Sheet Pan Ground Beef, Potato, and Carrot Dinner

265 Ratings
Ground beef patties, carrots, potatoes and onions baked all together for an easy dinner.

By Debbie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil.

  • Shape the ground beef into patties and place in pan. Layer the vegetables on top of the beef patties, starting with the potatoes, then carrots and finally onions. Season with salt, pepper and garlic salt to taste.

  • Cover with aluminum foil and seal edges. Bake in the preheated oven until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 56g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 71.1mg; sodium 132.2mg. Full Nutrition
