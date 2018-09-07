Bionicos (Mexican Fruit Bowls)

Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.

Recipe by Yoly

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 fruit bowls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Crema:
Fruit Salad:

Directions

  • Mix yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and crema in a bowl. Add vanilla extract and stir until well incorporated.

  • Divide cantaloupe, papaya, apple, and banana among 4 individual bowls, arranging them in separate sections. Place strawberries in the center of each bowl. Top each bowl with 1/8 cup each granola, raisins, and coconut.

  • Drizzle 1/4 cup of the crema mixture over each fruit bowl.

Cook's Note:

Substitute creme fraiche for the Mexican crema if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 65.9g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 94.1mg. Full Nutrition
