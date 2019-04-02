Sheet Pan Ground Beef, Potato, and Carrot Dinner
Ground beef patties, carrots, potatoes and onions baked all together for an easy dinner.
My whole family loved it! Easy clean up too! The only change I made from the original recipe was to follow another reviewers advice & add beefy onion soup mix to the ground beef before making the patties. We will definitely eat this again!
Sorry, but this was rather bland. Some more herbs or spices (or flavouring of any kind) would be needed to make this worth making again.
Before shaping the ground beef into patties, in addition to the salt and pepper, add onion salt, garlic salt and worcestershire sauce--not quite so bland after that. Also, you could use the pre-packaged baby carrots your kids already munch on instead of the whole large carrots to save time.
We love this recipe! The only thing I changed was mixing the ground beef with onion soup mix for more flavor.
My mother-in-law has made these for years. She makes them in individual foil packets and sprinkles them liberally with Worcestershire sauce and Heinz 57 sauce.
My dad used to make these for us when we were kids. I now use turkey burger and then season it with a garlic powder, salt and pepper mix. I then add approximately a 1/2 a can of cream of mushroom soup per hobo and then the onions, carrots, celery and potatoes - wrap it up in foil, put it in the oven and bake as directed in this recipe - my hubby loved it!
I really liked this dish. I did change the recipe a little bit though. I seasoned the beef with Johnny's seasoning salt and I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I also used baby carrots and put celery in it and an extra onion. I sprinkled Johnny's seasoning salt over the top of everything. It was delicious!
We make these into individual packets and cook on the grill. We also add a few spoonfuls of cream of mushroom soup straight from the can to make a nice gravy. I also add 1 Tb. minute rice and 2 ice cubes with the soup instead of potatoes for hubby who does not like potatoes. (The ice cube is easier to wrap than the water.)
Good, but will make sure the beef is extra lean so it isn't sitting in much of the drippings.
We really liked this recipe. I went with others recommendations and added Worcestershire sauce, seasoning salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder to the meat. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and just layered on the bottom of the pan as opposed to making patties. I also used seasoning salt instead of regular salt on vegetables. My husband and I both agreed that this recipe will be added to a regular ground beef recipes.
Have been making these for years, mostly on camping trips. Maybe that's why I like them, we only get them a few times each summer. I like to crumble the meat instead of patties. Although I would never make these for dinner when at home, the recipe is a VERY simple way to make meat and potatoes...a dish my boyfriend USED to live off of.
I am only rating this a 5 because of the changes I made as per other people. I wanted to use onion soup mix in the hamburger, but I didn't have any. So I settled for mixing in Worcestershire sauce, some onion powder, fresh ground pepper, garlic powder, and season salt. Other changes: Used a yellow onion, baby carrots, and added 3-4 cloves of fresh minced garlic. Then I gently poured a cup of beef broth over all and sprinkled with fresh ground pepper and coarse salt. This got very good and flavorful, and the meat was nice and moist from the broth.
I would not cook as the recipe says!!!We loved it, but I tossed the veggies in olive oil, rosemary, and a couple of other spices. About the time the vegs started getting tender, they also looked pretty dry, added seasoned chicken broth. Putting meat on top so juices flow into the vegs may make more moist as well.
Have had these before so the recipe is not new to me. The biggest thing I do different is I wrap each individual portion in heavy duty aluminum foil, add a little butter and seal tightly and put them on the grill. Doing it this way enables everyone to adapt the recipe to their own taste (more or less spice, different veggies etc.) Easy to put together and easy to clean up afterwards.
needs safron or garlic powder, some flavor. but overall a good recipe.
I really liked this recipe as it was easy and quick to prepare. I tweaked it a little bit to my husbands tastes though. I used my vegetable peeler to shave slivers of the carrots instead of large pieces cut lengthwise (my husband isn't too big on carrots). I also added diced tomatoes as a layer in between the potatoes and the meat. The potatoes I cut into large coin shaped pieces. I also used fresh garlic I minced myself and I sprinkled powdered bouillon over the meat as well. All in all a good recipe!
I thought this was super delicious! I followed other suggestions and added more seasoning. I added chopped onions to the ground beef as well as bouillon granules, garlic powder, pepper, and seasoned salt. Thanks for sharing! It was perfect and very filling.
I only gave 4 stars because I did not follow the recipe exactly. What turned out was worth 5 stars for sure! To the ground meat (we used deer meat), I added dry bread crumbs (homemade, Panko-type), garlic powder, salt, pepper, onion powder, minced onion, and 2 eggs. Yes, it is very similar to meatloaf. Then, I shaped into small, thin patties and followed the rest of the recipe as written. I also made a white, pan gravy to go with this meal. Even my picky son commented that it was WAY better than he expected. He is not big on cooked carrots but he said he could eat the meat and potatoes everyday. That is a gigantic compliment! We will make this again for sure!
I have made something very similar for years, only I make them in indivdual foil pockets and add my favorite bar-b-que sauce on top of everything and cook on the grill. One of my families favorite summertime meals!
I tried this recipe, noting that many reviewers said it needed some more spice than the orginal. I used salt, pepper, garlic salt, and soy sauce for the ground beef. It turned out great, the soy sauce gives such a great subtle flavor when used moderately! Easy to make, all in one dish. I will definately make this again!
I have friends who make this when camping, they double up on the foil and toss the individual packets right on the coals, with varied success. When I tried this I actually used those frozen burger patties, potatoes and onions, and some seasoned salt. We did individual aluminum packets for each child so they could choose the amount of "veggies" inside, we sealed them up very good and tossed them on a cookie sheet to bake, they came out very good (even with the use of those nasty frozen hamburgers).
I love this dnner, quick and easy. I changed mine a little i put potatoes and corn or green beans add butter.
My mom made this for me growing up & she got the recipe from her mom. Sometimes I add a package of onion soup mix, and sometimes I just add a good bit of worcestershire sauce both to the meat, and then more on top of the patty/veggies. Also, I make individual foil packets instead of one big one.
My husband really liked this recipe. I added 1 pckg dry onion soup mix to the meat to add some flavor. I only used 3 big potatoes and that was plenty. I didn't have any big carrots so I just threw in a couple handfuls of the baby carrots and those worked great.
This is not just a recipe - it's a new concept! My family loved the original and also my turkey mince version with mushrooms, carrots, green onion (served with rice). Possibilities are endless!
I grew up on Hobo Dinners, they were always a camping trip dinner. my mom always mixed in Lipton Onion soup mix instead of the onions (cuz' we wouldn't eat it with em') and put a few pieces of zucchini on top before wrapping up to keep it moist.
I take these camping, make em', pack em' and GO! They are delicious and WONDERFUL! I add a piece of bacon on top. AND add ketchup :) Good Job Debbie :)
this was pretty good for how easy it was. instead of wasting foil i threw everything in a covered casserole and it worked great. i sprinkled some onion powder and drizzled some worcestershire on top. i will make this again but i will add seasonings to the meat before forming into patties. i really love making no fuss one pot meals during the week. this was great with some homemade bread and butter.
I been making these for years.I Double wrap them in foil,and cook them on coal's of our campfire,when we camp. I never use ground beef but sauage. Add whaterver you like. Like bellpepers! Yum very delish!! :)
I was real pleased with how easy it was to prepare this and how good it tasted.
I love how easy this is... especially on nights where my husband and child need to eat and I can't make them dinner! We used more than one pound of ground beef. I think next time I might put some butter on top to give the potatoes a bit of that flavor. Overall, it is was great!
This is so easy and tastes better than it sounds like it would. I did add 1 clove minced garlic and did not form the ground beef into patties. I browned the meat and drained it then added the rest of the ingredients to it. We all liked it and I will be making this again. Thanks!
This is great and easy recipe! My Mom used to make these for a no-mess Wednesday night dinner before Bible study. I always make the ground beef patties with Lipton's Onion Soup Mix before putting them in with the rest of the veggies. Makes them taste AWESOME! :)
Good recipe when you don't have much time and need to throw something together quick. I do recommend using more spices, garlic is always a winner in my home and maybe making a quick gravy to serve with it. The brown package gravy mixed with the drippings works good for my family. A salad and yeast rolls....suppers done!
I really liked this recipe. I followed the advice of others and added onion soup to the hamburger. And I mixed up about a cup of beef broth and poured it over the top before baking. Was really good. Even kids loved it. My hubby even said it was great and made a suggestion that next time I make it to use half the hamburger and make them into meatballs and add a few sliced up italian (or other) sausages. So I'm gonna try it again tonight like that. Thanks for the recipe.
From the suggestions of other I added the Worchestershire sauce, ground black pepper, seasoned salt, garlic powder and onion powder mixed into the meat. Also took the suggestion of the beef broth poured over, fresh garlic and some butter. I added some fresh chopped parsley also. It came out fantastic. My boyfriend almost didn't leave me any :)... Thanks
We always put condensed cream of mushroom soup in them and used seasoned salt instead of regular. Delicious! I grew up making these while camping. We would double the aluminum foil and lay the on the grill over the campfire.
This was super yummy! BUT.... I added tons of seasonings to make it yummy. I cooked each person's meal individually wrapped in tinfoil. My kids thought it was so cool! I put the hamburger patty down first & seasoned it with garlic salt, salt, pepper, seasoning salt, onion salt & hamburger seasoning. Then I peeled & diced a potatoe up for each person & also carrots into round slices. I seasoned those with salt & pepper & garlic salt. Then I added 2 TBSP of butter ontop of everything & sealed the tinfoil up. I baked these in the oven on 400 degrees for about 45 min. My whole family loved it & it was super easy & very tasty & just something fun & different!
This is a favorite of mine. I will say a trick I learned was to add little bits of butter in it. I also make meatballs instead of patties and thinly sliced potatoes instead of steak fries along with the carrots and onions. Then I season it with Tony's Cachere's Cajon Seasoning salt and garlic powder and some pepper.
Very tasty if a little underseasoned for my preferences. I did substitute baby carrots and I added some seasoning to the meat to make it even more flavorful.
added the onion soup mix to the recipe and it was flavorful. I think I cut my potatoes too big and I used the mini carrots and didn't cut them so they never got soft, both of which I'd do differently next time.
My mom made this for us and we all loved it! She said she learned this as Girl Scout Leader. What she did different is to add Italian Salad Dressing to each pouch. All the spices made it taste great and gave it a little kick. Thanks mom!
These are okay if you are camping or really really hungry. Not much flavor, very bland. Need a lot more seasoning, but then I am used to eating highly seasoned food and lots of hot peppers and hot sauce, so maybe it was just me.
Kind of plain...I may need to get a more flavorful ground beef. I bought the extra lean kind this time. Either that or maybe using some AI marinade sauce on the beef would help?? It just needs....something. I loved this growing up though, so I'll try it again. The veggies get SOOO tender!
We use to pack these in the cooler & bury them in the fire coals while camping...As others have suggeseted, def. add onions, potatoes & cabbagge. Polish sausage works well if you want to subsitute the ground beef. Give your oven a rest & use your grill!!! YUM-O!
IT WAS AN EASY RECIPE, BUT WE WOUND UP ORDERING PIZZA.
We've been making this recipe for years and it is so easy and good. We add cabbage which really adds a lot of flavor. We also wrap them up individually in foil so that they can go in the oven, on the grill, or on the campfire.
This is one of my kids favorite. My family used to make in when we used to camp and it was just passed down. I use ground turkey mixed with a ranch dip packet(Not the dip, just the mix!). For seasoning, I always use Mrs. Dash original seasoning. We add bell pepers and cabtbage and this makes for a very quick, tasty and filling meal.
My husband loved it but it was too greasy for me even though I used ground chuck. Very easy to make and clean up.
YUM! Both my hubs and I REALLY enjoyed this!!! Although the concept isn't foreign to me (thanks to my time as a Girl Scout!), I've never made a hobo-style meal myself. Not only is this simple, stick-to-your ribs fare, it's flexible, frugal and easy to prepare. I do suggest a few alterations, however. Adding a packet of dry onion soup mix to your beef gives it incredible flavor. A generous splash of Worcestershire sauce and s&p (to taste) also goes a long way. My only gripe is that my beef patties were slightly overcooked at the hour mark. The veggies were perfectly tender tho, so I think I'll just pop them in the oven first and then add the meat (on top of the veggies) half way thru the cooking time. FYI, if you want to use baby carrots instead, you'll need about 16-20 of them. Thanks SO much for sharing your genius recipe, Debbie. This halved easily to accommodate my small family and tasted delicious. I can't wait to try this on the grill (in individual foil packets) this summer! :)
My 3 year-old daughter gobbled up the burger, my 6-year-old son engulfed the potatoes, and I ate it all, but my husband quietly left his plate full. Here's why: this meal has an Old World taste. Like Old World America circa 1950, which is Old World Poland, Russia, or Germany. It isn't really very flavorful. For me, this was a throwback to my dear late grandmother's cooking, and even the smell brought back a memory of her. But, my grandmother fed me infrequently, while my husband's mother fed him mild food like this every day...and he now craves foods with gusto, flavor & punch! This does not have any of that. It is rather...um...I'm trying to put it politely, but let me say, it's simple. Although I had a nostalgic YUM moment, I cannot see making it again. AND, yes, I did flavor the meat with a dry onion soup mix first, and was plenty generous with the garlic salt, black pepper & sea salt. But, it still dropped flat.
This was fantasic. I added a few of the spices that I have onhand that my family is familar with. It turned out WONDERFULY. When the dish was done, I added some cheese slices to the top of the burgers then covered it back up with foil for a few minutes. MMMM Very YUMMY!
Much too bland and dry. If I were to try it again I would add some tomatoes and juice to add some moisture and flavor. Maybe some additional veggies would help as well. It has potential but needs some work.
Pretty good, and very easy to make, which I love! But I do know the next time I make this I will definatly add the onion soup mix to the burger...And maybe a little water since my potatoes and carrots were alittle hard still. But overall I will be making this one again!!
Great for camping. You can pretty much throw anything you want in the pack for an easy and yummy dinner after a long day of hiking.
We've been making this dish for generations. My in-laws prefer to put it on the grill, I prefer the oven. We all add golden mushroom soup and it makes ALL the difference. I made it once before with cream of mushroom and we thought it was awful. I hate mushrooms, but the golden mushroom soup adds the perfect flavor to this super easy meal! It's also a meal my kids will eat without any fuss.
WOW! sooo easy and really good! I added some green beans a tomato ,and some minced garlic,my husband and kiddo loved it,will make again,Thanx for sharing =)
This was a great meal. Next time I make I'm going to double the recipe. Everyone wanted more and we ended up running out! I did modify by adding oregano, italian seasoning & dill weed to the meat. I also added some cheese to the top when it was done cooking. EXCELLENT!
This is the only meal my Dad would cook when we were little! There are a few differences between this recipe and how my Dad made it. He usually browned the hamburger and onion together instead of making patties, sliced the potatoes thinly, and sliced the carrot into thin rounds. We also added shredded cheese! You can't live in Minnesota without adding cheese to your hot dish (a.k.a. casserole in most other parts of the country LOL!) He then layered them as follows: Hamburger, potatoes, carrots, salt and pepper to taste, a thin layer of shredded cheese and then repeat the potato, carrot and cheese layer again. This way it doesn't take as long to bake and is easier for serving little ones because the hamburger is already in little pieces. I think in the future when making this though, I will try what k4trln4 suggested in the review from Sept. 21, '09 and place the potatoes on the bottom of the dish so that they will get done faster! Such a simple but good supper.
Made these for dinner one night and they were so good, so easy to make, so easy to clean up...they're adaptable too, if you want to spice differently. (though I made them as is)
This has always been a simple and a favorite. Even though it has simple ingredients, the flavor is great. I add a little worcestershire sauce and garlic to the mix. Make sure there's enough liquid as well, this can dry out easily
THe only thing I did differently was add a generous amount of lemon pepper seasoning and cabbage. I think the cabbage gave it just the right amount of moisture and flavor. Thanks! It was yummmmmy!
This recipe needs a lot of help. This is extremely bland and very boring - tastes like something you would eat if you had to go camping. Ground beef rolled into balls = no flavor. Maybe add some oregano, parsley, garlic and onion to the beef before making it into patties? Maybe add a can of tomato sauce? I really don't know - this is just so, so bland and not very good.
very good... i added some worstershire sauce and a little bit of garlic powder for extra flavor to the meat. tasted great but there was a lot of grease in the bottom of the dish.
My mom use to make this when I was a kid, and I loved it! I use to beg her to make it. I followed this to a T..which is unusual for me. But it was very bland. I will just ask my mom for her recipe and make it her way.
I've been making this dish for years, but over the fire in foil packets. This is a great idea for a very simple make-ahead meal. I add a few more seasonings like garlic powder and soy sauce. I also layered it like a lasagna. It takes longer than an hour, maybe 1 hr 20 min. It also is tasty to put velveeta over it all and let it melt in at the end. I also drained the grease at one hour and at the end. A family pleasing dish!
This was an awesome recipe...just missing some seasonings..I added a little mrs. dash, paprika and added onion mushroom soup mix to the meat (Ground turkey, don't eat ground beef)mixture and it was GREAT. Very simple and VERY QUICK to throw together after work!
I really like this meal. However, I had to cook the dish a little longer than suggested. Maybe the potatoes were not thin enough. Thanks for the recipe.
This is the first time my husband has said "Give it 5 stars!!!" It was better than the times I put this kind of thing on the grill. I added onion soup mix (1/2 a pkg)to the meat. I added a little bit of beef broth (from boullion) and put in a few butter patties. My husband is HARD to please, but he loved this. Thank You!!!
This is a quick and very good recipe. Do remember to season you meat. I used garlic poweder, salt, and pepper.
This was okay. I made a couple changes the second time around. I dipped the meat patties into dry onion soup mix and omitted the onion and salt. I sliced the potatoes rather than chopping. I layered them over and under the meat patties. I sprinkled coarsely crushed pepper over the top of the carrots. We like dipping these in steak sauce. Yummy!
This recipe needs some help. I added tomato sauce to it while on my plate and that helped. If I make it again I will add the tomato sauce or something else before I serve it.
Make these up a day in advance of your next camping outing. Freeze them over night inside the foil. Thaw and cook on the coals of your campfire. Eat right from the foil. You have to cook it quite a bit longer, but it is the easiest camp meal you'll ever eat.
This is a family favorite. I have made it a few times now and always as a beefy onion soup mix (Lipton's) to the meat before making the patties. Then I make some kind of gravy to pour over the entire dish. I have used all kinds of veggies as well. Everything works great, so delicious!!
I love this recipe. Sometimes I add a 1/4 of a green or red pepper, in summer I add squash or tomato (usually at last 1/2 of cooking time.) Have also substituted chicken with success
My dad Perry taught me how to make them when I was really young. Now Im 16. I found they are much more enjoyable if you take them out 5 min early, put a slice of velvita cheese on top, and put back into the oven for 5min. I cant eat a hobo without it!
Just like I remember making in foil packets in the campfire while I was growing up! So very easy and filling. No one complains about a good oldfashioned hobo dinner.
I did omit the carrots and replaced them with bell peppers. I did prepare them as individual servings in their own foil packets. Also I seasoned the individual patties with Pam spray (so the seasoning would adhere to the potatoes, onions, and bellpeppers),and used complete seasoning mix. Baked them, and served them as hambugers with the buns. The taste was great. Nothing but raves from family and friends. And you can't beat the easy clean-up, just toss the foil away. Thank you Debbie!!
Very good. Meat was a bit bland, even after I added extra spices. The veggies were my favorite and more than made up for the flavor of the meat. Maybe spice up the meat more next time. Would make again. It was also very very easy =)!
Perfect for the picky eater in your life. This was a girl scout favorite of mine when I was young. We would place potato slices on the bottom followed by the seasoned hamburger patty, a slice of onion for flavor and lastly grated carrot. Keep the potato on the bottom, otherwise it might not cook through all the way through! Cooking the packets over a fire makes them great for camping, too.
Very good but did need aome extra spicing up. Will make it again!
These were really good. I made these in individual packets and also added celery for extra flavor. I made a brown gravy to pour on when they came out of the oven. The kids loved it!
Very tasty, especially with seasonings on the meat and again on the veggies. The only downfall for me was all the fat juice it was sitting in...like another person said, make sure it's low fat meat. I may even try ground turkey next time.
I really liked this but the following additions really put this recipe over the top for my husband! I added Lipton 'beefy onion' soup mix,Worcestershire sauce, Kitchen Bouquet Browning & Seasoning Sauce, ketchup, light brown sugar to the meat. Also, red and yellow bell peppers, and cut sweet grape tomatoes on top including the potatoes, onions and carrots. Very colorful and yummy!
I liked the ease of this recipe and will try it in the future, but it needs something; perhaps a little butter, or maybe just some spices. In the future I will play with it a bit because it has potential, but as the recipe was, we all thought it was bland.
I make these quite often and my recipe is very similar to this. I took the advice of this recipe and added some carrots and they were pretty yummy. I usually add a little bit of soy sauce just to add a bit of flavor and use the extra lean ground beef.
When we make Hobo dinners we make a packet out of foil for each person. First I layer each packet with ground beef patty, sliced potatoes, green beans, corn and sliced onion. Then before sealing the packets we like to put cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup in each packet (do not add water). Just scoop the soup out of the can so each packet has an equal amount then seal and bake according to recipe directions. We love it!
I liked this. Was not the best dinner but was edible. I browned the patties in a fry pan to reduce the amount of grease that would inevitably drip out and season them with Webber’s Chicago Steak seasoning and just a little salt pepper and garlic powder on the veggies. I would make again.
Well I can't argue with the ease of cleanup! I thought they were tasty, but after reading the reviews of blandness, I seasoned both sides of the patties with Emeril's Steak Rub, then sprinkled Seasoned Salt on after adding the veggies. A little greasy from the meat, but maybe you could put pieces of bread under the meat to soak up some of the fat?? Everything came out very tender and yummy - I'll make again! May even try camping since I've never had them like that before.
Good recipe. Substituted fresh potatoes for canned new potatoes and canned carrots to the fresh ones. Used salt, pepper, and onion flakes for seasoning. Meat was extremely moist-just fell apart along with the veggies. Great recipes for those busy moms that need to throw some food in the oven fast while helping kids with baths and homework!
I substituted the potatoes for leftover cooked rice, which turned out great. I also threw in some chopped green bell pepper and shredded cabbage. It turned out great, other than the garlic salt and worcesteshire sauce I added for flavor made it *way* too salty. Next time I'll use no salt at all, but garlic powder and pepper with the worcesteshire sauce. I also would recommend increasing the amount of beef to 1.5 lbs. as 1 lb. really didn't cover the whole 9x13 pan (I thought patties were unnecessary, since the ingredients are spread in layers like a casserole.) Despite these "issues," though, it was really yummy and with a few tweakings can be a nice & easy dinner for the fam.
For years our family has made "foil dinners", a small meal placed in individual foil packets and thrown into the coals at the campfire to cook, for every camping trip. It's tradition, so when my 12yo daughter saw this recipe she got so excited and couldn't wait to try it. We had simply never thought to try it at home. What a fun and simple idea. We followed our family recipe, which is similar to the changes many others make. We add heaps of pepper, onion soup mix, and garlic to the beef, then top everything with extra pepper, Chugwater Chili Powder, and some salt. It's like camping without lugging the gear out!
We make this in individual packets with Lower Sodium Dale's Sauce. It's fantastic.
Had varied opinions on this dish. Hubby thought the veggies weren't done enough, kids didn't like the unseasoned beef, I wasn't too thrilled with the overall blandness. Next time I will try others advice and season the beef more, use some beef broth, and add butter and parsley. An easy dish with definate potential.
This is a very good meal. My only suggestion is to use lean meat and add butter to it before baking. I also season my meat to our liking before cooking. It also works to cook this on the grill, but you have to pay more attention to it and flip quite often. I grew up on this recipe as my dad would make it everytime we went camping (usually 2 or 3 times on each trip) making it over an open fire. It's been one of my favorites since I was 7 years old.
My grandma made this a lot when I was young, except she would put individual servings in a microwave safe pie plate (covered with saran wrap) with all the listed ingredients as well as celery. To this day, it still brings back great memories.
Does it get any better than this, very little clean up, you have a full meal without all the mess!
i love this but i added sliced bell pepper as well as worchestershire. delicious and easy!