perfect for two smallish strip steaks. I marinated overnight & the steaks were tender and very flavorful. I'll use this recipe many more times, thanks!
I made this a couple of nights ago for my husband...he loved it, as did I. I'm planning to use it for a "Welcome Home" BBQ for my brother-in-law who is returning home from Iraq in July! I used chuck strips...they seem to have more flavor. I also feel that the BBQ sauce you use is very important to the outcome of this recipe. Thanks for a keeper!
It's good and unique.. not BBQ but not your run of the mill marinade. I've made this twice, cutting the recipe by half. My marinade times have only been a little over an hour, and they still turn out flavorful. Psst... I add 1/2 tbsp of Italian dressing mix/seasoning to the marinade, and I season the steaks with the Montreal steak seasoning. Make sure to let your steaks come to room temp before throwing them on the grill.
OMG, this was a BIG hit at my house tonight-- my extremely picky husband raved about it, and I really loved it too. It will be my go-to marinade from now on! Please note that I cut the recipe in half because I was cooking for only my husband and me-- and I wasn't making steak tips-- I did two 8 oz. steaks, and had plenty of marinade. I did make a couple of changes (though I'm sure it's fantastic exactly as written!). I cut the worcestershire down by 75% because I am limiting my sodium; and I didn't have garlic pepper seasoning, so I used a heaping teaspoon of minced garlic and 1/8 tsp black pepper. Marinated for 24 hours and on the grill they went. No need to even put steak sauce on the table when you serve steaks marinated in this. Tender, juicy and flavorful!!! I can't wait to try it on chicken :)
Very tasty. My husband loved it and my son who is picky also thought it was great.
I ended up leaving a tri-tip to marinade for several days. It was great!! yum yum
I can't wait to make this for company and not tell them what I did! I didn't use garlic pepper (I don't care for pepper) but I did add garlic powder. Oh yeah, I used this on tri tip. I over cooked the meat and yet it was still tender!!! I have extra marinaded and plan on trying it with chicken! :) Thanks again! *Update. cut tri tip in half while marinating. I left it whole today and even after 8 hrs it wasn't long enough. I think 24 would would be great! I don't think you can over marinate!
Great stuff!
This is my second time using this marinade. I made these tips for guest and they were blown away! So was I! So tender and delicious. The only thing this recipe needs is a few added spices. I used spicy McCormick. It was absolutely perfect.
It seemed odd to combine Italian dressing with BBQ sauce, but this is a wonderful recipe! It has such a unique flavor and my dinner guests just loved it! I added papaya to act as a tenderizer and I don't think it affected the flavor of the recipe. Very delicious!
The ingredients sounded so good but it was so bad. I will not make this again. And I don't know how this happened but the meat was dry after cooking all day in a crock-pot.
Very good, I used the slow cooker and used only 1/3 c worch sauce, added 1/4 c water, no garlic pepper powder so I added 2 tsp garlic powder and 1 tsp black pepper, also added 1/2 green pepper, 1 onion and 2 carrots, put on low and cooked all day.
Very easy and very tasty. It makes a ton so cut the recipes in half or be prepared to have some leftover.
Simple to make delicious to eat!!
This recipe is one of the best that I have ever tasted.
Absolutely delicious! I thought the combo of flavors, might be weird, but not so! I used it on pork ribs. great.
this was ok, but i fund it bland. I will look for another recipe.
Excellent. Very good flavoring for onions and mushrooms as well.
Oh my goodness! It was *so* good...we ended up broiling the steaks (top sirloin thin cut) for about 15-20 minutes total. I was only able to marinate for 1.5 hours, and still felt the flavors absorbed enough to notice. I served it with cooked orange squash, and mushroom-flavored couscous (from a box). The three dishes made an excellent meal.
I was looking for a recipe that tasted like one I had had before, and this wasnt it, but it was still good! It is missing something, though, and I'm not sure what. I may try adding ketchup next time. Thanks! I'll make this one again.
This was sooo good! I used it on some fast fry steak that was VERY thin. I was only able to marinade it for 3 hours, and it was still delicious! I didn't have, nor have I heard of garlic pepper, so I used minced garlic/ground pepper like another person said. My husband and I are not big red meat eaters, but we could have eaten more easily!!!!
This is fantastic, I double it and it's always a hit at every bbq - people rave about my "secret recipe"! I add some red pepper flakes to mine for a little extra heat.
very, very good. i did marinate overnight, poked the steaks with fork to help with flavor the meat. cooked in a crockpot all day, just great!
Used a fat free Italian dressing. Really good marinade. Also cooked down as a good sauce.
This was only okay for me. I marinaded the steak overnight but the flavors were still a little bit bland. I might attempt this recipe again but possibly add a tbsp. of sugar or honey to the marinade.
My daughter mixed some of this up a couple days ago to marinade some round steaks I was going to grill. The steaks sat in the marinade for two full days before grilling. The flavor was very good, but it could have used a little salt. My younger daughter usually insists on having steak sauce for her steaks, but she ate 1-1/2 steaks with this marinade without once asking if we had any steak sauce (we didn't). I'll use this again, adding 1 tsp of salt next time. I can't wait to try it on chicken! Thanks for sharing!
this marinaded 2 days. i had some tough sirloin steaks. they were frozen and i cut them more like slivers and made rice and cooked over medium heat with a small amount of veggie oil with the sauce. it was wonderful. tasted like terrayaki beef jerky but much moister. i served with an asian salad and not enough rice. 2 lbs of steak and 1 cup of rice was not enough...no leftovers for just 2 folks. try it.
I quadrupled this recipe and used it to marinate 9 pounds of tip roast sliced into steaks. It was fantastic. Very flavorful and juicy. I also added some habanero sauce to a portion for those who like spicier food (including me) and it was even better.
Family liked this recipe. I marinated for 6+ hours and used meat tenderizer with Top Sirloin Steaks. Husband actually gave it a 3.5
Wow this is a great recipe. I used this marinade on a 2 lb. boneless sirloin tip roast. Allowed to marinate all day. Roasted with tatters and carrots. I poured the marinade in the bottom of the pan and added a little water. Used come of the juice on top of the roast. Yummy. Will be making again. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This marinade was great. And sooo easy. No mincing garlic or chopping herbs. I used it on steak tips and everyone loved it. Will definately use this again and again.
This marinade is so easy and so tasty. I marinated a tri-tip roast and roasted it in the oven. My husband ate every last bite and he's extremely picky. I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. YUM!
This is really fantastic, and the ingredients are something we have on hand most of the time. YUM!
My hubby and kids loved it!
AWESOME on portabello mushrooms!!!
OMG! This marinade is soooooo good on steak! I marinated two ribeyes for about 24 hours. . .Delicious!
Okay this was amazing. But garlic pepper? I don't have that on hand so I substituted about a tsp. of garlic powder. I used tri tip cut into small pieces and it turned out so flavorful. I will definitely make this one again. Thanks for this wonderful recipe. UPDATE: I've made this more times than I can count now. I even have the garlic pepper now but I think it is equally good with the substitutions. Love this recipe.
This elegant and easy marinade has, after a long search, found a place at the top of my list. I've used it on several cuts of beef - it's great with London Broil. This marinade can be easily punched up to suit individual tastes (I like to toss is some crushed red pepper), but it great used just as presented.
I LOVE this Recipe, I make it at least once a week. The only change I do is instead of garlic-pepper seasoning, I use 1 clove fresh garlic and a teaspoon of steak spice. Also, I usually half everything, as this recipe makes a lot.
great marinade
Pretty good, but came out VERY sweet, probably because I used Bullseye barbecue sauce. I will definitely try this again with a bbq sauce that isn't quite so sweet.
This was excellent. Mixed up my own Italian Dressing (olive oil, cider vinegar, sugar, oregano (lots), italian seasoning, black pepper, salt, garlic powder, onion powder). I used Bull's Eye BBQ sauce and like another reviewer found the marinade a bit too sweet when the sauce carmelized in cooking. (The marinade had tasted fine when I mixed it.) Next time I'll use a bit less BBQ sauce or lower the sugar amount in my italian dressing. Still, this was a wonderful marinade. Used it to marinate the meat for shish kabobs.
5/11 clowes. very tender. got tip steak (flap steak) at costco. plenty of marinade for 3 lbs. used montreal steak seasoning. good on skewers with green pepper, mushroom, and onion. yum marinade as long as possible.
Enjoyed it tremendously, marinated the meat for 24 hours, skewered with sweet onion, pineapple, red and yellow pepper as well as mini portobello's, put them on the coals and grilled until done. Side dish were basmati rice pilaf and grilled asparagus. Great meal, excellent marinade. Only grievance, sodium. I'm going to come up with a way to make it a far more cardiac-friendly recipe without sacrificing phenomenal tatse. Anyone who has such a recipe already, please feel free to message or email me.
Super yummy. Pretty much fool proof. I didn't measure liquid ingred's exactly. Added a ton of dry spices ei paprika reg and smoked, chili powder, onion and garlic powder, cayenne, chinese 5 spice, italian herbs, pepper, lemon pepper, and grilling spice mix. Probably could never duplicate exactly but the base is so good you can spice it up any way you like. Great marinade and/or sauce.
This is the best marinade. I didn't change a thing. The meat tasted like something that you would find in an upscale restaurant. My family raved about this for days.
Very good. Can't wait to try it on pork and chicken.
Pretty darn good. I admit- after reading reviews, I did more of a 60/40 blend- less bbq to italian- cause from experience I know bbq sauce can overpower. I used good seasonings italian dressing and plain bbq sauce- no smoky, honey or anything like that- cause I think you could end up with a weird flavor. I marinated overnight- and I think I could have let it sit longer- Im really into flavored meat. But it was still good- and different- not the same ol same ol.
I didn't have time to marinade the steaks so I just combined the ing. in the pan & cooked them slowly with onions. Also didn't have garlic pepper so just used steak seasoning. Very good! We will definitely use this again.
This was really good!! I halved the recipe & I didn't have any garlic pepper seasoning so I used regular garlic powder & ground pepper. It was very good & a nice change to the usual BBQ sauce!
A great way to jazz up sirloin steak! Marinated overnight.
The family results are in, and this is the new marinade I'll be using from now on. Even my daughter, who hates steak, gave it a try and enjoyed it! I served the tips with caramelized onions and garlic/lemon sauteed mushrooms on the side. A real keeper~~thanks!
