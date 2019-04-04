Green Beans Braised with Tomatoes and Fresh Basil

Green beans are braised with tomatoes, garlic, and onion until tender and finished with a sprinkle of fresh basil in this easy vegetable side dish recipe.

By mike

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add green beans, tomatoes, and up to 1/2 cup water. Cook until beans and tomatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle basil, salt, and pepper on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 10.5g; sodium 53.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

