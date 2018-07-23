10-Minute Mushroom Carbonara

This mushroom carbonara recipe is a quick and easy upgrade to a weeknight spaghetti dinner. Once your water is boiling, this dish can be on your plate in just 10 minutes. I tend to make this low-sodium, but you may want to add salt to the pasta water and to the mushrooms while they are cooking.
This was very good! The only thing I changed was adding a bit of the pasta water to the mushroom mixture, then added the pasta and tossed. Then I added the egg mixture while stirring into the pasta as other recipes instructed.
This was very good! The only thing I changed was adding a bit of the pasta water to the mushroom mixture, then added the pasta and tossed. Then I added the egg mixture while stirring into the pasta as other recipes instructed.
I really liked this recipe. I was skeptical since it did not have onion, or ham, or a hint of creme fraiche. Given that I reduced it for only two people, it is totally worth it. I added 2 more teaspoons of parmesan because I like it. I reserved 2 tbsps of the water from the spaghetti and added it as I tossed the spaghetti and mushroom mix together to make it easier for the mix to stick to the spaghetti. Will definitely make this recipe again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.