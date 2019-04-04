Porcupines

4.2
514 Ratings
  • 5 242
  • 4 173
  • 3 69
  • 2 20
  • 1 10

These are great to make ahead of time and then freeze. We freeze them with mashed potatoes and corn as part of a homemade TV dinner.

Recipe by Tara

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, rice, 1/2 cup of water and onion. Blend in salt, celery salt, garlic powder and pepper. Mix well. Shape into 1 1/2 inch balls.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the meatballs; drain fat.

  • In an 11x7 inch baking dish, combine the tomato sauce and 1 cup of water. Place the browned meatballs into the tomato sauce, turning to coat well.

  • Cover and bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes. Uncover, and cook for an additional 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 54.8mg; sodium 1107.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/29/2022