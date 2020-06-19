Napa Cabbage Salad with Mandarin Oranges and Apple
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 107.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.3g 11 %
carbohydrates: 22.9g 7 %
dietary fiber: 4.3g 17 %
sugars: 15.4g
fat: 1.4g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 3 %
cholesterol: 3.4mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 857IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 71.1mg 119 %
folate: 108.9mcg 27 %
calcium: 233.8mg 23 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 36.5mg 13 %
potassium: 571.6mg 16 %
sodium: 91mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 12.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.