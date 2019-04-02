No-Peek Beef Stew

This no-peek beef stew is a real standard in our household — great for company, and my husband always raves! No preparation, except opening cans. It cooks all day in the slow cooker. Serve over rice or noodles.

By Lovesmurfs

prep:
28 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 28 mins
Servings: 6
6
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Place beef stew meat, condensed French onion soup, condensed cream of mushroom soup, mushrooms, and dry red wine into a slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours.

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 85.4mg; sodium 904.5mg. Full Nutrition
