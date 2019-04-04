Round Steak and Gravy II

This recipe is great. I have an iron kettle so prepared the entire recipe as follows: I seasoned each piece of steak with salt and pepper, lightly dusted with flour and browned in a small amount of olive oil with 1 clove of minced garlic. I put a layer of sliced onions on top of the meat. I mixed a can of Campbell's Cream of Celery soup (that's what I had on hand) and a can of Campbell's French Onion Soup and a full can of water (rinsed the cans with this water) and poured over the browned meat. Put the lid on and baked in a 325 degree oven for 2 1/2 hours as instructed. This came out tender, delicious and supplied plenty of just-thick-enough gravy for our mashed potatoes. I think searing the meat locks in the juices of the meat and that's the way my mother taught me to do with any roast, steak etc. I do not understand how any of the steak could be dry or tough if the liquid completely covers the meat during the cooking process. I was also taught to cover any meat (with foil or a lid) while it's cooking. However, those inexperienced cooks may not be aware of these helpful hints so it's always a good idea to read the comments when preparing a new recipe. I don't think there'd be any problem putting this in a crockpot. Little preparation time is needed and the results are delicious.