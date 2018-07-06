Air Fryer Meatloaf

37 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This simple air fryer meatloaf is easy to make and ready to eat in less than an hour.

By aigerekairfryer

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 392 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine ground beef, onion, bread crumbs, thyme, egg, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Knead and mix thoroughly. Transfer mixture to a small loaf pan. Smooth the top, press in mushrooms, and coat with olive oil.

  • Roast meatloaf in the preheated air fryer until nicely browned, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (72 degrees C).

  • Let meatloaf rest at least 10 minutes before slicing into wedges and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 125.5mg; sodium 706.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022