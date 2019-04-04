Scrumptious Beef and Potato Casserole

78 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 29
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

This is one of my husband's favorite recipes for a weekend supper. It's great the next day, but don't microwave it to reheat, as the topping will be soggy.

By D Kosko

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over high heat, melt the shortening and quickly brown the ground beef with the onion. Stir in water and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix the condensed cream of mushroom soup, sour cream, milk, salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • Pour meat mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Arrange potatoes over the meat. Pour soup mixture over the potatoes. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Top with whole wheat flake cereal.

  • Bake in preheated oven, uncovered, for 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
694 calories; protein 39.6g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 42.7g; cholesterol 133.6mg; sodium 784.2mg. Full Nutrition
