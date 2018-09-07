Bionicos (Mexican Fruit Bowls)

Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.
Great recipe! Love this stuff! I could live on bionicos alone all summer! I use regular sour Creme and usually vanilla yogurt. This recipe is so forgiving you can make personal changes without really changing the results. It’s all a matter of taste. Thanks for sharing!
husband loved it! we only used strawberry banana red crisp apple and raspberries for the fruits. I think a vanilla yogurt might be worth trying next time. i added more granola and ate the left over crema with some granola. can't wait to make this again ! ill have to use honey next time
