Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Thighs

I guess it really depends on what barbecue sauce you start with and the thickness of it, etc. My barbecue sauce started out slightly thin before I even added anything. Then when you put it in the crockpot and all the juice from the chicken comes out, it’s even runnier. Mine never actually glazed over like it should have. I’m sorry, but I did not like this recipe. First off, the chicken in the bag was not actually full thighs, it was just all pieces. Also, I believe all meat needs some kind of fat when you cook it to keep from drying out so bad and being stringy and tough as this did. Guess I will try to pull it more and try to make barbecue sandwiches out of it tomorrow.