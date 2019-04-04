Porcupine Meatballs II
Simple and delicious. Beef meatballs with rice, simmered in tomato soup. Great for a fast meal on a busy schedule.
Simple and delicious. Beef meatballs with rice, simmered in tomato soup. Great for a fast meal on a busy schedule.
I made mine in the oven with a few minor changes to this recipe. I substituted one small fresh chopped onion, added some garlic powder and an egg and used 2 cans of soup instead of one. I put the meatballs in a casserole dish and popped them in the oven at 350 degrees for one hour and they came out perfect.Read More
Not the best. See my review for Hedgehogs to fix this up.Read More
I made mine in the oven with a few minor changes to this recipe. I substituted one small fresh chopped onion, added some garlic powder and an egg and used 2 cans of soup instead of one. I put the meatballs in a casserole dish and popped them in the oven at 350 degrees for one hour and they came out perfect.
My family gave these a 5+++++. These are easy to make I baked mine instead of doing them on the stove top. Bake them for 1 hr. But I did everything as the recipe called for. Served them with mashed potatoes like other veiwers sugjested and salad. Will be making them again. =) =)
I took some advice from other reviewers and added 1/2 c. breadcrumbs and an egg to help hold the meatballs together. To reduce the amount of grease in the sauce, use lean beef. Finally, there was definitely not enough sauce; I added a jar of spaghetti sauce during the last five minutes of simmering to add quantity and flavor. Overall, good stuff!
Not the best. See my review for Hedgehogs to fix this up.
These are very fast, easy, and oh so yummy!!! You do need more than 1 can of soup though!
Great recipe! I used Cream of Mushroom soup instead of the tomato, tossed in a bit of oregano and it turned out fabulously. Next time, I'll cut the salt in half though.
I usually use 1 can of tomato soup and 1 can of tomato sauce to thicken it up. Also put thickly sliced green bell peppers and onions in the pot...best when baked covered in the oven
I made these meatballs with more salt and pepper, onion powder, a dash of italian seasonings and with Cambells ready to serve Cream of Tomato Soup without diluting. I also added 2 eggs to help them bind. I loved the flavor but with cooking the meatbals in the soup, the sauce was insanely greasy! Next time I'll oven brown them first them simmer in sauce to cut down on grease. Kids loved it
Super fantastic meal for the the family. We have five children and the all rated the meal a 4-5star. I added extra seasoning first time around, tasted fantastic and easy to make!
i was really surprised i like this recipe so much because i am not a big fan of meatballs but these were delicious. it could have used a little more sauce but other than that they were great. i will make these again
Like several posters here, I have been eating this since I was a kid...my mom used to make them and they were my favorite...then when I had my own kids, they loved them too...so does hubby...but adding all those other things takes away from the simplicity and great taste of the porcupines...I have started to add onion and garlic pieces...dried, to the beef...and I always use an egg to mix the beef and rice together to bind and hold together...I brown the meatballs, then when they are browned all around and cooked through, I pour both cans of tomato soup over the meat and let them cook a bit longer, on the stove top...this is definitely one of my favorites and always has been. ps...I also have started using some bottled beef seasoning, or steak seasoning...McCormick's Montreal Steak, or Weber Gourmet Burger or Chicago Steak seasoing...or some of all together to the meat...not too much, just enough to lift out the flavor of the dish...these are so yummy!
A good starting place. I added a couple of tomatoes diced, (they needed to be used), a small can of tomato sauce, an egg and some bread crumbs. I still had problems with them falling apart though. I baked in the oven too. Kids loved them! Served with mashed potatoes.
OMG, this is a great old fashioned recipe. I was just telling friends about porcupines and no one had even heard of it. This is just good old comfort food. I even use left over rice if I have any. Keep up the good work - we love the old, easy stuff. The stuff we grew up eating.
These were awesome! I spiced them up a bit with a pinch of each rosemary, thyme, cilantro, pepper, italian seasoning, some minced onion, garlic, and seasoned salt. I also precooked longrain brown rice before making the meat balls. For the tomato soup, I used one 10 oz can tomato soup, filled that can with milk and added it to a bowl, then added one can of tomato sauce and added thyme, rosemary, ground parsley, and about two tablespoons of brown sugar. I cooked it all in the oven together for an hour at 350. It was definitely a hit!! Wonderful foundation recipe.
It was very good I added bread crumbs and an egg. I used the oven to cook 350 for 46 minuets.
Very good flavor. Although without an egg or something to bind it together, they fell apart on me. Over all we really enjoyed it!
Great recipe, I needed a recipe without egg for my son who's allergic. Second time I make it, I added lipton onion soup for a little more kick.
My mom made these when I was small, so glad I found the recipe, it turned out just as I remember!
My mother made these meatballs for many years and I've continued to make them over the years but we do it a bit differently. You definitely need an egg and some seasoned bread crumbs to bind the meat/rice mixture. I always cook some bite sized pieces of carrot and potato in water, drain off part of the water when the vegetables are done. I use two cans of tomato soup and add to the vegetables along with some chopped onion. Heat thoroughly and then add your cooked meat balls to the stew, heat and serve. Yummy!
I've made this for YEARS and my Mom before me - a family favorite. BUT...I use at least 2 cans of soup, 2 cans water and toward the end, one can of milk. I like a LOT of gravy (I put in a large pot) and at the end thicken with cornstarch and water slurry. I add more rice to the gravy at first and lots of salt of pepper and lots of creamy mashed potatoes and.....yyyuummmm.
I have been making this for years and it is a great meal but I do not use instant rice and a bit of minced green pepper makes it even tastier.
Awesome! I added green onions and red peppers to the meatballs - so good! I also used a jar of speg. sauce instead of tomato soup. I served mine with garlic bread and steamed veggies. Next time I might add a little tomato soup to the meatballs like the recipe suggested. GOOD and EASY!
Very boring, I added extra spices and it was still dull. Nobody commented on it, nobody went for seconds. Not sure if I wold make it again. Dissapointed to be honest.
My Mom has been making this since the 50's and its the best. I make it for my family now and they love it. Sometimes and use Cream of Mushroom soup instead of Tomato soup and that is also good.
I have been making these meatballs since my mother acquired the recipe off the back of the Minute Rice box in the late 70's. Everything is the same except it tastes better when you use Hunts tomato sauce instead of tomato soup. The flavor is richer and more tomato taste and a thicker sauce.
This were pretty good - could have used some more flavor though! I added minced garlic to mine and I also baked them. I will make again because my (VERY picky) 2 yr old ate this up. Next time, I'll use two cans of soup - it needs it.
This is a good staple meal. I always use a can of diced italian style tomatoes instead of tomato sauce.
These were delicious and very easy to prepare. I agree with other reviews that maybe more sauce would be better. Overall, this is a great recipe.
Yummy! My mama used to make these = ) I changed it up a little...but still a great recipe! Here are my changes: 1) Used Rice a Roni beef flavor and browned the rice before adding to meat.I added an egg and about a half c. or more of bread crumbs to make the mixture firm. I also added MORE onion and seasoning than this recipe calls... for. 2) Added the seasoning packet from the box to the soup mixture, as well as a sm. can of green chilies and about a half c. of ketchup. 3) Browned the meatballs...because I just always have any time I make them. it seems to make them hold together. I placed the balls in a baking dish and covered them evenly with the sauce. Not sure of bake time... 30-45 min depending on how well you brown them. = )
kids loved them. I used 2 cans of soup and brown rice.
Its so much better if you used cream of celery soup- 2 cans.W/ 2 cans of water.and when it is served sprinkle alittle of soy sauce...sooo good
Meh. Not bad and not good. It was more like eating a mediocre meatloaf.
Wow! thanks for the recipe. I used to make this in the pressure cooker 10 min @ full pressure. Sometimes I chunked up a few potatoes to cook along, the meat and tomato soup made great gravy! Haven't had it since my presto needed a gasket seal and was told the gasket wasn't available because my cooker was obsolete!!
I used KNORR tomato basil soup mix instead of canned soup. It was awesome.
My mom made these when I was a child and we loved them. She adds 1 tsp. worcestershire sauce. It adds a bit of a zip.
I didn't change a thing and these were great! This is a great recipe for kids to help make. My kids loved making them and they loved eating them!
This receipe is great as I am a working mum of a 2.5yr old, but I also made a couple of changes. I added in finely grated carrot and zuchinni into the meat mixture with a little mixed herb a cup of breadcrumbs and an egg. Also used a can of chopped tomatoes with the can of soup for the meatballs to simmer in. Delicious!
I don't feel justified in giving this a five. Not that there's anything wrong with the recipe---only that I could not accomplish a worthy product through it. Most reviews said that grandma used to make this. This, then, is a simple recipe that has so many nuances that only a grandma can do it right, and then not the first time. My meatballs fell apart, even with an egg included. They had a radius of one inch, not a diameter--my fault, and a BIG one. One can of tomato soup and a half-can of water seems awfully dry. My meatballs wouldn't brown without falling apart. I feel challenged!!! We ate the residues, but, by Golly, I can do better. Both of my grandmas are gone, as well as my mother and mother-in-law, but I'll study the comments until I can derive a WINNER. I WANT these meatballs!!!!
This is like an old recipe my grandmother used to make...She added green peppers to the soup. Loved it.
Great comfort food. I used ground chicken instead of beef and browned the meatballs before adding the sauce. They came out great.
I was looking to make something new, quick and with the ingredients I had on hand...this was perfect!!!
I have loved these since I was a little kid! Awesome served with mashed potatoes and veggies. I do my own thing with these too and made a few variations to it. I put onion flakes (or diced onion), some beef boullion, dry mustard, pepper, an egg, and crushed soda crackers if needed and Minit Rice in the meat. I brown them then put them in the sauce in the oven and bake at 350 for an hour or so. Also for the sauce I use two cans of tomato soup, put a dash or two of soya sauce in it, add spices to your own taste (I put basil and salt and pepper in it as well as the soya sauce).. or use one can of soup and a jar of pasta sauce. If you want to try something different you can use chunky sauces or four cheese pasta sauce.. whatever your heart desires. These are easy and a big hit in our house!
I have made this exact receipe for years and my kids love it. I do use 3 cans of soup for extra sauce and serve with mashed potatoes. My younger son is a picky eater, but loves this. I make at least 3 times a month for dinner. Quick and easy.
A friend of mine was having a birthday and said he really wanted these. He described them and I was pretty suspicious, I wasn't sure I'd like them. Well I was wrong. These were amazing, The first batch's rice wasn't really done all the way but it was still good. The whole thing was wonderful and I got some great pictures of them that I might add. They're so aptly named, when I pulled the lid off of the pan the rice was sticking up just like porcupine quills. Very cute. Will definitely be adding this to my repertoire.
My family loves this!! My Mom made this recipe when I was a young girl out of a Campbells cookbook......Delicious
These were horrible! Very bland! I followed the recipe to a "T" and did not like the final outcome at all. The meatballs definetly need bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. They were too dry, and not enough flavor!
This recipe turned out great for me. My family are big fans of meatballs!
I loved this! Quick and easy, i put mine in a baking dish and into the oven at 375 for about 45 mins. Turned out great!
I used long-grain white rice instead of the instant and doubled the amount of simmering time, and it still never got done all the way. Next time I think I will precook the rice. My husband and kids still ate it though and said it tasted good, aside from the crunchy rice. I did double the soup since we prefer a lot of sauce. It's a really fun recipe though, so I will give it another chance for sure.
I made this with tomato soup with Basil in it and bake it for about an hour. It's delicious and baking it allows tor time to prepare side dishes.
wrap them in cabbage leaves and call them pigs in the blanket
excellent recipe, I followed suggestions to bake in oven at 350 and use a real onion.. YUM YUM YUM oh and i prefer mushroom soup too..
I like to add some worcestershire sauce to the sauce
My husband and I will make these again. Our 2 kids liked them as well. I do agree I will get 2 cans of sauce next time and maybe a tiny pinch of garlic.
Very good and easy! Kids loved it. Doubled the sauce. Added garlic. Cooked up very quick.
Made for dinner and everyone loved them. I did add egg, bread crumbs and Paula Dean's house seasoning. Reminded me of my childhood.
These were wonderful & extremely easy to make. There was not enough sauce, so, next time I would double the tomato soup mixture. I would also use less salt than what the receipe calls for. Leftovers were a little dry. I will be making this again.
In my opinion, needs more seasoning.
We didn't like these... Sorry.
The dish tasted really good, however the meatballs fell apart when it was time to serve.
It is Super My Family Love It!!!
Needed a lot more water and cooking time.
These turned out very good. I did have to add another can of tomato soup. And I accidentally used regular rice instead of instant. So I simmered them about twice as long to make sure the rice got tender. Definitely good over some plain rice or mashed potatoes.
I have to give this one 5 stars...I have been using it my entire life, so it reminds me of my dad and home
My family loved these meatballs. I also used 1 egg, and instead of 1 can of tomato soup, I ended up using 3 just so there was enough sauce!
I had a little trouble with the meatballs holding together. This recipe just didn't do it for me.
I made these with ground turkey and Knorr's tomato basil soup mix - very low in fat. I think that they'd be better with beef (what isn't?!) but if you're trying to cut back on the fat and cholesterol turkey is a good way to go.
This is an old recipe my mom used to make when I was a kid. But we used tomato juice instead of soup to simmer the meatballs in after they were browned. We also threw in large chunks of peeled potatoes at the same time. By the time the potatoes are done, so are the meatballs. Love it!
These are about like my Mom made for years. One of my favorite comfort meals.
Just like mom use to make. I added an extra can of cause I like more sauce. I also added an egg to help give the meat balls some more structure.
Great recipe. Easy, quick. I did add an egg as a binder for the meat, and threw in some bread crumbs I had leftover. Also used half a jar of marina sauce (along with the tomato soup), and a small onion. Was super moist, boyfriend loved it. Will be making again.
My mom used to make these for us when we were kids. Great recipe!
We loved it. The grandkids ate so many there weren't enough left for the meal I had planned.
My family loved this recipe! I added a few spices to it but overall it was a great recipe that we will definitely use again.
This is the same recipe my mom used to make these when we were growing up. One of my comfort foods!
My mom use to make this when i was a kid. Just as i remember very tasty serve with mashed potatoes. Total comfort food
Made a few changes to this recipe. Instead of water, I used one can of skim milk. I also included one teaspoon of Worchester sauce to the soup and milk. Served this with mashed potatoes and bread, the family loves it! It's a great comfort meal.
This is the second time I have made it and as usual it was very tasty!
Pretty bland, I much prefer the zesty meatball recipe (also found on this site) to this one.
I thought this recipe was a little bland, but it was a big hit with my kids and easy and quick to make too.
I thought this recipe was a little bland, but it was a big hit with my kids and easy and quick to make too.
This was an interesting item. They were much better the next day - after the rice had time to soak in the juices.
This was a good recipe. Wasn't the one that I had lost, as that one was baked, but still good!
The meatballs were very good, i just put more rice and bread crumbs in this meat mixture...
Really good easy to make
using instant rice kept these from really "porcupining" but tasted good.
perfect quick, simple and tasty! I did however add some garlic powder and very light amount of Goya adobo seasoning. Great reheated the next day also!
Made this last with some steamed vegetables, and looking forward to leftovers for lunch today. easy to make and delicious.
my family has always put it on rice and its realy good to.
Very good. Reminds me of my mom's meatballs when I was a kid. Good comfort food.
Too sweet.
I agree with many other reviewers. These were incredibly bland, I won't make this recipe again.
Not a bad recipe. It was filling, but missing something.
When making the meatballs, I add some Italian spices. I don't add any soup mixture so they stick together a bit better. Instead of mixing soup with water, mix with milk for a richer sauce. Also, I bake mine in the oven - cover with foil and bake for about 50 minutes at 350 degrees. Kids love these. I love them with lots of salt! Great comfort food - reminds me of mom!
Did not make any changes to this recipe and it was Fantastic! New family favorite and I will be making every week! Just made mashed potatoes and sweet corn to go with it.
i didn't use tomato sauce bc i hate anything tomato and used an egg to bind everything together and used onion powder instead of onions and they still tasted yummy! very flavorful and rich.
I followed the recipe for ingredients except substituted tomato soup for the tomato sauce & then used a little less water. I also used brown rice. We enjoyed the meatballs.
Very yummy, fast and easy. I made a few changes and will add more sauce next time. Thank you for a great base recipe. I can't wait to make it my own.
Very simple and cheap to make. Love these just like mom used to make
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections