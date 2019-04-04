Scrumptious Beef and Potato Casserole
This is one of my husband's favorite recipes for a weekend supper. It's great the next day, but don't microwave it to reheat, as the topping will be soggy.
very good dish, my mother in law makes it all the time. Can substitute ground beef for the stew meat and omit the shorteningRead More
This was not that great at all and expecially for the amount of time it took to make. My family wasn't to pleased either. I wouldn't suggest this meal to anyone.Read More
very good dish, my mother in law makes it all the time. Can substitute ground beef for the stew meat and omit the shortening
tastes like a baked potato with all the trimmings and topped with beef...delicious Forget the wheat flake cereal...they bring the confuse the flavor and confuse the texture I felt like I should have used chives instead of the wheat flakes. Overall, I'd call it comfort food that sticks to your ribs.
I LOVE this recipe. My husband really enjoyed the dish when I made it. I didn't have onions, I only have 1.25 lb of meat and 3 small potatoes, muenster cheese and rice chex instead of corn flakes, yet the dish turned out REALLY GOOD! Substituted olive oil for the shortening and added some garlic. This recipe is absolutely a keeper! Thank you!
My husband says I'm never allowed to make this again.....unless I make 2 pans!!! I followed recipe exactly other then adding garlic. I also used cornflakes for the topping. I ground them very fine and the texture was great, almost like a bread crumb topping but better flavor. This was absolutely wonderful, whole family loved it.
I rate it as a 5 for the kid friendly rating cuz my husband HATES EVERYTHING AND LOVED THIS!!!! Seriously, he only eats meat and potatoes. This was perfect! I made the potatoes a bit watery (my bad) but other than that, it was great! I am so happy to add a recipie of mine to the very narrow recipie book that I have for him. So many things he absolutely refuses to eat or has me move the vegetables to only my side of the dish-- you women knowthat that is hard to do w/ a LOT of dishes. Thanks, Deb! Heather Austin, TX
This is a good recipe. I substituted french fried onions for the topping and I had to cook it a bit longer so the potatoes were done, but my family loved it.
Very good recipe, but I made some changes due to what I had available. I used 2 lbs of ground beef (normal cooking method) and added carrots and green beans. Everyone really enjoyed it and we'll be making it again.
Have been making this dish for years for my kids and grandkids under the name of Connecticut Beef Supper it's really great I have always used corn flake crumbs as the original recipe calls for but I think any good crumbs would do.
Delicious! I used corn flakes because I didn't have any wheat flakes and it was very yummy.
Really Good way to use tougher cut of steak. My husband is very fussy but he really enjoyed this
This takes a bit to make, with all the steps, but it is super yummy and makes plenty for my family!
After reading all of the good reviews I was shocked at how much I did not like this. It was edible but too bland and I think a more beefy mushroom gravy would be way better than this white.
My husband loved this recipe and I'm adding it to our regular menu cycle. I omitted the shortening and flake cereal. I substituted ground beef, and added a little garlic extra cheddar cheese. Delicious!
This is a great casserol. I used hamburger (of course omitted the water that would have been added to the meat and onions) and slice my potatoes instead of diced. I had doughts about leaving it uncovered while baking but the cheese was brown and the topping crunchy (i used corn chex crunched up inplace of corn flakes (it was what i had on hand) Will make again
This is a delicious one dish meal! My husband said its definitely a keeper! I made a few minor changes: used olive oil rather than shortening beef broth instead of water added 1 chopped green pepper & 4 cloves minced garlic to onion and beef while browning sprinkled simmering beef with a dash of marjoram, fresh ground pepper & pinch of thyme thickened beef mixture with a tbl of corn starch 3/4 c sour cream 1 c milk used ritz crackers I was concerned the casserole would be too soupy so cut back on the liquid ingredients. It was the perfect texture for our taste. I will definitely make this regularly. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This was not good. No one in my family would eat it. All the milk and sour cream curdled. It was runny. Not creamy at all. The flavor was very bland also. Not a keeper.
This was very tasty! I boiled my potatoes for just a bit when making it so it wouldn't require as much baking time - only took about an hour to cook. I also added some worcestershire sauce to the soup mixture to jazz it up!
5*+++++ A crowd pleaser for sure. It is a family cold weather pleaser.
Great starter recipe. I used what I had on hand. No stew meat, onions, cheddar cheese or flake cereal. I used 1/2 ground Buffalo 1/2 beef, french fried onions, Mexican cheddar mix. Added steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce and pepper, corn and more mushrooms. Delicious!
well for me this recipe was just ok.A little bland i will play with this recipe an will be adding more seasoning
We call this upscale tatertot casserole. We used deer burger. My family really love this
good comfort food.
I have made this several times and it is always a hit with the family. I use ground meat and omit the cereal topping. I also cook the sliced potatoes a little bit in the microwave to cut down on cooking time. This is great comfort food.
Excellent recipe, used stew meat first time, yummy. Just finished dinner, made it again with ground beef.
This sounded delicious and it might have been but I followed the recipe exactly as it said and after 1-1/2 hr baking time it was so over cooked and dried out everyone hated it. it was a crunchy mess.
The only problem i had with this is that my meat wad a little tougher than i would have liked. It was delicious, my husband and 7 year old scarfed it down! Will make again. Oh I didn't have any cereal do i used italin bread crumbs and it was yummy!
Super easy kid friendly meal. I used lean stew meat to cut down on the fat trimming time and I used the pre-diced hash browns. Turned out grat and was really low fuss and fast prep time!
I made it exactly as written. We thought it was pretty good. "Scrumptious" is overstating it I think. Not sure I would make again.
very good, all i added was garlic. a keeper thanx
This is a wonderful casserole even my 15mo. old loved it!
Good, no fuss recipe. It wasn't as "hefty" as I would like so next time I'll either have to put more meat in it or add some vegetables. I cooked it for 2 1/2 hours to make sure the potatoes were done. I also marinated the meat overnight with seasoning and 2 tbsp. of soy sauce. For me, this added all the flavor the dish needs. I did have to substitute cream of celery for the cream of mushroom and it was fine.
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy! This was a great recipe. I took the advise of some people and did not include the wheat flakes. I also cubed my potatoes in smaller sizes and my food was ready in an hour. My husband loo….ooo…ved it! I will definitely be making it again this week and this time I will use ground beef. It smells good too and tastes really good the next day. This is definitely a keeper!
I enjoyed how tender the meat was!!! Very yummy and I will make again!!!! You could very easily add items (veges) to this casserole!
This was pretty good, I guess not what I was expecting. There is so much liquid that it eats more like a thick stew. I used golden mushroom soup, added garlic and a Tb. of worchestire. If you don't add the cereal topping then don't add the cheese at the beginning of cooking. Add the cheese the last 15-20 minutes or it will burn.
The whole family liked this. I used cream of onion soup instead of cream of mushroom soup and hamburger instead of stew beef. this did not turn out soupy like some of the others had stated.. it was very good..
This is so delicious! My husband loves it and he is PICKY. I used butter instead of shortening and added a tablespoon of garlic when I browned the meat. I also used a 1/2 cup more of cheddar and followed the suggestion to use a can of french fried onions instead of wheat flakes- it was a family hit!!!
This is easy, you can tweak the ingredients if you want,depending on what's available to you at the time. Wonderful flavor.
Loved this recipe. Made a few changes due to time and what I had at home. I used top round steak cut into thin slices cooked in olive oil with green onions and garlic. I used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic soup, and Pepperidge Farm cornbread stuffing for the topping. I drizzled melted butter over the stuffing. Also no water was needed for the steak. It was cut thin enough and against the grain so it cooked quick and tender. Baked for an hour and it turned out perfect. Also saved about half an hour.
this is reallly good. i do add garlic pepper seasoning and extra garlic powder. i also add about 1 stalk of celery, sliced. fresh sliced mushrooms are good too. The last time I made this I used leftover round steak and it was great. i reduce the sour cream to 1/2 cup and do not use the cereal on top.
I just literally took this dish out the oven...and came away from my plate to write this review. My family loves it...especially my husband. I used special K cereal on top(just pick the fruit out of it). I also added a green pepper and used a little less sour cream. Turned out great. Boiling the potatos for a little while cut the bake time in half.
My husband loved this ... I used 1 lb of stew meat and added carrots and peas to make up for the lack of meat. I browned the meat in olive oil, not shortening. I cut the potatoes up in bite size pieces, and found they cooked just fine in the time the recipe calls for. I did not find that it got watery as some other reviewers noted. I topped with corn flakes intead of wheat cereal. Could have used just a bit more flavor, in my opinion. Definite "comfort food" dish. I'm sure we will make this again.
this is a yummy comfort dish. I did as one other reveiwer did used grounb beef. 2lbs. Inreased the potatoes by 6 medium diced small. On top I used grated parmesan chesse very generously. Wow just yummy.
Great recipe! Kids cleared there plates. I didn't use stew beef I used beef sirloin and corn flakes, which worked perfectly.Followed it exactly after those small changes.
I used ground beef.. added garlic to the beef while it simmered. (and just me--I added a pinch of cinnamon as well.) Used corn flakes. It was great- lots of compliments
This was very bland! Not sure what could be done to increase the flavor. Husband liked it better than I did but I wasn't very fond of it. Probably won't make it again.
Recipe sounds good but calls for 2 lbs beef stew meat, then in the directions says to brown the ground beef.
This was very good. That said, I did alter it a bit. I didn't have stew meat so used ground beef instead, and so cut down on the liquid. Browned beef and onion in pan, no shortening. Added potatoes part way through. Omitted water and added only 2 tbsp milk and a dash of salt. Also omitted flakes.
This was not as I was expecting... I ended up picking the leftover stew meat out of the casserole to make something with it the next night. Sorry. It just wasn't that exciting for me.
This recipe is okay... a little too much of one flavor. I used ground beef and did away with the shortening. I would try it again but with some vegetables or something in the mix.
This casserole takes a long time to cook; but it's well worth the wait.
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!! I also added carrots and since I didn't have wheat cereal I crumbled some french fried onions on top. My husband said this recipe was definitly a keeper!
This dish sounded very good from what everybody had said. I didn't like this very much nor did anyone in my family. It had a weird taste and the cereal made it taste even weirder. I will not be making this again and I do not recommend it!
This recipe doesn’t work very well. The liquid meant to hold everything together came out really soupy. The beef didn’t need to have all the water added as all the beef could have simmered in its own liquid. Plus after all the simmering, the beef came out dry. I would not recommend this dish.
My husband is not much of a casserole eater but he liked this one well enough to have "as a change of pace." However, I did have to increase the amount of soup to 1 1/2 cans. But it was still good.
Family hit! I did add a little more seasoning than it listed and added crushed Cheez-its to the top and used canned white corn instead of frozen but it was easy and delicious!
It was delicious but I believe you could cut the baking time way down by precooking the potatoes either by parboiling or microwaving . Then oven time could be reduced to just heating through. I'll try it that way the next time I make it, which will be soon. Adults and young children alike loved this dish!
I must have done something wrong! my casserole was very runny...I have been cooking for my family for 30 years ..and I get raves about my cooking...so if anyone can tell me what they think could have happened I would appreciate it! or is this suppose to be runny?
We loved it! I had made it a long time ago when I was just a wee girl for my brothers and I. Now I introduced my husband to this...he was all into it!!
This was really good. I made a few changes to the recipe though. The meat and onions were browned in olive oil as opposed to the shortening. Some of the reviews stated that the original recipe was a little soupy, so I added some flour to the beef/onion mixture to thicken the sauce up some - this worked very well. I also added frozen veggies to the beef/onion mixture. I cut my potatoes up into small pieces and par-boiled them to reduce the baking time. And, I didn't have any wheat cereal or corn flakes so I crumbled Ritz crackers on top and it was SO good!
This smelled terrific but was bland, bland bland. I think with some experimenting this could be quite good but based on this recipe alone it was not well received in my house.
Hubby said this was the best casserole he's ever had! I used bound beef and seasoned it with Mrs. Dash Italian, spicy and onion powder. Added garlic and sour cream to the sauce. Absolutely use the corn flakes. And he recommends Worcestershire sauce at the table for it. And more corn next time. :-)
I've made this dish many times. I often experiment with seasoning the meat with various umami flavor items (Worcestershire Sauce, soy, BBQ, etc.). When I substitute ground beef, I really amp up the umami so that I don't miss the stew beef so much. I also add milk just to the saucy point—not the creamy point; otherwise, it takes a long time to fully absorb. Also, using a mandolin makes slicing the potatoes a snap. There are versions of this recipe which call for corn flakes, but I love the crunchy, saltiness of the wheat flakes—especially when the cheddar melts into them, creating a yummy top crust.
I used ground beef, added garlic powder, omitted the shortening. Didn't have cornflakes on hand. The sour cream added to the flavor. My husband liked it and said it was a keeper. Will try adding peas next time.
This was a hit in my household. I did add extra flour as one reviewer had recommended. I used fresh stewing beef and it was very tender. I did also add a bit of fresh garlic. I think this is a very versatile receipe. Next time I will add celery and peas to the mix. Thank you for submitting it.
I was looking for something different for dinner tonight and came upon this recipe. I had all of the ingredients except the onions on hand. I had to use dry onions instead but that didn't make that big of deal. This was very tasty and I will make again. My husband enjoyed it too.
