Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Thighs

A taste of the South is what you'll get when you toss BBQ flavors into the slow cooker with Tyson® Boneless Skinless Thighs. An easy-to-make meal with melt-in-your-mouth tenderness.

Recipe by Tyson Chicken

Credit: KGora
Recipe Summary

5 mins
5 hrs
5 hrs 5 mins
8
9 chicken thighs
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper and place in a slow cooker.

  • Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Pour mixture over chicken thighs and stir to coat.

  • Cook on Low for approximately 5 hours or until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 180 degrees F.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 129.4mg; sodium 777.3mg. Full Nutrition
