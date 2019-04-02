Porcupine Meatballs III

These tangy meatballs are fun to make, and kids love them!

Recipe by D Kosko

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, thoroughly mix 1/4 cup of the tomato soup with the ground beef, rice, egg, onion and salt. Firmly shape into 16 meatballs.

  • In a small bowl, mix remaining tomato soup with a half soup can of water and the mustard.

  • Melt the shortening in a large skillet over medium heat. Place garlic and meatballs in the skillet. Cook, gently stirring, until evenly browned; drain. Pour tomato soup and mustard mixture over the meatballs and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes, or until meatballs are cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 122.4mg; sodium 1090.7mg. Full Nutrition
