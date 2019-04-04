Porcupine Meatballs II

Simple and delicious. Beef meatballs with rice, simmered in tomato soup. Great for a fast meal on a busy schedule.

By Yvonne

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine the tomato soup and the water. Mix thoroughly and set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, instant rice, onion, salt, pepper and 1/2 cup of the soup mixture. Mix thoroughly, and shape into 1 inch balls.

  • Place meatballs in a large skillet over medium heat. Pour in the remaining soup mixture and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until meatballs are thoroughly browned and rice is cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 721.3mg. Full Nutrition
