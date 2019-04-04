Porcupine Meatballs II

Like several posters here, I have been eating this since I was a kid...my mom used to make them and they were my favorite...then when I had my own kids, they loved them too...so does hubby...but adding all those other things takes away from the simplicity and great taste of the porcupines...I have started to add onion and garlic pieces...dried, to the beef...and I always use an egg to mix the beef and rice together to bind and hold together...I brown the meatballs, then when they are browned all around and cooked through, I pour both cans of tomato soup over the meat and let them cook a bit longer, on the stove top...this is definitely one of my favorites and always has been. ps...I also have started using some bottled beef seasoning, or steak seasoning...McCormick's Montreal Steak, or Weber Gourmet Burger or Chicago Steak seasoing...or some of all together to the meat...not too much, just enough to lift out the flavor of the dish...these are so yummy!