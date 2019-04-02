No-Peek Beef Stew

Okay, as the recipe reads it is a good beef stew if you want basic beef stew and have 5 minutes to prep--and some days, that's just fine. Here are my adjustments to kick it up a notch or two (and these add about 10-15 minutes of prep time): 1. Brown the beef in a non-stick skillet on medium-high heat. 2. While the beef is browning, cut up 3-4 carrots and place in bottom of slow cooker. 3. When beef is browned well, pour the 1/2 cup of red wine into the skillet to deglaze it; cook a few minutes to reduce (makes a lovely dark brown gravy). Pour beef and gravy into slow cooker. 4. Put the pan back on the burner and add 8-16 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms (subbing these for the canned mushrooms; I like baby bellas, but any mushroom is fine). 5. While the mushrooms saute, pour 1 envelope of dried onion soup mix over the beef. Add the can of French onion soup and 1 can of GOLDEN MUSHROOM soup (subbing this for the cream of mushroom soup). Add garlic powder to your preference. 6. When the mushrooms are slightly browned, add another glug of the red wine to the pan. Continue cooking another minute or two more to reduce wine; pour mushrooms and cooking liquid into slow cooker. 7. Cook as stated; serve over buttered noodles. For an extra 10-15 minutes, you can have a more flavorful, richer-colored beef stew. However, on days when you have 5 minutes or less, the original recipe is just fine.