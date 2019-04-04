Green Beans Braised with Tomatoes and Fresh Basil
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 169.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.3g 9 %
carbohydrates: 18.1g 6 %
dietary fiber: 7.1g 28 %
sugars: 5.1g
fat: 10.5g 16 %
saturated fat: 1.5g 7 %
vitamin a iu: 2030IU 41 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 37.6mg 63 %
folate: 83.2mcg 21 %
calcium: 97.2mg 10 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 57.6mg 21 %
potassium: 536.7mg 15 %
sodium: 53.3mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 94.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved