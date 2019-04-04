Kelsey's Favorite Stuffed Green Peppers

In reading the reviews I felt this recipe needed a lot of help. I almost feel that I should just put a new recipe on and not bother rating this one; but here goes anyway. I sauteed the onion in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil, then added some fresh garlic (about 1 clove). When that was soft but not brown, I added a cup of long cooking rice and 1 3/4 cups of chicken broth (adds so much flavor). I cooked and then cooled some. I then added this to the hamburger (raw). Stirred about 2/3 of a 24 oz jar of my favorite spaghetti sauce and mixed all together. I also added pepper at this point. (Didn't feel it needed salt because of the other additions). Filled 3 peppers halved. Place in a 9 x 13 dish and spooned the rest of the spag sauce on top. I put a little water in the bottom of the dish so the peppers wouldn't burn. Baked this at 325 for about 45 minutes covered, then uncovered and topped each with some mixed Italian Cheese. Didn't measure, just a nice handful on each pepper. I baked for an additional 20 minutes until the cheese was melted and starting to brown. I realize that this has totally altered the original recipe but it was so good and really not that much work. In fact I think this method was easier than the original. I just could see no reason to blanch peppers and double cook hamburger. My baking time was a little longer but I wasn't in a hurry so it worked out great. Smelled so good while baking and tasted so good when eating!!!