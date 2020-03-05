Apple Raisin Compote
A delicious compote that is heavenly in the caramel apple cupcakes I make, as well as a topping for ice cream, in place of jam, or perhaps paired with a pork roast? Any way you use it, it's sure to please!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
A mix of Fuji and Golden Delicious apples gives the best results. When choosing 2 types of apples, make sure one type is crisp and one is soft, as they create a better texture.
If using unsalted butter, add a pinch of salt.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 28mg. Full Nutrition