Round Steak and Gravy II
Super tender, use a thin cut of round steak for better flavor! Extremely tasty, as it makes its own gravy.
Super tender, use a thin cut of round steak for better flavor! Extremely tasty, as it makes its own gravy.
I used Lipton onion soup mix instead of condensed. With 3 cups of water with the soup mix we had oodles of gravy. Quick and easy dish that tastes excellent. Family says "keeper".Read More
I'm not sure if it was something I did wrong, but my meat was very dry and the gravy dried up as well. The flavor that was left was very good though. I think I may try it again, it had to be faulty... maybe shorten the cooking time.Read More
I used Lipton onion soup mix instead of condensed. With 3 cups of water with the soup mix we had oodles of gravy. Quick and easy dish that tastes excellent. Family says "keeper".
This recipe is great if fixed in the crockpot.Some people complained that it was dry. I put the cut up steak in the crockpot and mixed the 2 soups and water and poured it over the meat.About an hr before serving I mixed 3T. of flour with ice water and whisked it in. The entire cooking time was 7 hrs on high adding flour mixture at the 6th hr. It was tender and the gravy was fabulous!!!!!
I make this recipe ALOT! This is the only reason I buy round steak. I sometimes add two can of the french onio soup, instead of a can of water, just to have more flavor, and tenderness. Thanks so much!!!
This was delish!! I slightly altered recipe as others suggested and used a pkg of Lipton onion soup mix (instead of can French onion) as I keep that on hand. Also used 1 can beef broth instead of water, and put in crock pot for 2 hrs on high and 4 hrs on low. Meat was tender!!! Did not need to add flour or cornstarch because gravy was a good consistency as is. Also added a few dashes of black and red pepper, garlic powder, and Creole seasoning, so would not be bland. Served with rice and stemmed broccoli.
I made a 1-3/4# thin round steak in my crock pot.I salt-peppered the steak and lightly dusted both side with Garlic Powder. I threw the steak in a pan with a little oil on the bottom and cooked it on both sides for about1-2 minutes on high heat just to quick brown it. Then I put it in the crock pot and added the 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of French Onion soup but did NOT add the can of water. I cut up a few slices of onion and spread them over the top. Cooked on high for 2 hours and 2 hours on low. Then I put the gravey in a pan over medium high heat and sprinkled in a couple of tablespoons of flour to thicken. Awesome taste and meat fork tender.There is no way your meat can be dry or tough. This is fool proof. I made mashed potatos and put gravey over it too! If your meat is thicker and the top of it is exposed you might consider adding the water to it, but if it is thinner leave the water out. A much richer taste. Either way you will probably want to thicken it up by whisking some flour into the gravey. Enjoy!
GREAT! This is true comfort food...and it is ridiculously easy to make! All I had was regular steaks (not round) so I wasn't too sure how it would turn out, but it was just incredible! I seasoned the steaks with pepper and garlic salt and then browned them in a little olive oil in a skillet. Instead of cooking the steaks in the oven, I just simmered everything on the stove, covered, for an hour. My steaks were not dry at all...so flavorful!! I only had 2 steaks, so I used 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup, and 1 whole can of the french onion (no water), and added in a 4 oz can of sliced mushrooms. I also added a bit of flour to the gravy at then end to thicken it up. I mixed up some instant potatoes, microwaved some frozen veggies and had an incredibly easy, GOOD, and well-balanced meal.. .and the best part, I only put in about 5 minutes of active work. I will definitley make this again and again when I'm looking for a good home cooked meal, but don't want to cook!!
This was good. I used the slow cooker and the meat cooked over 8 hours. I only had a pound of round steak, I used cr. of mushroom and then Lipton Onion soup mix plus 2 cups of water. I also added about 1/2 cup of mushrooms. About 30 min before serving, I stirred in 3 tbl of flour dissolved in water. Served over mashed potatoes. This gravy was very flavorful and this seems to be a very budget wise meal. The gravy will be reused to serve over biscuits on the weekend. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I made this in the skillet. I cut the steak into small chunks and seared as directed. I then removed the steak and added the two soups and the can of water. I brought it to a boil and then returned the steak to the skillet. I simmered for about an hour and 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. In the last 20 minutes I added a tablespoon of flour dissolved in 1/2 cup water. This thickened the gravy perfectly! Great recipe! Will make this again.
This is a delicious recipe. I used dry onion soup mix and added two soup cans of water, instead of a can of French Onion soup. It's less expensive and the flavor is wonderful.
Good and easy too! Next time I will cut the cooking time in half.
Kids & family loved it. Easy! I subbed dry onion soup mix with 1/2 can of milk for the french onion soup. I didn't even sear the meat. I don't think you can tell.
yum!! i cooked this in a deep old time cast iron skillet. i seared it without oil on both sides with garlic, pepper, and seasoned salt, then added the soups, water, then added chopped onion, scallions, and threw in some sliced portobellas. baked it at 375 for 1.5 hrs with cast iron lid on and wow! great dish! it reminded me kinda of beef tips without all the flour and cornstarch and that other carb stuff! great dish! i will make again! oh, but i do suggest trimming all the fat as suggested by recipe. i made mistake of biting into a piece with some fat on it and it was not pleasant at all! lol! great dish otherwise!
I'm not sure if it was something I did wrong, but my meat was very dry and the gravy dried up as well. The flavor that was left was very good though. I think I may try it again, it had to be faulty... maybe shorten the cooking time.
This recipe is great. I have an iron kettle so prepared the entire recipe as follows: I seasoned each piece of steak with salt and pepper, lightly dusted with flour and browned in a small amount of olive oil with 1 clove of minced garlic. I put a layer of sliced onions on top of the meat. I mixed a can of Campbell's Cream of Celery soup (that's what I had on hand) and a can of Campbell's French Onion Soup and a full can of water (rinsed the cans with this water) and poured over the browned meat. Put the lid on and baked in a 325 degree oven for 2 1/2 hours as instructed. This came out tender, delicious and supplied plenty of just-thick-enough gravy for our mashed potatoes. I think searing the meat locks in the juices of the meat and that's the way my mother taught me to do with any roast, steak etc. I do not understand how any of the steak could be dry or tough if the liquid completely covers the meat during the cooking process. I was also taught to cover any meat (with foil or a lid) while it's cooking. However, those inexperienced cooks may not be aware of these helpful hints so it's always a good idea to read the comments when preparing a new recipe. I don't think there'd be any problem putting this in a crockpot. Little preparation time is needed and the results are delicious.
Very good, based on other reviews I made the following changes -- I sprinkled each steak with garlic powder and fresh ground pepper, cut the steak into cubes and browned it in a frying pan -- added the cream of mushroom soup, lipton french onion soup mix and beef broth to that and added a mushroom medley to the pan and poured it all into a covered casserole dish and baked as directed. The only thing I would do differently next time is to add some onions to the steak as it browned and add those to the mix as well.
A little salty, but good. I dredged the tenderized round steak in a little flour, salt & pepper before searing. I used a can of mushroom soup, 1 envelope Lipton soup mix and 3 c. water (since I didn't have any french onion soup). Just the right amount of gravy. My 6 year old loved it!
Man pleasing, tasty comfort food with no effort at all. I skipped the searing and just placed the steak in teh baking dish and poured the soup/water mix over the top, covered with aluminum foil and baked this for 2.5 hours. This turned out steak so tender it fell apart during serving and this got raves from my husband. I served this over rice but it would just as well with pasta, potatoes, or biscuits.
I am not a "recipe rater", but this recipe was so good, I couldn't NOT rate it. I followed the recipe AS IS with only one addition, as suggested by another reviewer. I added 3T of flour dissolved in about 1/3 cup water 45 minutes to an hour before serving and the whole thing came out amazing!
This recipe is awesome, soo easy and so delicious! I did make a few changes. I cut the beef into very small pieces, seasoned with pepper, onion and garlic powder. I then seared it in a pan with some diced garlic and a bit of olive oil, I also added a small can of sliced mushrooms. Then I baked for 1 hour and 20 minutes. I thickened the gravy with a bit of cornstarch and served with cheese mashed potatoes and corn. It was super easy on prep time and it was delicious. My husband and I had a friend helping us paint and he said we should open a restaurant!!! So, it was definitely a hit with him!!! Thanks, Nancy for a great recipe!
This was very simple to make and very tasty and flavorful. I did follow others suggestion and used 1 package of the dry onion soup mix instead of the can that was called for. After dipping the round steak in flour and browning it in a dutch oven, I mixed the can of cream of mushroom soup the dry onion soup mix and two cans of water and poured it over the round steak. I added 1 beef bullion cube and baked at 350 degrees for two hours. The round steak was tender and I had to add nothing to the gravy. It was the perfect consistency. I will certainly make this again.
Wow, this was wonderful. I didn't have any french onion soup so I sliced up one medium onion and carmelized it, added some salt and then added 1.5 cups of water instead. I only cooked it for 2 hours because I ran out of time but it was so tender and flavorful. I will make this again.
THIS RECIPE IS VERY SIMILIAR TO ONE I HAVE HAD FOR YEARS CALLED "PORK STEAK DINNER IN A DISH". TRY ADDING PEELED QUARTERED POTATOES, SLICED CAROTS AND A CAN OF PEAS. YOU'LL HAVE A COMPLETE MEAL.
I was wondering how you can cook a piece of round steak. I used the crock pot suggestion and it worked out great. I have done this before with a chuck roast with the same great results. I did not use the french onion soup since I didn't have any, but will put it on my shopping list. I think that it will have a nicer, more subtle onion flavor than the dry soup mix I used. Because I used the dry soup mix, I did add 3/4 can water. I always dredge my meat in flour and brown it before putting it in the crock pot. Otherwise, I find it kind of boils the meat and it can be more rubbery than tender-juicy-fall-apart meat. I would suggest adding some garlic for those who like it, too!!
I'm writing this down now so I don't forget what I did (grin) - if it tastes as good as I'm sure it will, it'll have saved me from making any mistakes in the future. Only had 1/2 pkg of onion soup mix, so (after dredging and frying up meat) sauted 1/2 an onion. In meantime, rehydrated dried porchini mushrooms in boiling water. Added them and liquid (little over a cup) to sauted onion and cream of mushroom soup. Returned seared meat back to pan, covered, and they're all happily singling along at a simmer on my stovetop. UPDATE: The sauce/gravy was fantastic. The meat, while tender, was horrid . Not changing rating as I'm sure it was because I used tenderized round steak. Don't recommend dredging in flour either as it gave a mealy taste to meat. Next time just use regular round steak.
I have made this a few times. The first time I followed the "instructions". After reading the reviews I decided to cook it in the slow cooker. I use Lipton onion soup mix, cream of mushroom with garlic soup, 2 soup cans of water plus some mushrooms (either can or fresh) and some chopped onion. If I'm home cook on high for 2 hours + low for 2 hrs or just on low for 8 hrs if I'm not home. Plenty of gravy to put over the steak and potatoes/noodles. Super easy and my family likes it.
My family loves this. I double the recipe and use 2 cans of French onion soup and 1 can of cream of mushroom. The next day, I dice up the leftover meat and add it to a bag of Reames Egg Noodles (frozen food dept.)
We raise our own beef and have them custom processed. We always have the round tenderized, even so this lean cut can still be tough. This looked good and it turned out wonderful and super tender!! I did turn the meat halfway through cooking and it was done in 2 hrs. The family says it's a new favorite, I agree!
Really good and so easy. Used golden mushroom soup, half can of milk, 1 package of lipton soup mix and a cup of water. Good, but a little salty, may only use 1/2 a packet of soup mix.
I make this a lot and enjoy it. However, I do prefer a couple of changes- I use Golden Mushroom soup, and I add sliced onions and mushrooms on the top of the steak before adding the soup and water. I like this flavor better. But this is a good, simple recipe.
I have made this for years...just in the crockpot, mix the soups and pour over the meat in the morning and cook on low 6-8 hours. It makes it's own gravy. EASY!!!
I really enjoyed this and so easy to make. I did make a few changes. I used a can of beef broth and the dried french onion soup with water. I also thickened it up just a bit by adding some flour and milk at the end of the cook time.
I made this in the crockpot. It was just missing something. Ok as a meal if you aren't feeling excited about anything, but I just didn't find it all that great.
This was absolutely delicious!! I used the cream of mushroom w/roasted garlic soup and onion soup mix with 2 cups of water, pepper, mushrooms and an hour before it was done I added some flour - the steak was so tender we didn't even need to use a knife! My family LOVED it! I served it over egg noodles...I will definitely be passing this recipe on to my friends!
This recipe is excellent and easy to prepare. I made it in the crockpot. I cooked it on low for seven hours. Used the advise of previous reviews: used additional seasonings, and substituted beef broth for the water. The meat fell apart when touched with a fork which is hard to imagine with round steak!
Excellent and EASY!! Good for beginning cooks or older kids.
I followed another reviewer's suggestion, searing the round steak pieces in a cast iron skillet & then cooking them in the crock pot for about 6-7 hours on high. I used about half a soup can of white wine to deglaze the skillet & then added that to the crock pot along with the two soups. Since I added the wine, I decreased the water to about half a soup can. The meat turned out very tender & the gravy was thick enough without adding flour (but I admit I'm not a fan of thick gravy). We had it over rice. I will probably think about ways to add a little more flavor, but as is, it is a good solid meal & perfectly edible.
Using what was on hand, I combined the small can of French onion soup with a large can of cream of mushroom, plus a big dash of garlic powder for my family's taste. I cooked it on high for 2 hours and then low for another 3. The meat was perfect. I made a gravy out of what was left and its flavor was fantastic. This was a big hit and I'll make it again.
Very good, I used a pot roast in the crock pot with a can of mushroom soup and a can of progresso french onion, no water. Thickend it up with cornstarch at the end. Kids loved it!
Absolutely delish! Cooked exactly as the recipe was written. Very easy. Will have again.
Sherri (who posted on 3/3/03), you absolutely MUST let the round steak cook for the entire 2 1/2 hours or your meat will be tough and dry.
very good we all loved it
I used the flip steaks and the soups and 1 cup water. I also dredged the steaks in flour before I browned them. It came out perfectly. I cooked for an hour and had to add a little water towards the last 15 minutes. The gravy was thick and tasty.
This was good. Made it in the crockpot and it was very tender and the flavor was good. Will make again.
My family loves this recipes. My picky teenage daughter gets totally excited when she comes home from school and smells this cooking in the crockpot. I however, use an cream of soup that I have on hand - 2 cans different kinds; any Lipton soup mix, and 1/4 can of water only. Everytime there is a slight different taste, but always good. I have used cream of onion, cerlery, mushroom, garlic mushroom, lipton beefy mushroom, onion - all turns out good.
Tasty and easy recipe! I followed the recipe except added some crushed garlic to the soup mixture. I cooked it in a large-ish roasting pan which, because of the size made a thin layer of soup, it cooked the liquid off so the gravy was super thick. I may actually add more water next time for a thinner gravy. Only 4 stars because it was a little salty for me (and I generally love salty stuff), and the meat was a little dry and overcooked after 1.5 hours. My meat said 'tenderized' on the package so perhaps that's why. Next time I'll cook 1 hour or less.
Extremely simple for how good it is!
My hubby and I thought this was pretty good. When preparing this dish, I did substitute a can of Campbell's Roasted Garlic and Mushroom Soup, for the cream of mushroom soup. I think it helped to add some flavor to the gravy. I took blondie1's advice, and before searing the steak, I seasoned both sides of the steak with McCormick's Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning, and also with some garlic powder, then I proceeded to dredge both sides of the steak in flour. The flour also helped to thicken up the gravy a bit, so ne need to thicken the gravy before serving. (To also thicken up the gravy a bit, I think you could just add half a soup can of water.) The directions didn't specify to bake this covered or uncovered. I baked ours (covered), and exactly for 2-1/2 hours in the oven. Someday I would like to cook this in a crock-pot. I bet that would taste good cooked that way too!
What a terrific flavor this has!!! This is almost dead on the same way my Mom &I used to make "Swiss Steak" although most folks make that with a tomato base. I use a thin cut of " round", but I have the butcher run it through the tenderizer. If he can't, I tenderize it myself. Then, I flour & spice it, before I sear it. The flour helps to thicken the gravy, & searing it brings out the " cooked meat " flavor. Deglaze the pan, & pour that in too. Then, I add the soup & water, & one package of Lipton (Registered Trademark) onion soup & continue with Capco's directions. Thank you Capco for sharing this recipe. So nice to see this recipe already printed, because it was a favorite of my family, & I'm working on a "Family Favorites" cookbook, so my girls will have them in one place instead of loose in this cookbook or that. HTH!!!
I made it and wasn't that impressed. Not bad not that great!!!
I threw this in my crock pot. Who knew this cut of beef could be so tender. Excellent.
Very good. I didn't have French onion soup so I used dry onion soup and beef broth. I also cooked it in the crock pot. It was a little salty, but I'm guessing that was due to the dry soup mix. I will try the recipe exactly as written next time.
Made this last night and it was a hit with everyone. I substituted the mushroom soup with liptons beefy onion.Used thin round steak and let it simmer on top of my stove in a dutch oven. I barely had leftovers!
Loved this gravy. Added garlic powder, onion powder, black and red pepper to one can of cream of mushroom soup, a packet of onion soup mix, about a can of water and a touch of milk. Toward the end I did add a couple tablespoons of flour mixed with a bit of water due to wanting a thicker gravy. Will be using for other cuts of meat as well. Thanks!
best round steak we ever had,did in oven only cook 1hour, so tender,best gravy,i only change one thing , because i didn't have any, was the onion soup & forgot to add the water, i used basil garlic oxo cube. and it was still good.will use this recipe again and again thanks so much
this was a very easy recipe to follow and everything turned out just the way it was supposed to. this is the only time i have made round steak and it was tender.. makes its own gravy that had an amazing flavor.. my husband and i loved it. thanks
Easy, I thought it needed a little more something. I added a little red wine and some garlic salt and subbed the water for broth.
Only complaint I heard was there wasn't enough so next time I'll double the recipe. (There were 4 men and 2 ladies and everyone would've liked more.) Served with mashed potatoes, fresh green beans and rolls. Yummy!
Very good basic recipe. I had this in the oven in literally ten minutes. It came out flavorful and tender. I would make this again. There were no leftovers.
very good and tender. I used half a bag of lipton onion soup mix and stirred together with a can of mushroom soup and 2 1/2 cups water. Cut up the meat and pour over. I used the crockpot and put on high for 7hrs. of total cooking time. Checked at 6hrs. and noticed the gravy a bit runny. Mixed 3T. flour with ice water and mixed in- it thickened right up. Great recipe!
Mine turned out good. I would strongly suggest putting the gavy in the pan first and making like triple the amount of gravy. Good flavor, the house smelled great. I add onion soup mix also.
Would have liked to see the gravy thicker and like a gravy, but it was pretty good otherwise. I sliced the meat into thin strips and put in the slow cooker. Smelled heavenly throughout the day. Served with side of rice (which is why I wanted a thicker gravy) and broccoli.
This was wonderful! My husband loved it. Said it was as tender as a roast but tasted like steak. This is a keeper!
This looked like a great recipe as written...but I did change it a bit in order to make it fit my schedule and ingredients that I had on hand. I had 2 1/2 lbs round steak and used a packet of lipton onion soup mix instead of the can of onion soup and about 2 cups water and a small can of mushrooms. Since I was going to be gone most of the day and needed it ready for dinner, I decided to cook it in the crock pot for 2 hours on high and 6 on low. When I got home the aroma was wonderful! The meat was fall-apart tender, moist and delicious. I served it with mashed potatoes and had plenty of the soup mixture to use as gravy. Thanks for a "souper" easy and great tasting recipe!
I made this recipe exactly as given and it turned out great. Definitely a keeper in our house!
Very good and easy dinner. I seasoned the steak with pepper, garlic and onion powder. Also, I used lipton onion soup mix instead of condensed but did not increase the water. The gravey was thick (like we enjoy) and tasted great but I think next time I will double. The meat was tender and flavorful. I made to sure to bake for the entire 2 and a half hours.
This recipe was sooo good my 3 boys loved this. I changed it up abit an used 2 each of cream of mushroom soup with garlic and condensed French onion. I seasoned the round steak with monterey steak seasoning and garlic powder dipped the meat in flour and browned the meat in olive oil. There was a lot of gravy that I served over mashed potatoes. Excellent recipe. Thanks Annie
I followed the recipe exactly and the sauce was good, but the meat was pretty dry. I think I might try it again with the crockpot.
Really good and pure comfort food! My husband absolutely loves this. I used cubed steaks, reduced fat soup, one envelope of dried onion soup mix, 2 cans of water, added some fresh mushrooms and served with egg noodles. This is a keeper.
My family really loved this. The only complant was that there wasn't enough gravy. Next time I will double the soups.
Wow, this was delicious. We used the "healthy request" cream of mushroom soup and you couldn't even tell the difference! We also added 1/2 teaspoon each of black pepper and garlic, cooked in the crock pot on low for 8 hours-ish. It was SO easy and warm and tasty! Will definitely make again.
Been making a recipe similar to this for years. I like to add sliced bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms when I prepare it. I also throw in a fair amount of black pepper.
I also cooked this in the crockpot all day long rather than the oven. I used other raters suggestions and used Mushroom Soup with Roasted Garlic. I really liked this flavor. Not long before serving I added a little corn starch in cold water to make the gravy thicker so we could spoon it on our mashed potatos. I had also added a can of mushroom slices and a little bit of pepper. Overall, a good meal. I suggest that you serve this with some type of bread. I neglected to make any and my husband and I both commented about how if we had some to sop up the gravy, it would have been yummy!!
It was EXCELLENT! My boyfriend especially loved it. And the extra sauce left over made GREAT gravy with mashed potatoes.
I didn't have onion soup so used 2 cups of water + onion and mushroom dry soup mix along with a can of the cream of mushroom soup. I also used garlic, chopped onions, and green pepper when browning the meat. I covered the roaster with foil and then put the lid on to seal in juices. This was a great fall-off-the-fork meal. I served with mashed potatoes --- to take advantage of the delicious gravy. I didn't have quite as much gravy as I expected, will add more water next time. To compensate, I made gravy with the browned bits in the pan, water from my potatoes, and a little cornstarch. Delicious!
I made this in my Nesco slow cooker and it was outstanding. My husband is very picky and he absolutely raved about it. I added a can of sliced mushrooms, and had to use cream of mushroom and cream of celery because thats all I had, still great. Ive made again following the recipe exact and it is wonderful both ways. I cooked in the roaster on low for 7 hours......cant wait to make again.......
super easy
This was actually very good. Next time I will definitely double the sauce mixture because we like sauce and it was great over mashed potatoes!
I added some pepper and garlic powder to the soup mix and cooked it in a covered skillet for about an hour as someone suggested.
I loved the recipe. I did alter it. I seasoned it with steak seasoning, tenderized it with a meat mallet, dredged it in flour, I fried my steak in a half of inch of oil for 3 mins on each side. Then pat dry excess oil off. Then placed in casserole dish, I then mixed two cans of mushroom soup and 1 jar of Heinz savory beef gravy in a bowl. Stirred and mixed well, I poured it over the meat in cassorole dish. I cover with foil (couldn't find my casserole top) and baked on 350 for 1 hour. Came out very tender, like country fried steak. Served with rice and used the extra gravy to pour on top of rice. Delicious. Thanks for the mushroom soup & gravy combo. Much easier than gravy from scratch and thicker & richer than gravy in a jar.
Mmmm. Made as directed except used more meat than called for. Will probably add a little more water next time as we love our gravy!! Very tender and good way to fix an ordinarily mediocre cut of meat.
Definitely a keeper! I used a thick cut, so cut in large cubes and increased oven time. I seasoned it, sprinkled a little flour, then seared it in a little oil in a pan. I ended up cooking for about 4 hours in a covered baker - very tender. Gravy was great!
made this at my in-laws house who unfortuantly know nothing about cooking or proper food storage. I didnt have a can of french onion soup but i did have a packet of a ju, added 3 tbls spoons of butter and 2 cups of water and heated didnt have fresh onion but found some onion powder I used 6 tbs which should equal about 3 cups of onion (a ju packet called for 3 medium onions so I just guessed) used 1 14.5 oz can of cream of mushroom (my in-laws like giant cans of things) other wise I followed the recipe exactly. I will defiently try it the real way next time. I did find it helpful that you can make a quick french onion soup with just a ju, butter, and onion in case of cooking emergency.
My goodness this was excellent. I also altered a bit using a pkg of the Lipton onion/mushroom soup mix, 1 can of mushroom soup and 2 cups of water. Braised the steaks quickly and added the flour at the end for thickness. The family loved it. Will make this over and over again.
This is a great recipe! I can never get any meat to come out tender, but I did with this recipe. Don’t change anything on this one- it is so easy to make and the gravy is delicious. As someone else has suggested- I do think it is important to cook it the entire time in order for the meat to tenderize.
This was an excellent 'stick to your ribs' kind of meal. I used a packet of Golden Onion dry mix instead of the canned onion soup & it worked fine. Just upped the water to two cans. I mixed 2 TBS of cornstarch with some cold water until smooth & stirred it into the crock pot (I cooked it on low all day) during the last hour or so & it made a perfect gravy - very flavorful. Meat was fork tender after a day in the crock pot & everyone, even the picky 5 y/o, liked it. Thanks!
Very tender meat, the gravy needed to be thickened and seasoned, though, next time I will coat the meat with seasoned bread crumbs prior to seasoning. Especially good using cream of mushroom soup w/roasted garlic.
This recipe was very easy and very good. I tweaked it just a little, instead of 1 soup can of water I used 1/2 a can of strong brewed coffee and 1/2 a can of beef broth. I cooked it on high for about two hours turned it to low for about four or five hours. Just before serving, I mixed two Tbsp of coffee, two Tbsp of beef broth and Three Tbsp of flour in a small bowl, added this to the crockpot and turned pot to high for about 10 min. stirring every few min., this thickened the gravy just right. I served this with mashed potatoes and a green salad on the side. My wife said it was the best roast I'd ever made.
Very easy comfort food. Tastes great and makes the house smell wonderful. My husband and daughter love this recipe.
We loved this. I also used a packet of dry onion soup mix and a can of beef broth, since I had both of those on hand. Added some potatoes to the slow cooker, and then all we had to do for dinner was open a can of vegetables. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was so easy and now one of the family favs at my house. I didn't have some of the ingredients, so I basically used thin cut steak, seasoned it with garlic salt and pepper. I then lightly coated the steak in flour, to thicken the gravy. Browned the meat and flour and added the 1 can of sod. red. french onion soup-progresso. So delish! U must try it
Great recipe!!! and so easy! Definately a keeper : )
I made this in the crockpot as others have suggested. i ommitted the can of water, since my meat was very thin. cooked on low for about 7 hours. the meat was incredibly tender, and the gravy was incredible. i wanted to serve this over mashed potatoes, but served over no-yolk egg noodles instead. my picky boyfriend has already asked when i was going to make this again.
This steak turns out very tasty and the preparation is easy. I made it with thin round steaks and it turned out great.
Rick has made this dish twice...once with mashed potatoes and once with buttered egg noodles. It is hearty and delicious...gravy is outstanding! We have friends making it and their families love this dish!
I made this for dinner last night and my family loved it. My husband said it was a keeper and my 9 year old who is a picky eater said she would rate this recipe a 5. I had some fresh mushrooms in the refrigerator that I sliced on top that added some more flavor. I also used lipton onion soup mix instead of french onion soup because that is what I had in the house. I will be making this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
My Wife and I both love this recipe. I'll use 2 cans of each soup and and a large can of mushrooms for extra gravy, then pour over noddles or brown rice.
I have made this dish a number of times and my whole family loves it every time. Instead of canned French Onion Soup I always use the soup mix in all kinds of varieties and use broth instead of water. I do bake it on a higher temp and less time, then add cornstarch in the last 1/2 hour (and water if necessary) to thicken the gravy.
easy to make. substituted cream of onion for cream of mushroom since I am not a mushroom fan. everyone loved it
Our steak turned out very dry but the gravy was great. Will try again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections