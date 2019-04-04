Kelsey's Favorite Stuffed Green Peppers
These are my daughter's favorite thing to eat. Best served with corn and homemade mashed potatoes.
These are really, really good! I just started working at a restaurant and have learned some new things, so I actually tweaked this: (1) Put the dried garlic in the rice water so that the rice is infused with the garlic flavor. (2)Don't boil the peppers, blanch them. This keeps them from getting too discolored when you pre-cook them. (Don't worry, they will still cook sufficiently in the oven.) (3) Add about 1/2 teaspoon coriander and cumin and then add cayenne pepper to taste after you add the tomato sauce. This takes care of other reviewers complaints that there's not enough flavor, but as you cook this, taste it to make sure it is what you want in flavor. ALWAYS TASTE AS YOU GO WHEN YOU COOK !!!!! (4) These really only need about 30 minutes in the oven to get soft too, so don't overdo it. I hope you find these comments helpful! In the immortal words and voice of Julia Child, "Bon Appetit!"Read More
Tasting the stuffing before it was baked, I knew this was going to be horribly bland. Also, I felt there was too much rice. I added cumin, chili powder, worcestershire sauce and soy sauce, and rather than shredding the cheese and using it as a topping, I cubed it and mixed it in with the stuffing just before stuffing. They turned out great this way!!!Read More
We really enjoyed this meal. The first time I did as was written exactly and my husband and 14 year old really liked it. My two younger kids (5 and 2) wouldnt touch it, but I really didn't expect them to. I made it again tonite, but spiced up the meat mixture a little more with season salt and a good amount of garlic powder. I also used instant brown rice and it worked very well. I also poured a can of tomatoe soup (I mixed water with it as if I were making soup) in the bottom of the pan as it was cooking in the oven and it made for a really tasty sauce. I really enjoyed it this way better and have already added this recipie to my box.
My family loves this recipe. I had never made stuffed peppers before. My husband actually will not eat peppers on/in anything. I decided to try it anyways and everyone loved them. My picky 2yr old loved them and my father raved about how much better they were than my Mom's peppers (forbid!). I've used chopped canned tomatoes, tomato sauce and spaghetti sauce. My family seems to prefer the spaghetti sauce overall. I also use both cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Try this recipe!
Adding mushrooms is a great addition that I did & since I usually have medium cheddar cheese on hand. I would like to add a note (someone else may have said this, too..I haven't read reviews yet). Making stuffed peppers is a whole lot easier if you set them in muffin/cupcake tins. They don't tip over.
A friend gave me some bell peppers from her garden and I was looking for a recipe with ingredients I had on hand..these were very tasty and I would make again. I like more sauce so I added chopped tomatoes and tomato sauce to mixture..then I poured a small can of tomato juice over the peppers before placing in the oven.
These were great! They are easy to prepare and I had almost all of the ingredients in my pantry already. I chose not to boil the peppers and just bake them longer, but some parts were still hard, so from now on I will boil the peppers first. Other than that, everyone raved! Excellent recipe.
This is a good recipe my 28 year old son still asks me to make these for him. I used a few cloves of minced garlic Turned out great, Kelsey, your a lucky girl. Thanks Cheryl!
The only change I made was I cut my peppers in half & removed the insides. I put them in a microwave safe pie plate, put water in the peppers, and microwaved them for 4 to 5 minutes. Discard water, and they are blanched without boiling on the stove.
Really delicious! Only giving 4 stars because I used so many suggestions from other reviews. Recipe also makes enough for at least 4+ peppers, so I will freeze the leftovers. Husband liked the filling so much said he would eat it plain! These are the adjustments I made to the recipe. 1. Blanched peppers for 5 minutes in boiling water (I used one red, yellow and green) 2. Cooked ground beef with 1/2 chopped onion, 1 clove of garlic (we are not huge onion and garlic fans), s&p, Worcestershire sauce, Italian spices 3. After draining beef added rice and a 15 oz. can of tomato sauce with Italian seasonings and 1/2 a jar of spaghetti sauce and cooked 5-10 minutes 4. Poured enough spaghetti sauce in a 9X13 pan to coat the bottom, about 1/4 cup, then put the peppers in the pan. 5. Filled the peppers and baked covered for 30 minutes. 6. Removed cover, sprinkled with mozzarella and baked 5 minutes more. Next time I will skip the mozzarella and just top with shredded Parmesan and Romano! I will definitely make this again!
Loved it!! Adding in some cumin really added some flavor!
I'm always looking for ways to make recipes quicker and easier since I don't usually have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. I have been making stuffed peppers for 40 years using basically this same recipe. The difference is that I don't precook anything. I use raw ground beef, uncooked peppers, uncooked rice (sometimes minute rice) and spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. If I use tomato sauce, I add Worchestershire, various seasonings or whatever sounds good at the time. They do have to cook longer, though. This method is so much easier and a lot less clean-up. I have also made them the evening before, refrigerated them and just popped them in the oven when I got home from work the next evening. They also aren't bad in the crock pot.
I made these with a few tweeks, made it more flavorful and spicey, yummy! I read the other reviews as I always do and came up with this...I never measure anything, I always eyeball it... I doubled the meat, and used ground turkey to make it healthier. I did add the garlic powder to the rice as it cooked. I added 2 lg garlic cloves, worceshire (sp) sauce, coriander, cayenne, chili powder, cumen, oregano, italian seasoning, little bit of bread crumbs, little extra tom sauce and can diced tomatoes. I also added parm and mozzarella cheeses to the meat mixture. Then I topped the peppers with the mozz cheese as well. I just sprinkled enough of each of the spices over the meat once it cooked, not too much of each, but enough to def give it flavor. The cayenne and coriander gave it a nice spicy taste. My hubby isn't a fan of stuffed peppers, but he loved this! I didn't even waste time boiling the peppers, I baked this covered for 25 mins at 385 degrees, then uncovered for 10-15 mins. I poured some of the tom sauce and EVOO on the bottom of the dish, so the peppers didn't burn. They were nice and soft, not crunchy or mushy. I doubled the meat/ingredients and had enough to put in a pan all by itself, after over filling my peppers. It was sooo good. It was good for those that don't like the peppers, or just want extra.
I gave this 5 star cuz it is an awesome place to start. I made stuffed green peppers with pre-fried hamburger before and we all thought they were disgusting. My dad always baked the meat mixture in the green peppers and his were amazing. So that is what I do. I used 5 peppers and calculated the recipe. I added onion,Worcestershire sauce about 2 -3 TBSP. ,garlic powder and onion powder. I eye balled these and the salt and pepper. I added 2C. of pre cooked minute rice and 2 eggs beaten. Mixed well. I cut the tops off the peppers and cleaned them out and stuffed them with the mixture. I did not pre cook the peppers. They do not need it. For the sauce I used a big can of tomato sauce and 1 1/2 cups of ketchup with made it awesome. I pored some on the bottom of the deep baking dish and then put the peppers in and poured the rest over the top and baked for 1.5 hrs. at 350. Amazing peppers almost as good as my dads. He passed away and I do not remember how to make them like he did. Thanks for helping with this recipe.
Wonderful!! I tried making these w/o boiling peppers prior to cooking as some said they got too mushy - but next time I will boil them as I prefer my peppers soft instead of crunchy -- so this recipe was COMPLETELY spot on! Thanks
Excellent! I, like many others, spiced it up substantially - I added 2 cloves of garlic and to the ground beef - while frying - added: cumin, coriander, garlic powder, S&P, chili powder, celery salt & dashes of worchester & soy sauces and then I added the garlic & onion. I used brown basmiti rice too and I didn't blanche the peppers - I added spaghetti sauc & water to the bottom of the pan. A very tasty dish!!
This is a great starter recipe. I happen to do my stuffed pepper slightly differntly. I do not brown my meat and I use instant rice. When I mix the raw ground beef I add 1 egg, some italian seasoning, a can of tomato paste, the uncooked instant rice and about 1/2 cup of water (to help with cooking the instant rice), I do blanche my peppers if I am making them in the oven, but if I stick them in the crock pot then I do not blanche them first. I stuff without packing firmly and then put any additional beef mixture around the peppers. Cover is 1/2 jar of your favorite chunky spaghetti sauce, cover with aluminum foil and bake about 1 1/2 hours @ 350. This is very moist since you are not browning the beef first. This is always a hit and cooks very well in the crock pot on low for 4-6 hours depending on the strength of your crock pot. Hope this helps anyone looking for a recipe without browing the ground beef first. Cheers!
I didn't even make this correctly and it turned out wonderfully. I didn't allow for enough sauce, so I topped it with a mix of ketchup, mustard and BBQ sauce. Then I didn't have mozarella cheese, so I used cheddar on top. My husband took one bite and said This is good! And I had to agree. Thanks for a great recipe! I will make this again and again.
Used red peppers. Next time I will not blanch (they were too soft for me). Used brown rice and only 1 lb of ground beef. Had filling for 3 LARGE peppers. Serving with mashed potatoes is a must. They compliment each other very well. I will make again but next time will use more spices in the hamburger before filling. Update: Made this again. Did not blanch the peppers (still used red) and added a small can (drained) of corn. Minced garlic in the hamburger and a little cumin. I used left over white rice this time. Think I prefer the brown but still very good. This has become one of our favorite meals.
I've been thinking of making stuffed peppers for awhile now, but never really got around to doing it until I found this recipe. It was super easy and the meat mixture was not bland at all (according to a previous review)! I added mushrooms to give the meat mixture more texture and added breadcrumbs and grated parmesan cheese to the mozzarella. I also put a layer of tomato sauce in the baking pan so the peppers wouldn't stick or burn. It went excellent with a salad and some garlic bread :) Maybe the next time I make this, I'll add a Mexican spin to it, using salsa instead of tomato sauce and Spanish rice instead of plain rice...Thanks for posting!
DELISH!!!! I made these last night and my hubby gobbled up 2 of them in less than 5 minutes! lol, I tweaked the recipe a little by using spaghetti sauce (1 1/4 cups) to add a punch of flavor and a sprinkle of adobo seasoning from Goya. I didn't add as much cheese cause my hubbys not much on too much cheese but that's just personal preference.
Not an OMG thing, but good. I used italian sausage instead of beef and a jar of pasta sauce instead of the can of tomato sauce. Several people complained about blandness, so I think my changes took care of that. Also, since I used sausage that is already fairly salty, I did not need to add extra salt. And I did not top them with cheese just because I didn't want to. Oh...and I did not bother pre-cooking the peppers. I stuffed them raw and they turned out just fine.
Delish. I made a few alterations, I used a Mushroom based spaghetti sauce instead of the can of tomato sauce and added some crushed red pepper flakes. I cut my boil time & cook time in half the end result was a firmer green pepper which I prefer. I recommend trying this recipe.
Great filling for zucchini too!!! I made 1/2 times the filling ingredients called for so I could have extras to freeze. I ended up with 8 pepper halves and 4 Zucchini halves. All were very generously filled. Like others here I did need to spice it up a little so used about a tbl of Penzeys sandwich sprinkle(which goes with EVERYTHING). I did not parboil the peppers but I did slightly undercook my rice(brown)and I added a can of diced tomatoes with most of the liquid. Baked for 30 minutes under foil then I removed the foil topped with the cheese and baked another 15 minutes. Perfect. Even my very picky daughter liked the filled peppers but she LOVED the zucchini. I liked the pepper verison better myself. And as a bonus I have dinner in the freezer for another night.
Really good! I substituted Prego for the sauce & seasonings. I also followed the advice of another review and blanched the green peppers first (2 min. in boiling water) then baked for about 20 min. I lightly sprayed the pan w/ cooking spray and put a few TBSP water in the bottom of the pan. The green peppers turned out soft but not soggy. The rice mixture tasted great.
This was good but I made several changes. I made the rice in the rice cooker and then added it to the beef. I added 1 cup of beef stock, 1 bay leaf and some cayenne and let it simmer while my peppers were blanching in the oven. DH said the rice/meat mixture needed something. Per his suggestion we added a generious handful of italian breadcrumbs...and what do you know...it really boosted the flavor. We topped with sauce and a mexican cheese blend then covered the skillet with foil & baked on 350 for 35 minutes (since I blanched peppers). DH said several times "that was so good". KEEPER!
I've made this recipe twice now. I find that homemade sauce gives it much more flavor and I add to the taste. I also, add chili powder which gives it a nice zing. Overall, great meal!
Yummy, easy and oh so GOOOOOOOD! My husband and I enjoyed this VERY much. I just bought a home and there are a ton of peppers in the garden...what a great way to use my bounty of peppers! THANKS! :)
My husband liked these a lot. I thought they were pretty good. I didn't precook the peppers since I like them to be more crisp than soggy. I left out the pepper since my son is allergic, and I subbed a few cloves minced garlic for the garlic powder. My peppers were organic ones from our csa and not as large as storebought peppers tend to be. My husband ate 4 halves (I cut them like a boat because we find them easier to eat that way) and asked if there was any more filling left. I had used the rest to freeze so we have a couple quick and easy meals for another time. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe and my husband really loved it. I blanched the peppers and baked them for roughly 40 minutes and they came out nicely done. Instead of using tomato sauce in the beef mixture I used a can of tomato soup.
These were great! However, couple of suggestions-do not cook the peppers for 10 mins. unless you like them super soft (mushy). Next time I will just blanch them for 2-3 mins. Definitely double the sauce. I added Italian seasoning to the sauce. I had an Italian cheese blend (pizza blend) in the frig which I sprinkled on top and LOVED it!!
Make using orzo cooked with chicken stock instead of rice; season beef with garlic, italian seasoning, crushed red pepper flakes, ample freshly ground black pepper and a touch of cumin powder. Use pasta sauce
This was a great recipe and it went over well. I did add a few things to it to make the meat filling more flavorful: taco seasoning, the suggested diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, and the tomato sauce in the bottom of the pan before baking. I used Monterey Jack cheese for baking and sprinkled chedder cheese on top after baking. I will make this recipe again, thanks for sharing!
I knew this was not going to work for me, based on others reviewer’s comments and suggestions. Here’s what I did. 1. There’s no need to par-boil the peppers - save yourself the work! Once peppers are stuffed and in the baking pan, but prior to baking, add a cup of boiling water from your tea kettle, just pour it around the peppers (not on them!). The idea is to steam-soften the peppers while they cook. Cover with tin foil and bake for 30-40 minutes. Then, take the foil off, add Asiago (or medium sharp cheddar) cheese, and cook until melted and slightly browned. Use double the tomato sauce called for, and a little sugar to it (just a teaspoon or two), or, before filling peppers, put a ½ tsp apple jelly into the bottom of each, fill with rice mixture, and continue with steps. YUM!
I love stuffed peppers, unfortunately my family does not. With this recipe, I loved it, my wife loved it, my brother-in-law liked it much better than the other recipes and my son like everything but the bell peppers. None of the 3 liked the other recipe posted on AllRecipes.com. I reviewed the other reviews and changed some of the quanities and ingredients. I cooked 2 cups of rice in a rice cooker. I had 8 large bell peppers (kept whole), used 2.5 lbs of ground beef, 16 ounces of can tomato sauce, 15-16 ounces of can diced tomatoes, 15-16 ounces can corn and used only 1 cup of shredded cheese (since I didn't halve the peppers). I boiled the whole peppers for 8 minutes and I didn't simmer the mixture for 10 mintues before stuffing. Before I sprinkled the cheese, I added some ketchup to the top. Next time I going to add some cumin and mix the rest of the cheese into the mixture. I might halve the peppers next time because a whole one, although is nice for presentation, appears overwhelming.
there was not enough water for the rice. my rice burnt and so did my peppers at the end. they say to put it on for too long. i recomend to add more water, and bake it for 20 minutes.
This was really really good. I put the onions in first then added the hamburger. I added lots of spices mentioned in other reviewers. I blanched the peppers, they came out perfectly. In case you don't know how... boil water, add peppers, let sit for 3 minutes in a strong boil, then put them in cold water right away. I used spaghetti sauce and cheddar, just cause that's what I had on hand oh and I did add a can of diced tomatoes and when I make them again, I will do it the same way!!
I made this tonight, it was pretty tasty but I changed it to match our dietary restrictions. I didn't parboil the peppers, they baked just fine in the time I alloted them in the oven. I used brown rice instead of white, about half a cup uncooked, ground turkey, and added a can of Rotel to the can of tomato sauce, and added some chopped fresh garlic. I boiled the rice with 1 t of garlic powder in the water. I used way less mozzarella (fat free) and mixed in a bit of low fat parmesan. The used of the ground turkey eliminated a large amount of fat in the bottom of the peppers. I will make it again, probably change it everytime! Great starter recipe.
Tasty! I only blanched the peppers (I like the crunch) and added cumin and coriander as one reviewer suggested. Next time I will add more tomato sauce. Thanks for a good recipe!
Terrific! This was a big hit with my husband. I've tried other stuffed pepper recipes and I'm always disappointed. This will be my "go to" recipe from now on. The only change I made was using spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I loved the addition of cheese. I popped them in the microwave for 5 mintues then cooked for about 20 minutes in the oven. I never know what to serve them with so I went with mashed potatoes as suggested. Made for a nice hearty meal on a cool November evening!
These were good, but could have used a little more oomph. I think next time, I'll make them with sausage instead of ground beef, or maybe 1/2 and 1/2...but they were still good though.
Wow...this recipe is a lot of work! So many steps for what ends up just being a casserole. I think I'll stick with my own stuffed pepper recipe which uses raw rice, raw peppers, and raw beef and cooks everything in the oven (or crockpot). It is much easier and tastes better because all of the flavours mingle while cooking together.
A new totally favorite in my home. this shall be my stuffed pepper recipe from now on. Did not change one thing and no plans to. Good job, Kelsey!
I had extra peppers to use so I just cut off the tops and used eight peppers. I like the idea of halving the peppers for times when I don’t have as many peppers on hand. I added a little crushed red pepper but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I served it for Mother’s Day dinner and it was enjoyed by all. It also made a nice presentation. It’s easy enough to prepare for a weeknight meal too.
hubby loved these.. i added a bit of worchestershire and garlic to the rice (from previous recommendation) turned out yummy.. thanks for sharing! :)
I don't think this is the best recipe out there. Precook the rice then simmer with meat mix for another 10 minutes then bake for 45. Our rice was extremely overcooked. Waaayyyy to much mixture for 3 peppers and too much rice made it very bland. If you use this get another thing of sauce to smother the dry peppers. Find another recipe.
I substituted brown rice for white rice and it was really good.
I tried Kelsey's recipe and it was great. I did add more cheese and two jars of Classico Spicy Red Pepper Spaghetti sauce. I added one jar to the mixture and one jar over the top after the cheese was melted. Put it back in the oven for a few minutes to heat it up. It was delicious.
I thought this recipe was really delicious. I made a few variations that I thought turned out really well. Instead of groud beef, I used lean ground pork and I added in two chopped fresh jalapenos. I also added in a little more tomato sauce than originally called for. It was great. The only thing worth noting is that I had a TON of the meat mixture left over. I could have filled an additional 3 peppers easily. Overall, really excellent and tasty; thanks for sharing.
This was absolutely delicious. the recipe made a lot of stuffing. It was so good though, we ate what wasn't in the peppers alone. Thanks for the recipe!
very good!
did not read reviews & followed recipe exactly- felt it was a little dry & very bland-way to much filler for only 3 green peppers-wasteful-if you use this one make sure to add lots of seasoning & keep a reserve of sauce on hand
This is a good basic pepper recipe, but I am giving it only 3 stars because of the stuffing to pepper ratio. Wow... a pound and a half of meat to three stuffed peppers? Those must be huge peppers! This actually makes enough stuffing for closer to six average sized peppers, so just beware. I also like using fresh garlic in mine and grated parmesan cheese on the top. With only tomato sauce it lacked some flavor, and maybe a couple tablespoons of tomato paste could round it up a notch. Otherwise a fairly good recipe and one that someone could add more things to.. like chiles, yum!
We used vegetarian sausage instead of the ground beef, minute rice instead of regular, and added corn to the stuffing mixture. They were phenomenal! My boyfriend who has a negative bias towards all foods vegetarian loved them.
Very good. Why not blanch the peppers first and then cook the rice in the same pot?
My husband loves stuffed peppers. This is a good starting point. I added more garlic, basil, oregano and parmesean cheese and also substituted wild rice. The peppers were very yummy. I wonder if these freeze well.
I threw in a handfull of graded cheddar cheese, and it really added to the flavour. A perfect recipe for either a fancy meal with friends, or a family get together with kids.
These were delicious! I didn't boil the peppers either. I also added one fresh tomato, diced, to the meat mixture. I used italian seasoning in addition to the garlic powder and salt, and used spaghetti sauce instead of plain tomato sauce. (It was all I had) It was sooo delicious with the cheesy top layer and the meat mixture was perfect. Not dry at all. The pepper was cooked very well. Overall we loved this and will definitely make again and again!
In reading the reviews I felt this recipe needed a lot of help. I almost feel that I should just put a new recipe on and not bother rating this one; but here goes anyway. I sauteed the onion in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil, then added some fresh garlic (about 1 clove). When that was soft but not brown, I added a cup of long cooking rice and 1 3/4 cups of chicken broth (adds so much flavor). I cooked and then cooled some. I then added this to the hamburger (raw). Stirred about 2/3 of a 24 oz jar of my favorite spaghetti sauce and mixed all together. I also added pepper at this point. (Didn't feel it needed salt because of the other additions). Filled 3 peppers halved. Place in a 9 x 13 dish and spooned the rest of the spag sauce on top. I put a little water in the bottom of the dish so the peppers wouldn't burn. Baked this at 325 for about 45 minutes covered, then uncovered and topped each with some mixed Italian Cheese. Didn't measure, just a nice handful on each pepper. I baked for an additional 20 minutes until the cheese was melted and starting to brown. I realize that this has totally altered the original recipe but it was so good and really not that much work. In fact I think this method was easier than the original. I just could see no reason to blanch peppers and double cook hamburger. My baking time was a little longer but I wasn't in a hurry so it worked out great. Smelled so good while baking and tasted so good when eating!!!
I put the bell peppers into a 9x13 pan filled about half way with water in the microwave for about 5 minutes to soften them before filling. I didn't cut them in half, instead I cut off the tops and this amount of filling filled 7 peppers for me. I thought they'd be too dry so after filling, I seasoned up another 15 oz. can of tomato sauce with about a tsp. of brown sugar, some italian seasoning and more garlic powder and poured it over the top of the peppers before baking. Melted the cheese over the top for the last 5 minutes of cooking. Everyone liked it.
These sre yummy----I've never made these before and tho I had a pretty good idea of where I was going with them, I never thought about the cheese---The finishing touch---Thanks
I made these for Christmas Eve. They were a big hit. I did use 4 large green peppers (there was a lot of rice mixture) and bought an extra can of tomato sauce (for dipping). I will make these again very soon!!
10 Thumbs up *literally*!! Every person in my house who ate these really enjoyed them. I changed the recipe slightly by using a can of crushed tomatoes instead of the tomato sauce. The mozzerella cheese is really what separates these stuffed peppers from other recipes. It was a very nice twist on a good old favorite.
It was quick, but bland.
Great basic recipe that you can make other things from also .Didn't have mozzarella so used feta cheese. Def hit the spot.Thanks Kelsey!
My boyfriend had never had stuffed green peppers, I was craving them, but didn't have a recipe. Good recipe, needs more seasoning. I added an Italian seasoning and Garlic. It still needed something though. I also put it to 4 servings but needed 3 peppers.
VERY GOOD!! I'm glad I read the reviews first and added some flavor! It would have been very bland otherwise. I sauteed the onions with the meat and added minced garlic as well. I also seasoned the meat with cayenne peppper. I added some cheese into the mixture and then added some on top as the recipe calls for.
I have been making my stuffed bell peppers almost identical to this for 20 years. The only thing I do different is to use a jar of Cheese Wiz as opposed to mozzarella or other shredded cheese. In the oven, the Cheez Whiz melts into the meat and rice mixture very well and it is delicious. I have to make this dish for my oldest son on his birthday every year. It is his favorite.
I decided to use pork chorizo in place of the ground beef and followed the rest of the recipe to a T. Turned out delicious!! The chorizo definitely spiced things up, so I also added some sour cream to mine. Would definitely recommend!!!
Made this tonight. Did a double batch. The family really liked it. I chose to add Parmesan to the filling.
Very simple for first timers. Nice mild flavor.
Great recipe. I only put the peppers in the boiling water for 5 minutes so they wouldn't be too tender. Also sauteed onions, diced peppers and 3 cloves garlic to add a little more flavor.
This was my first time cooking stuffed peppers and they were really good. I do recommend adjusting the spices a little bit. I felt like the meat mixture was a little bland.
I agree with what a few others have said...the original recipe is a little bland. But that might be good if you have children who do not like spicy food! The second time I made this, I added in 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic to the rice when boiling and used 15 oz jar of pizza sauce when I realized I was out of tomato sauce. I also added a bit of cumin, and italian spices to the mix after it had simmered for 10 minutes. Also, I mixed 2 cups of mexican shredded cheese into the meat mixture after I let it cool for about 2 minutes, then I spooned it into the pepers and baked for 30 minutes. Everyone loved it, and even my very picky 9 yr old said it was even better than the first time we had it. I have a 2 and 3 yr old that are pretty picky about their food, and they even ate the peppers when the stuff inside was gone, that alone is worth an extra star to me!
Not bad... First of all, with the amount of filling it makes, it should call for about 6 peppers, not 3. The filling does need more flavor so I would add more spices next time. I did add extra sauce and I'm glad I did because it would have been too dry for us. I also blanched the peppers for about 3 minutes and cooked them once filled for about 30 and that was a good amount of time. I used red peppers since I prefer them over green. Sweeter and delicious!
My husband loves stuffed peppers and this is a great recipe. I also blanched the peppers instead of boiling, added 1/2 tsp of oregeno and used minced garlic. Instead of making the rice separate, I browned hamburger and onions, added petit diced tomatos and water along with a Tbsp of worchester sauce and spices and then cooked the rice with the rest of the mixture for 20 minutes (covered). I used cheddar and motzerella cheese for something different.
Awesome! I used red peppers (my kids hate the green ones)& added 1 small can of tomato paste. I think the red peppers gave it a slightly sweeter/less bitter taste, a real keeper!
Great recipe! I tried it last night, and thought I was going to have to "doctor it up" with extra spices. I didn't change a THING and this was a rare hit with ALL 5 FAMILY MEMBERS. My husband, who's on a diet, told me he was sad he couldn't have another serving. This from the man who won't eat spaghetti! I did use quite a bit of garlic powder, salt, and pepper. This is going in the "permanent" file for sure!
I used spaghetti sauce in place of tomato sauce. This was a good meal.
I was torn between giving this either two or three stars. I opted for three because of the possibilities for this recipe. As is, they are very bland, but simply adding more garlic powder is not the answer. I can't quite put my finger on what is needed, but something sure is. Maybe even changing to a different cheese would help. I'll update if I figure it out, but it won't be for awhile. Thanks for the recipe.
I followed the recipe but instead of using white rice I used minute brown rice and used minced garlic instead of garlic powder. I also used shredded cheddar and jack cheeze in place of the mozzerella and added italian seasoning to the ground beef mixture. It turned out great although next time i would love to try this with italian sausage!
I loved loved this..i increased the amount of tomato sauce in mine.and added some more spices...but i was feeding a herd. My youngest daughter at two ate it up and loved it and shes very picky. easy to make..will definetly make this again..even the leftovers are good..This is a great basic recipe..
This was good.Need to add 1 egg.
These are by far the best stuffed peppers I have had. My family loves them, even my 3 year old eats them. Great flavor and easy to make.
After reading the reviews from others I added chili pepper, sauted onions and garlic to the filling mix. I also used spaghetti sauce w/ garden veggies. It turned out pretty tasty with the additions.
I made this with brown rice, ground turkey breast and diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce. It was delicious, even without the cheese.
My whole family loved these stuffed peppers. I followed the recipe with the exception of the cook time - we wanted our peppers to be a little firmer so I only baked them for 20 minutes.
This is a good basic recipe for stuffed green peppers. It makes a good starting point and allows you to personalize the dish to your own taste. I added some Italian seasoning and a little crushed red pepper flakes to the filling before stuffing the peppers. I made the recipe for 4 servings, baked two of the stuffed peppers and froze the other two stuffed peppers. I placed the pepper halves cut sides together so that it looked like one one big pepper half. Then I filled them with the stuffing mixture, poured more tomatoe sauce over them, and sprinkled a little more Italian seasoning over top. I followed the rest of the recipe as written. I served them with the suggested mashed potatoes and corn, topping the mashed potatoes with some of the excess tomato sauce as a gravy. Yum!!!
Very easy and pretty good. I agree with some of the other reviewers that it is a touch bland. Next time I will add cumin and some other spices to jazz it up a bit.
My daughter and I loved these as is. My husband is not a big fan of green peppers so he usually would just scoop out the filling. Last summer when we had an over abundance of tomatoes I had an idea. I hollowed out a few tomatoes and filled them for him. He loved it.
I love stuffed peppers (except the peppers LOL, I just eat the filling and enjoy the flavor it absorbed by cooking in a pepper!). I used 2 cups of dry Minute Rice instead of cooking regular rice separately. I just added a cup of water along with the tomato sauce to compensate. Stuffed peppers is one of my favorite do-ahead dinners. I make it the night before and my husband can stick it in the oven so I come home from work to dinner nearly ready! The mozzarella is a great addition, I never had it that way growing up but I love it!
This was an excellent recipe. Based on some other reviews, I used Spaghetti Sauce instead of just tomato sauce. My kids and I loved it. It's on the list as a family favorite. Thanks for sharing.
I liked this recipe. I did not however, like the amount of pots I ended up using.
This recipe was GREAT!!! The only things I did different were add more garlic and onion for that extra taste. I mixed some extra parm cheese into the mixture along with the mozz cheese because my family LOVES garlic and cheese!!!
Awesome recipe. Combined the first two readers suggestions and added chopped garlic to the rice while it cooked, then added these additional spices to the beef: chili powder, oregano, cayenne. Accidentally added double the sauce and it still turned out great!
With a couple of alterations I really loved this recipe. I used Hunt's Classic Italian Spaghetti Sauce, a 26.5 oz can. I used amost all of it in the stuffing but saved about a half cup to put in the bottom of the baking dish. I also used instant brown rice and turkey burger instead. I cooked it just the way the recipe called for and they turned out AMAZING! Definitely putting this one in the recipe box:)
GOOD RECIPE. I ADDED ITALIAN SEASONINGS, CUMIN, CHILI POWDER, GARLIC AS SUGGESTED BY OTHER REVIEWERS AND THIS TURNED OUT GREAT.
Awesome recipe! My husband said it's probably his favorite food now. He LOVED it and so did my mom! And even I did and I don't really like green peppers. I changed a a few things: I used brown rice instead of white rice and I added a can of diced tomatoes... wonderful! And I didn't boil the peppers. I put them in a dish and covered them with foil, baked 25 minutes and uncovered 15 minutes, then sprinkled the cheese on and cooked another 10 minutes! Thanks so much for this FANTASTIC RECIPE!
