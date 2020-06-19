Puff Pastry with Figs, Goat Cheese, and Caramelized Onion

A great addition to any buffet - this puff pastry dish tastes great warm, lukewarm, or cold, or serve as an appetizer for your guests. The combination of goat cheese, figs, and caramelized onions is to die for!

Recipe by manuela

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium-low heat and cook onions, stirring frequently, until browned, about 25 minutes. Sprinkle with sugar, mix well, and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out puff pastry dough and place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Stir goat cheese and orange zest together in a bowl until smooth. Season with salt and spread onto puff pastry. Top with figs and caramelized onions. Sprinkle with thyme leaves.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is puffed up and golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 41.3g; cholesterol 46.8mg; sodium 450.4mg. Full Nutrition
