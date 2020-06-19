Mango-Lime Curd

This is a super-easy curd recipe that doesn't require straining, thermometers, boiling water, or anything else difficult. The food processor step and the low microwave settings do this for you! I use this as a filling in coconut-lime cupcakes with coconut-cream cheese frosting. Also fabulous by itself!

Recipe by Laroo

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mango, lime juice, and lime zest in the bowl of a food processor. Process until pureed. Add eggs, salt, and nutmeg; process 15 seconds longer.

  • Combine sugar and butter in a bowl. Add to mango mixture in the food processor. Process until smooth.

  • Transfer mixture to a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave at 50% power for 2 minutes; stir with a whisk. Heat in the microwave for 2 minutes more; whisk again. Continue heating and whisking until the mixture achieves a pudding-like consistency, 6 to 10 minutes total. Cover and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
40 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 31.6mg. Full Nutrition
