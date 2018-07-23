10-Minute Mushroom Carbonara

This mushroom carbonara recipe is a quick and easy upgrade to a weeknight spaghetti dinner. Once your water is boiling, this dish can be on your plate in just 10 minutes. I tend to make this low-sodium, but you may want to add salt to the pasta water and to the mushrooms while they are cooking.

By Ryan Schroeder

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, place mushrooms in a dry skillet over medium heat. Cook until they begin to brown and release moisture, 3 to 5 minutes. Add oil and garlic. Fry until softened, about 3 minutes more.

  • Beat eggs together in a bowl. Add 1/2 of the Parmesan cheese. Mix well and stir into cooked mushroom mixture.

  • Serve spaghetti topped with mushroom sauce and remaining Parmesan cheese.

Cook's Note:

Use any dried pasta you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 57.8g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 98.9mg; sodium 143.5mg. Full Nutrition
