Easy Leftover Meatloaf Empanadas

Try this empanada recipe for a great way to use leftover meatloaf wrapped in homemade pastry.

By TeenChef

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 empanadas
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour into a bowl. Add butter, egg, water, and vinegar. Combine, mashing with your hands, until dough is well blended and sticks together.

  • Put meatloaf in a bowl and add chili powder, crushed bay leaves, cumin, garlic powder, and salt. Mash together until well mixed.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add meatloaf and cook until hot and browned, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

  • Flour a work surface and roll out dough. Cut out 10 circles.

  • Add an equal amount of meatloaf filling to each circle. Fold dough over and use a fork to enclose and seal empanadas. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Whisk egg yolks in a bowl and brush over empanadas.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until slightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Try using a cheese grater on the garlic; it is way faster than mincing. Also, the dough may rip, so be gentle.

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 126.4mg; sodium 653.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
