Zucchini-Feta Rolls
These vegetarian antipasti rolls with zucchini and feta are ideal for a party because you can make them a couple of days before.
At first I was concerned about cold zucchini. I let them soak for a day and a half.. Oh these are good! The deep flavor of the balsamic vinegar with Italian spices is broken up by the flavor of the feta. I will salt and pepper before browning next time. Thinly sliced gives the best presentation for these easy appetizers.Read More
I really didn't like this recipe - I found the flavour mix didn't work. I won't make it again - it's more labour intensive than it deserves.Read More
super delicious!
I really didn't like this recipe - I found the flavour mix didn't work. I won't make it again - it's more labour intensive than it deserves.
