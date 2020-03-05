Vegan Apple Dumplings

A fun recipe to make for any occasion! Vegan apple dumplings make a quick and easy appetizer or excellent gift to family and friends for the holidays.

By ishallbevegan

prep:
45 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Apple Marinade:

Directions

  • Whisk flour, vegan margarine, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl until fine crumbs form. Add water and mix to combine. Separate dough into 10 equal pieces.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Chop each apple eighth into 4 chunks. Place apple chunks in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until soft but not mushy, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • Combine brown sugar, water, vegan margarine, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave until butter has dissolved, about 30 seconds. Stir marinade and pour over cooked apples in the saucepan. Let apples marinate for 10 minutes.

  • Flatten a piece of dough into a circle. Place 4 apple chunks in the center and wrap dough around; pinch to seal. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and apples; reserve remaining marinade.

  • Drizzle remaining marinade over dumplings on the baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 30 minutes. Serve hot.

Cook's Notes:

After marinating apples in apple marinade mix, do not throw it out! You will need the remaining mix to drizzle over apples in the end.

As an option, add lemon juice to the apples after boiling them to prevent browning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 9g; sodium 447.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Most helpful positive review

Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2018
I enjoyed making the dough and filling! I used honeycrisp apples since I couldn't find yellow. It did take mine 30 minutes to brown. This worked great for my lactose intolerant son. Next time I will put this in a baking dish and add extra sugar. I wouldn't mind it a rich sweeter.. Maybe even a few tablespoons of extra brown sugar. Read More
Rita
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2021
These turned out great, I left them in the oven a little longer to get more color, and also sprinkled sugar which gave them a crunchy bite. Read More
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2018
I enjoyed making the dough and filling! I used honeycrisp apples since I couldn't find yellow. It did take mine 30 minutes to brown. This worked great for my lactose intolerant son. Next time I will put this in a baking dish and add extra sugar. I wouldn't mind it a rich sweeter.. Maybe even a few tablespoons of extra brown sugar. Read More
