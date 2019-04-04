Skillet Beef and Celery
A quick and easy family favorite for over 30 years in our family. Even the kids enjoy this one !! Serve over hot, fluffy rice.
was the 1st time i ever made it and the entire ohana loved it only thing i did diffrent was add 2 cans mushrooms. will use this recipe over and over very easy to make thanksRead More
This is a pretty good meal. I looked at my "fresh" celery and rather than trying to salvage the green parts, I opted to substitute it and the cornstarch with 1 can of condensed cream of celery. I also opted for the nuttier Maggi Seasoning for soy sauce. The broth was fabulous, but somehow it didn't quite marry with the beef. Next time, I'll either follow this recipe verbatum or maybe add the onions at the beginning of the simmering process and modify this review, accordingly.Read More
This dish was really good! Didn't enjoy cutting celery, onions, and beef. I served over rice, as suggested and my family wants it again. Note: In step 4 of the recipe, I wasn't sure how much water to use. I used the 1 cup of water listed in the recipe for step 2, so I used 2 tsp. for step 4 and it turned out fine.
I have found that some of the best recipes are the simplest. This recipe fits that bill. You can dress it up, or leave it alone, and it still comes out good. Thanks for a good, basic recipe that you can make with ingredients on hand!
Folowed directions, Nothing extra added, Everyone enjoyed the recipe at dinner. I dont usually add reviews. but this was easy and very tasty. I will cook this often. Thanks Vickie!
yummy.. so good. i didn't have to add the cornstarch. most of the water was gone but it was still good with the little liquid that was left over rice. tomorrow i'm going to try it with pork!! mmm yum!
Used more beef, pepper to taste, and added some minced garlic and chopped green bell pepper. Served over white rice and this was well recieved by my family. Not complex and lacks depth but very homey, filling, and stick-to-your ribs dinner. Thanks Vicki.
This was OK, nothing special. I probably won't make it again but if I did I would double the meat, there definitely wasn't enough.
I was surprised by how much my boyfriend loved this, despite how easy it was to make!
This was a good recipe and easy to make. I would use a little less pepper if serving it to kids.
This is an okay basic recipe.
I was looking for something to use my extra celery in and this popped up. I really liked it. I didn't use cornstarch, only put a dash of flour for some thickening. Also, I cut the cooking time in half by just browning the meat thoroughly, then adding the rest of the spices and water. Then I immediately added the celery and onion and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Came out delicious over brown rice! Thank-you!
This is a great recipe if you're cooking for people that don't like a lot of flavor. If you're making it for yourself, I recommend adding a few sprinkles of cayenne to spice it up. Also you can do this with chicken, just make the broth chicken broth. And the cook time is lower.
I made this for my grandparents because I wanted to make sure it was something they could undoubtedly eat. It ended up being really popular. I made twice the celery and onion and added that to some steamed broccoli which I then sauteed in a little extra soy sauce and served on top of a bed of jasmine. Next time I think I would add one diced jalepeno for my own personal enjoyment.
I didnt want starchy so I left the starch and water altogether from the recipe. I stir fried the veggies with heated oil and salt and set it aside. We bought a high grade steak and salt/peppered it before lightly pan frying it (left it med rare). Cut it in thick slices, put it on a med shallow plate, topped it with the cooked veggies and had it with ponzu sauce (instead of the soy sauce since I didnt want heavy soy sauce taste) for dinner that night. had it with some white rice. It was fabulous. I could never imagine the celery and onion combination but it matched oh so well with the beef. Really enjoyed the texture and flavor mixture in my mouth. thank you for the recipe!
It was simple. Wanted more flavor. Added alot more veggies and garlic. Still seemed to be missing something. But for an easy simple meal it was good.
We really liked it! It provided a way to have a good healthy meal and use a cheaper cut of meat. I used extra veggies and eliminated the cornstarch. This will be in the regular meal rotation. Thanks!
this recipe was delicious! I did make a change to this recipe so instead of beef i used boneless pork chops and my family love it!
I love eating celery alone so this flavored beef really hit the spot :) didnt have cornstarch so i used flour might have been excellent with the cornstarch but the flavor was on point anyways.
I loved this meal but I added a couple new items. One was garlic powder and the other for the soy sauce I used the best soy sauce known to Hawaii its made in Hawaii. Its called Aloha Shoyu. Shoyu in Japanese means soysauce. This soy sauce brings out the best flavors for cooking. I can never use any other soysauce for my cookings but Hawaiis own. The other soysauce to me is meant for sushi and certain asian cooking. So this meal was loved from my husband, my 2 yr old and my 7 yr old. We also ate this over white steamed Japanese rice.
Delicious! My family really enjoyed this dish.
This was GREAT. Easy to make and full of flavor. I will make this again!!!
My family loved it! Thank you!
I really enjoyed this. I served it with brown rice. My husband put it in a wrap. The recipe has an error because it tells you to put the water in with the spices but then has the same water being used with the cornstarch. I used a cup in both places.
Loved this!!! I would add more beef. But no complaints at all. Delicious!!!
Very Good!
Easy to make, tastes very good. Excellent over rice as suggested. Great use for an economical beef cut.
Just O.K. I liked it, but my family didn't care for it. I probably won't make it again.
This dish was a huge hit at our house! I tripled the recipe because we were having guest over and ate it lots of celery, green bell peppers, onions and minced garlic due the other reviews about it “lacking substance”, I also added a little shredded carrots toward the end of the sautéing of the other vegetables. Because I prepared so much for my family & guests, I found it much easier to put the meat in the freezer to get a little frozen first before slicing. It was SO MUCH EASIER & saved me a lot of time. Seasoning is key when it comes to this recipe because it’s simple. My family & I like well seasoned food. For this reason, you should know that I followed the recipe as it related to soy sauce amounts; however, I added a hearty amount of pepper, seasoned salt and a little cayenne pepper. It was EXCELLENT! I’ll make this again & again, that’s for sure!
This was a pretty good dish. I only used one onion, and put in some sliced carrots instead. It wasn't the most flavorful, so I'd recommend adding some spices. But it was a good, basic dinner.
Really simple and the whole family (including my finicky 3 year old twins ) loved it!
This is so simple and so delicious! I make it at least once a month and all the kids get se ends!
Delicious. Meat Very Tender. Very inventive and quick way to use roast. Hubby loved. Would have given 5 stars, but needed to add cayenne (per other reviews) to give depth and dimension. Otherwise delicious!
My family loved this dish. I only used one onion and added fresh mushrooms. The flavor was great!
Really good. I made as recipe states.. The second time I made it I added sugar to give it a bit of sweet flavor and it worked well....
