Napa Cabbage Salad with Mandarin Oranges and Apple

Napa cabbage makes a fantastic salad with its mild flavor. It is paired with apple and mandarin oranges and a creamy yogurt-lemon dressing.

Recipe by Nora

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 serving
Ingredients

4
Dressing:

Directions

  • Place napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, and apple in a bowl. Stir yogurt and lemon juice together in a small bowl and season with sugar, salt, and pepper. Pour dressing over salad and mix well. Set aside for 30 minutes to intensify the flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 91mg. Full Nutrition
