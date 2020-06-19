Strawberry Oreo®-Chocolate Icebox Cake

An easy make-ahead dessert made with strawberry Oreos® and cream. It's whipped together in no time! Ideally make it the day before, so the cookies in this icebox cake have time to soften in the fridge.

Recipe by shazzieau

prep:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl using an electric mixer until frothy. Add sugar gradually, continuing to beat until soft peaks form. Mix in strawberry extract. Spread a little strawberry cream on the bottom of a rectangular dish.

  • Pour milk into a bowl and dip each side of the Oreo into the milk for a couple of seconds then shake off excess.

  • Sandwich cookies together with a heaped teaspoon of strawberry cream each. Lay them into the dish, working lengthwise about 10 across the dish. Continue laying cookies into the dish to create about 4 rows.

  • Cover the top and sides of the cookies with the rest of the cream. Sprinkle grated chocolate on top.

  • Place a sheet of parchment paper over the top of the cake to prevent it from sticking. Cover icebox cake and dish with aluminum foil.

  • Refrigerate until cookies have turned soft, at least 8 hours to overnight. Garnish with strawberries before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
569 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 50.3g; fat 39.6g; cholesterol 104.3mg; sodium 313.9mg. Full Nutrition
