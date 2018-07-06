Marinated Mushrooms for Antipasto

Marinated mushrooms are one of my favorite Italian antipasti. They are easy to make and all you need is some crusty bread to eat with them. They also taste good as a side for raclette.

By Rita

Recipe Summary

15 mins
10 mins
5 hrs
5 hrs 25 mins
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add mushrooms and cook until softened, about 10 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool.

  • Combine olive oil, white wine vinegar, red onion, oregano, thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large jar with a lid. Close the jar and shake well. Add cooked mushrooms and refrigerate at least 5 hours. Remove from refrigerator 10 minutes prior to serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 7g; sodium 149.3mg. Full Nutrition
