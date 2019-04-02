Porcupine Meatballs III
These tangy meatballs are fun to make, and kids love them!
Very good recipe. Along with other reviewers, I doubled the rice and baked meatballs in the oven. After 30mins at 350, I ladled sauce on top of the meatballs and cooked another 15mins. I also used half ground beef and half italian sausage-which did add to the baking time. I did make a few with just ground beef and the whole family agreed, the ones with sausage were far and away the best. I served these over egg noodles but do not recommend the tomato soup sauce as a gravy. I think good, homemade spaghetti sauce would be better, after they were baked with the original sauce. Thank you for sharing!Read More
The meatballs were alright. The sauce was a little too tangy for our taste. If you cook too long the meatballs fall apart. Good for folks with tangy tastebuds.Read More
I've been making these for a few years now -- this recipe is one of my regulars. The whole family likes them! I add one tsp of Worcestershire and also a dollop of jarred garlic (mixing them into the meat). Also, I typically use brown instant rice and after browning the meatballs in a small amount of olive oil (no shortening), I pop 'em into my crockpot! About 2 hours or so on low and they're perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
Adding the soup to the meatballs gives them a little more flavor and keeps them moist. Because I had to brown mine in batches I ended up just adding the garlic to the sauce. I needed a little extra zip in my sauce too, so I added some Worchestshire sauce.
It's just like eating the inside of a stuffed pepper without the pepper! I added the garlic right to the meatball mixture along with a little salt and pepper and instead of mustard I added a tsp. of white vinegar to the soup. I baked these in the oven completely. Serve with mashed potatoes - great meal!
These meatballs are just simply good. My picky teens both complimented me and my husband loved them too. They appeal to wide variety of tastes. I used ground turkey instead of beef and omited the onion and garlic because my husband hates them. I just put in a little onion and garlic powder so he wouldn't know. I also added worchestshire to the sauce and the meatballs as recommended by someone else. I browned them in a covered skillet and then baked them until done. They came out very tender. I doubled the batch and we had them on pasta the next night. Everyone still loved them. This is a keeper!
I misplaced my family's recipe for these - so of course I came here! This one was very close to what we've always made, with the exception of the mustard. I added some Worcestershire Sauce, about a teaspoon, and they were absolutely yummy!
We LOVED this!! I doubled the rice and should have doubled the sauce, but it still came out delicious. I browned the meatballs then put them in the crockpot on low for 2 hours as suggested by another reviewer. Also, I added 1 tsp of worcesteshire to the sauce. Even my one year old gave a satisfied "mmmm" after every bite. My very skeptical fiance finished the leftovers the same night that we had it for dinner!!
I am not a big meatball/meatloaf person, but I tried this recipe and really enjoyed the flavor of these. I added 1 tsp of worcestershire sauce to the meat, as I'd seen in some reviews, but that was the only change I made. My husband and I both enjoyed the tangy flavor. Plus, it's a great option we're you're trying to eat cheap!
I found this recipe in a Home and Gardens cook book in the early 80's. It was always a favorite when my children were little and is still a hit with the grandchildren. Besides being quick, it's another great use for hamberger in a pinch.
These held together so much better than some others I have tried. I also added some minced onions directly into to meat mixture. I skipped the frying and baked them at 350 for 30 min and then added the sauce and baked them another 15 minutes. Not as messy! I made fairly big meatballs, reduce the cooking time if you make smaller ones. I also doubled the sauce.
These were very good. I doubled and pretty much followed the recipe exactly. The only thing I did differently was add the garlic directly into the mixture and I also added some Worcestershire to it. I hadn't made porcupines in about 5 years, when my oldest was around 6. She hated them (used a diff. recipe). It was one of only 5 foods she ever swore she hated. Now at 11 she protested loudly when I said I was making them tonight for dinner. However, she LOVED them. I gave her 3 to start out with and she went back for 3 more. These were really good. :o)
Great taste! Loved the sauce! I too added the Worcestershire sauce both to the meatball mix and to the sauce. I'm going to use this recipe the next time I make stuffed green peppers - far better taste than the recipe I've used in the past.
Wonderful, husband loved them and the kids ate them too. I also added worcestershire sauce because others did but mostly because I love it.
I made this last night and everyone raved! Two of my children have their pasta and meatballs without sauce as they have an aversion to tomato sauce. Those two even loved the sauce! It's similar to a plain Spag O's type sauce. I am a time cruncher so I made the meatballs on a jelly roll pan and broiled them on both sides. Saved the time, fat, and mess of pan frying! I then sauted the garlic in a large pot with a little healthier olive oil. I added black pepper and as suggested, the worcestershire sauce. I used a very low fat cut of ground beef I think it was 93 percent fat free. Next time I may go with ground turkey. I also think adding some chopped green pepper to the garlic and oil just might give the flavor of an unstuffed pepper! I tossed some frozen sweet peas and corn in my bowties for the last 3 minutes of boiling and no one noticed as they gobbled it up!
I guess I'm the only one who didn't love these! Thay had a funny aftertaste to me. Husband said "Eh" and ate three, No one else would eat them and the leftovers got thrown out. Thanks anyway for your submission,but I won't be making this recipe again.
These were great. The only thing I changed was using 1 Tbsp of onion powder because my kids will spend the whole meal picking out onion pieces. Added some garlic to the meatball mix also. Whole family ate them which is a huge success!
I made a lot of changes to the recipe and it turned out AWESOME. ****(Next time I make this I am going to cook meatballs in oven to brown them--they are pretty delicate and hard to turn in a frying pan without breaking them...you could also add sauce and cover with foil to finish the recipe in the oven)****
My family really enjoyed this dish. I made a few changes. I used V8 hot and spicy instead of tomato soup, onion powder, minced garlic, Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard and I added black pepper, Worcestershire Sauce and celery seed. I put the mustard in my meat mixture and in the sauce. I think the sauce should be at least doubled if not tripled, really good with mash potatoes. Next time I make this Im going to double everything except for the meat, my family likes alot of flavor and I'm going to cook it like a meat loaf.
The meatballs were delicious! I didn't have any condensed tomato soup so I used a can of tomato sauce. I wouldn't recommend that. There was hardly any sauce and the flavor wasn't very good. The meatballs were AMAZING! I did add some garlic from the jar. My hubby and my son loved these meatballs!
Tasty recipe! I did add garlic powder (we love garlic) to the meat mixture along with some Watkins Meat Magic. The next time I make these I think I'll use 2 cans of tomato soup and one can of water. The sauce was great but there wasn't enough of it for our tastes.
I thought this recipe was pretty great! Easy and quick, there was enough sauce to serve with bow tie pasta. I sprinkled parmesan cheese on top which was very yummy. I used the leftovers to make a delicious meatball sandwich the next day. I will definitely make this again!
This was good! My kids liked it, my husband liked it, and I couldn't stop eating it! I mistakenly added the mustard in with the meat mixture, but it still turned out well. I've already gotten a second request for it.
Pretty good. The family all enjoyed it. I usually always follow the recipe for "porcupines" on this site but thought this seemed worth a try. I will make again. THX
These were really yummy. I mixed the garlic into the meatballs themselves instead of in the pan. Next time I think I will double the sauce so we have more. I had no problems with the taste of the sauce it was perfect for us. I served on top of mashed potatos!
great. I just used regular tomato sauce, and oil instead of shortening. MY 10-month old couldn't get enough - and my 3.5 year old enjoyed, as well.
These are awesome if you add a little bit more spice in the meat mixture. No need to use the stove top, bake meatballs at 350 for 30 minutes, spoon the sauce over them, bake for 15 more minutes. Easy and seriously tasty.
The whole family liked these. I used instant brown rice, and browned without shortening in a non-stick skillet to make it a bit healthier.
I read the reviews before making this recipe and added the Worceshire sauce in the mix. I also didn't have tomato soup so I substituted that for Prego tomato sauce (original) and it turned out absolutely delish!
Needed more sauce, added 1/2 can canned milk and 1/2 can water. These were a big hit with the kids, will definitely double the batch next time!
I followed the recipe exactly, except I doubled it, and simmered my meatballs for 20 minutes in a big pot, and they are still not done. I am going on 40 minutes now. Just be aware if you cook it on the stove-top that 20 minutes is not long enough to simmer them.
Really GOOD and easy to make! I added tablespoon of 57 Sauce, teaspoon of oregano, and some pepper to give them some extra pizzaz, and I think they needed the help or they would have been a little boring!
It is saying something if two and half year old, is eating this recipe.
we loved them.
Porcupine meatballs are like gold in our family. My husband swears the leftovers are even better the next day! When I was growing up, my mom made these from a recipe in the Better Homes & Gardens cookbook, and I use the same base recipe. We do not use mustard or shortening but add some Italian seasonings and Worcestershire Sauce. I double the recipe, put all the meatballs in the bottom of my pressure cooker, pour 2 large cans of tomato soup and one can of water on top of the meatballs. Cook on high until it starts to whistle, then set your timer for 10 minutes. After that, remove the pan from the heat, depressurize, and cool for 5-10 minutes. Perfection!
I followed the recipe and it was great; the second time I made it I used 1 Lb ground beef and 1 Lb ground turkey doubling the balance of the ingredients, I also baked them until they were browned, then stewed them in whole canned tomatoes quartered. They were great!
Loved this! I did make a few changes. I added the garlic directly to the meat mixture and added dried onion in place of the raw onion. Also added per others some suggestions some Worcestershire sauce. I doubled the sauce and placed the raw meatballs in a casserole dish. Poured the sauce mixture over the meatballs, covered it with foil and baked in a 350 degree oven for about an hour. I served it over mashed potatoes. Delish!
I really enjoyed these. After they were done cooking I did add a jar of spaghetti sauce and served them with noodles. It was a good way to use up tomato soup in the cupboard. My husband loved them too and said we have to make them again. So here I am cooking em a second time :)
Absolutely amazing only thing i did different was instead of an 1/8 teaspoon of garlic i put 1/4 and i used garlic and onion tomato sauce. but its awesome i couldn't stop eating and my son loved them he asked for seconds.
One five star rating said "These are great, the sauce tasted just like spaghettiO's". I couldn't agree more. If that is what you like then it is 5 stars. I did add more rice as some suggested but that just dried them out. That is not why it got two stars. They were just VERY bland. It's a good idea but it needs serious tweaking.
These are good- maybe a little bland, however. I wish they had a little more tang and a little more sauce. Skip the shortening and saute in olive oil instead.
Loved it! I Made double and put into containers for freezing. Added extra garlic cloves, wasn't sure what "shortening" meant so Googled it and meant butter or lard, so used butter. Used 2 X 500 gram tins crushed tomato and chillies.
It was good, however a little dry. I used ketchup-cuz I'm a ketchup kinda person. My man liked it and he doesn't like much.
Made this for dinner tonight. I put a little worcestershire sauce in the tomato sauce, used spicy brown mustard instead of regular mustard, added some salt, pepper and minced garlic to the meatball mixture and it was delicious!
It needed more sauce, and I did add Worcestershire sauce. The meatballs were good. I think I would prefer a zippier sauce, even though I do love tomato soup. I'll save the tomato soup for grilled cheese sandwich time.
Taste as good as my mom when she would make them. Yum
These meatballs have no flavor, they fell apart while browning and after I added the sauce, and the garlic burned in the bottom of the skillet.
Good proportions and ingredients. I divided the recipe by 2 for only 2 servings (made a total of 8 middle size balls). I played a little bit with the ingredients : - onion : added in the sauce rather than in the balls, - tomato : put a scoop of tomato concentrate in the meat and used half of a big can of diced tomato (with juice) for the sauce. Followed exactly the rice proportion which was perfect. The balls formed easily and stuck together fine, but note that I had 1 egg for my half of ingredients (as I couldn't divide in 2 the mentionned egg, lol !) I also sliced a green bell pepper into the sauce and added a pinch of sage and rosmarin for lots of flavours and veggies.
This is a tried and true recipe in my family! Great,easy, tasty . I have never used the mustard or the tomato soup, just used a jar of pasta sauce. I also sometimes put a layer of cheese over it and put it in the oven for 5-8 minutes.
My mother was making these way back in the 50's while I was growing up. So to see this recipe rebooted is a nostalgic love affair with food from the past. I've often thought of cooking some of the other dishes that my mother , grandmothers and great grandmothers , and not to miss my aunts , cooked over the years. But the wife is picky, and some of the Czech, Ukrainian, Polish or Belgian dishes just don't tickle her taste buds like they do mine.
I have been making this recipe for 50+ years and it’s always a hit! My three picky eater kids (all in their 40’s now) loved them. I sometimes make a little extra sauce and serve over egg noodles or mashed potatoes. Just plain good old fashioned comfort food! I also make stuffed peppers with this same basic recipe.
I used instant brown rice and it cooked about 90% of the way through when I baked them in the oven. I baked them for 30 minutes and then another 25 minutes with the soup/water/mustard. We all liked them a lot.
I have been making these since about 1971. They were a favorite for my kids when they were little and now my grandchildren. My recipe is a little different and I bake mine in the oven so there is no need for shortening.
The flavor of these is awesome! My rice didn't cook all the way through though :( I did use instant brown rice instead of white, so that could have been the reason. My meatballs also fell apart in the pan, but I found that if I left them in one place long enough to get a really good, brown crust, they didn't fall apart as easily. Overall, I would make these again and either try white rice or add more sauce so I can simmer them longer.
Made these over 20 years or mroe. Remember using tomato sauce instead of soup. Less tangy. I put into a slower cooker for 1 hour. After I already seared them in the frying pan. I will have to make them again soon. Also put in worcheshire sauce.
Just made these.... Very bland. Needs more salt or garlic salt, pepper, parsley and adding a TBSP of Worcestershire or vinegar would help it! That amount of salt is not nearly enough to compensate for the beef plus rice which absorbs it. Also I would suggest using garlic and onion POwDErS as opposed to the raw chunks, because all those make the meatballs fall apart and not stick together. I will definitely make again but with those changes for sure! Just a thought..... I am wondering if using ketchup in the meatball mixture as opposed to plain tomato soup would taste much better.
Needs a little more flavor, will make again
The family loves this recipe...no changes.
This was my mom's recipe from years ago. And I've been making it for a very long time. But my mom used canned tomatotomato sauce so i use canned tomato sauce and add my own seasonings to the sauce and meatballs and I add a Lil bit of rice to the sauce after it simmers a Lil bit Cuz it thickens it. And then I pour the sauce over mashed potatoes. I personally like it better this way. It has been a favorite in my family for generations.
Made very similar years ago, kids loved it. A few changes, any ground meat, beef , pork mix seems best for me, I usually use garlic powder instead of fresh diced.
I made these two different times. The first time I made exactly as the recipe is written and they were perfect. The next time I doubled rice and thought it was dry. I'll stick with as written.
I made these a little different. I use long grain rice and cook covered with water in pan for the rice. Then add diluted cr of chicken soup to them and cook covered till rice is sticking out and fully cooked. Put over instant rice. Family favorite!!!
Tasteless and didn't stick together. Sad, because it was a different and good idea.
