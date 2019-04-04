Round Steak and Gravy II

4.4
307 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 93
  • 3 17
  • 2 7
  • 1 2

Super tender, use a thin cut of round steak for better flavor! Extremely tasty, as it makes its own gravy.

Recipe by Nancy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Trim the fat from the steak, and cut into desired number of servings.

  • In a roasting pan over medium high heat, sear both sides of the steak, about 1 minute per side. Remove from heat.

  • Stir the cream of mushroom soup, French onion soup and water into the roaster. Bake in the preheated oven 2 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 1183.4mg. Full Nutrition
