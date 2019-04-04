Easy Leftover Meatloaf Empanadas
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 284.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.3g 19 %
carbohydrates: 26.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 1g
fat: 16.1g 25 %
saturated fat: 7.9g 40 %
cholesterol: 126.4mg 42 %
vitamin a iu: 1036.4IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 3mg 23 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 2.3mg 4 %
folate: 59.7mcg 15 %
calcium: 46.3mg 5 %
iron: 3.3mg 18 %
magnesium: 20.4mg 7 %
potassium: 176.2mg 5 %
sodium: 653.4mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 26 %
calories from fat: 145.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
