Porcupine Meatballs III

I made this last night and everyone raved! Two of my children have their pasta and meatballs without sauce as they have an aversion to tomato sauce. Those two even loved the sauce! It's similar to a plain Spag O's type sauce. I am a time cruncher so I made the meatballs on a jelly roll pan and broiled them on both sides. Saved the time, fat, and mess of pan frying! I then sauted the garlic in a large pot with a little healthier olive oil. I added black pepper and as suggested, the worcestershire sauce. I used a very low fat cut of ground beef I think it was 93 percent fat free. Next time I may go with ground turkey. I also think adding some chopped green pepper to the garlic and oil just might give the flavor of an unstuffed pepper! I tossed some frozen sweet peas and corn in my bowties for the last 3 minutes of boiling and no one noticed as they gobbled it up!