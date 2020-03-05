Apple Raisin Compote

A delicious compote that is heavenly in the caramel apple cupcakes I make, as well as a topping for ice cream, in place of jam, or perhaps paired with a pork roast? Any way you use it, it's sure to please!

By Kristin Nicole Patton

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped apples and turn to coat. Cook apples, stirring frequently, until golden in color, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Slowly stir maple syrup, water, brown sugar, raisins, and cinnamon into the apples. Reduce heat and simmer until a thick syrup forms, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and let stand for several minutes to thicken. Serve hot, or refrigerate and serve cold.

Cook's Notes:

A mix of Fuji and Golden Delicious apples gives the best results. When choosing 2 types of apples, make sure one type is crisp and one is soft, as they create a better texture.

If using unsalted butter, add a pinch of salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 28mg. Full Nutrition
