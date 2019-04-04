Very good! The name says it all. These super-cute "porcupines" remind me exactly of the prickly little creature lol! When served with mashed potatoes and a green veggie or corn, these make a very filling meal. My hubs and I had ours with garlic mashed potatoes, green beans & dinner rolls (be sure to serve some of the sauce on top of your potatoes... yum!). As with any new recipe I try, I can't resist the temptation to make a few minor tweaks. This recipe was no exception. Some changes were necessary and others were "just because." I subbed instant rice for the long grain variety (I feared crunchy bits of uncooked rice otherwise) and instead of baking in the oven, I drained all grease, added my meatballs back to the same skillet I browned them in, covered and simmered on medium-low for 45 minutes. I also added an egg to my meat mixture (to ensure my meatballs kept their shape) and 2 T brown sugar / 2 t Worcestershire to my sauce. I can't imagine how bland this sauce would have been as is.... Overall, I was quite pleased with these, if for nothing other than being easy to assemble and calling for basic (and cheap) pantry ingredients. Thanks for sharing, Tara! :-)