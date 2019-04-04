Kelsey's Favorite Stuffed Green Peppers

These are my daughter's favorite thing to eat. Best served with corn and homemade mashed potatoes.

By CHERYLH70

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place green bell peppers in a medium saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes. Remove peppers from the water and set aside in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, brown the ground beef; drain. Return to heat and mix in onion, cooked rice, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Pour in tomato sauce and mix thoroughly. Let simmer for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Spoon the meat mixture onto each half of the green peppers. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until mixture begins to turn golden brown.

  • Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over the top of each stuffed pepper. Return to the oven and bake until cheese is lightly browned, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 98.4mg; sodium 675.1mg. Full Nutrition
