Smoked Corn on the Cob

Smoking corn gives it a unique flavor and then it's finished with a smoky lime butter right before serving! Try it for your next BBQ!

By Elizabeth

Credit: Elizabeth

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 ears
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place corn back in their husks in a large pot of water and soak for 2 hours. Soak wood chips in another container of water for about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat a smoker to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Place corn, unstacked, onto wire racks. Place the racks into the smoker. Add wood chips according to manufacturer's directions. Smoke until corn reaches your desired level of tenderness, 60 to 75 minutes.

  • Combine butter, cilantro, lime juice, lime zest, and paprika in a small bowl. Peel back the husks and brush corn with the butter mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 93.9mg. Full Nutrition
