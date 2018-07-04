Zucchini-Feta Rolls

These vegetarian antipasti rolls with zucchini and feta are ideal for a party because you can make them a couple of days before.

By barbara

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet and cook zucchini slices in batches until soft and lightly browned on both sides, 5 to 10 minutes. Add more olive oil as needed. Remove zucchini slices from skillet and drain on paper towels.

  • Sprinkle zucchini slices with feta and roll up. Secure each roll with a tooth pick.

  • Set zucchini rolls into a dish that is as deep as the rolls are high, and sprinkle with garlic, Italian herbs, and balsamic vinegar. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days.

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 223.2mg. Full Nutrition
