Skillet Beef and Celery

A quick and easy family favorite for over 30 years in our family. Even the kids enjoy this one !! Serve over hot, fluffy rice.

Recipe by Vicki Haddy

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Slowly cook and stir onions and celery until golden brown; remove from heat and set aside.

  • In the same skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Place beef slices in the skillet and heat until well browned. Stir in salt, pepper, soy sauce and water.

  • Cover and simmer for 30 to 40 minutes. Return the onion and celery mixture to the skillet and simmer for another 10 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, combine the water and cornstarch. Pour the mixture into skillet. Stirring constantly, heat until thickened.

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 80.5mg; sodium 601.6mg. Full Nutrition
