Sheet Pan Ground Beef, Potato, and Carrot Dinner

This is the only meal my Dad would cook when we were little! There are a few differences between this recipe and how my Dad made it. He usually browned the hamburger and onion together instead of making patties, sliced the potatoes thinly, and sliced the carrot into thin rounds. We also added shredded cheese! You can't live in Minnesota without adding cheese to your hot dish (a.k.a. casserole in most other parts of the country LOL!) He then layered them as follows: Hamburger, potatoes, carrots, salt and pepper to taste, a thin layer of shredded cheese and then repeat the potato, carrot and cheese layer again. This way it doesn't take as long to bake and is easier for serving little ones because the hamburger is already in little pieces. I think in the future when making this though, I will try what k4trln4 suggested in the review from Sept. 21, '09 and place the potatoes on the bottom of the dish so that they will get done faster! Such a simple but good supper.