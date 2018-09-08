Smoked Corn on the Cob
Smoking corn gives it a unique flavor and then it's finished with a smoky lime butter right before serving! Try it for your next BBQ!
I did not pay close enough attention to recipe, and I put the butter mixture on prior to cooking. It was excellent! In fact, I'm making it again tonight!Read More
I made it for a 5.7 lb roast. It took 2.75 hrs. I panicked 1/2 way through that it would not be ready in time so I upped the temp to 275. Then for the last 25 minutes I turned it back to 250 because it seemed to gain temperature fairly fast.
It was perfect!
This is a good recipe! I’ve found that replacing paprika with cumin instead is the best way to go.
First time making these, will let you all know how it turned out. Looks amazing so far.
