Air Fryer Meatloaf
This simple air fryer meatloaf is easy to make and ready to eat in less than an hour.
This simple air fryer meatloaf is easy to make and ready to eat in less than an hour.
Sooooo good & soooo easy. Th only things I skipped were the pepper & mushrooms simply because I don't like them & oil because I didn't feel it was needed & it wasn't. The loaf was moist & tender, held its shape & tasted yummy. I'll be repeating this experience again.Read More
i made meat loaf in the air fryer and I couldn't get it up to temperature (165 degrees) so i had to throw it out. when i researched cooking meat loaf in an air fryer, i discovered that the only benefit of cooking this way is that it reduces cook timeRead More
Sooooo good & soooo easy. Th only things I skipped were the pepper & mushrooms simply because I don't like them & oil because I didn't feel it was needed & it wasn't. The loaf was moist & tender, held its shape & tasted yummy. I'll be repeating this experience again.
I made this, delicious! Changed it for my fryer, no oil or mushrooms and used crushed crackers.. Split meatloaf into 4 equal balls. cooked it at 365f for 8 minutes, then coated with catsup and cooked for another 5 mins, perfect.
i made meat loaf in the air fryer and I couldn't get it up to temperature (165 degrees) so i had to throw it out. when i researched cooking meat loaf in an air fryer, i discovered that the only benefit of cooking this way is that it reduces cook time
This recipe cooking in an air fryer was truly one of the best meatloafs my husband and I have eaten in years! I used Panko bread crumbs and did not use the mushrooms but lighly wiped olive oil on top -the top of the loaf was brownish black and DELICIOUS!
Excellent! Left off the thyme and put more ketchup and onions. We all love it!
It was delicious!! I will be making this one again. The only other ingredient I added was one tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce.
This was a very good meat loaf. I will make it again. The cooking time was perfect.
Time/Temp was off, burnt the top and didn't cook the middle. May try again but will have to make adjustments.
No changes
I made it and I will make it again! It turned outperfectly cooked, juicy and the seasoning was great throughout the loaf.
I didn’t put onion (my husband can’t eat), but added onion powder. It was great, but won’t cook as long.
I tried this for the first time tonight. I love salt, but it was way too salty! I will definitely cut the salt by half next time. I omitted the oil and mushrooms and didn't feel it was missing anything. Also, I cooked it for 30 minutes instead of 25 and it was over cooked. My mistake! Lol.
Next time we will set oven to 390 degrees F because I could not set it to 392 and put it on 395. The top was too dark but the family loved it anyways.
Very good recipe. I followed my own recipe and cooked the meatloaf according to the cooking guidelines on this recipe.
My meatloaf turned out wonderful.
Outside black and inside still not done. I am not thrilled with the look but it tastes ok (after scraping off the over cooked edges. Recipe seems ok. Don't see advantage in using the air fryer as cooking time almost the same as oven time.
It was quick and easy to make. I had all the requested ingredients for it and it came out great. Meatloaf is one of my husband’s favorite things to eat and I love anything that I can do in our air fryer.
Too much thyme and salt however easy recipe and I would make it again
Temperature all wrong was practically burnt on the outside and uncooked on the inside! Will never use this recipe again!
I had no idea a meatloaf could be made in an Airfryer. I skipped the mushrooms but it was still delicious! I’ll definitely make this again.
very good will make it again
Yes I would definitely make itagain. It was juicy and flavorful.
no changes and yes, will make again
I used impossible ground no meat which comes on 12 oz.. packs. I also added 1 tab. Of pimiento. I have been on a plant based diet. Could not believe how good it tasted. I also cut the cooking time down too since I had only12 ox. Of meat.
It was awesome in my air fryer, I did not use the mushroom just didn’t have any
Tastes ok, but impossible to make in vertical air fryers. Gunk drips down on the basket and is a bear to clean.
Easy to make, added garlic and worcestershire but left off the oil and mushrooms and put ketchup on the top.
I made this meat loaf for my husband and I and it was delicious and fast with enough left overs for lunch the next day. This recipe is great for a small family and delicious.
I didn't use mushrooms but a tin of tomato's to poor over the top half way through cooking very yummy
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections