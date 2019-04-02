Hamburger Potato Casserole
This is a recipe that my Grandmother used to keep me and my finicky cousins well fed! It is very kid friendly, and adults like it too!
I made this for my husband and myself last night, because the snow we got on the weekend put me in a "comfort-food" mood. Like others, I added extra seasonings to suit our tastes. I sauteed fresh mushrooms and the onions with the meat, and added three crushed garlic cloves and a tablespoon of Minor's beef broth concentrate. I also covered the casserole for the first hour, which kept it nice and moist and helped the potatoes cook properly. I then removed the lid for 15 minutes, which helped set up the dish nicely. Last, I didn't add any cheese at all, and didn't miss it. I felt that cheese would only make it greasy and heavier than I would have been able to stand. Granted, it's not gourmet, but it was created with kids in mind, after all. It was definitely something I'll make again when I feel like comfort food.Read More
If this recipe had had more seasonings listed, I definitely would have give it four stars, however, as written, it would have been very, very bland; at least for our taste. I added garlic and onion powders, a half of an envelope of dried onion soup mix, a small can of mild green chilies and a pinch of cayenne. We thought it was really good and I'll definitely make this again. Thank you!Read More
This was so good and much easier than shepherds pie- and with alot less mess. I did add a layer of green beans and added a few more seasonings to the meat as it cooked. I used some garlic, basil and paprika which made it flavourful. It was a big hit with my family and i will certainly make it again.
Wow! A recipe from "yesteryear." Add some baby carrots and you have what we used to call "College Casserole" - for obvious reasons - you can increase the recipe and feed all your hungry classmates. Also after graduation, you can fix this and feel all your friends who are still looking for jobs - inexpensive and very good! Thanks so much for sharing this. I had forgotten the recipe.
I prepared this recipe as written, added a can of creamed corn, and layered the ingrdeients in a crockpot. It cooked on LOW all afternoon and was delicious, no fuss, & didn't heat up my already warm house.
This was 5 star with some modifications suggested by others. Needed some seasoning. Here are the changes: 1. Brown meat with onion and garlic. 2. Add minced garlic and beef broth concentrate to the liquid. If you don't have the concentrate, just use some powdered gravy mix, or something similar to jazz up. 3. I used beefy mushroom soup. 4. Here is the biggest tip: Microwave the potatoes (thinly cut) for 8 minutes on high before putting into casserole. This will lessen your cooking time considerably. Mine was done in 1 hr 10 minutes. Cook first 55 minutes with foil on, last 15 uncovered. Awesome comfort food.
Hubby says this one is a keeper! I used cream of celery, 1 can mushrooms, small can of green chilies, garlic salt, parsley flakes, and added grated monterey jack to the sauce. I covered it but I think it you would just end up with sauce as last layer, it would dry out a little more. I put cheddar cheese on last 15 minutes, let it rest for 15 minutes out of the oven to set up. Easy and adapts well to what I had on hand!
This was a great casserole. My husband said, "this is really delicious" after all three helpings. I added some sour cream to the soup & milk which gave it a richer flavor. I forgot to add salt & pepper but we didn't even miss it. I baked it for 1 1/2 hours and the potatoes were perfect.
This turned out a lot better than other "poor-man" style hamburger casseroles I've tried. I added some garlic powder to the soup mixture to liven it up a bit, but I was overzealous and overspiced it, so I thinned it out with some extra milk and a heaping tablespoon of mayonnaise, which worked well, as there was a perfect amount of sauce. I also added about 3/4 cup each of sliced carrot and celery to the sauce. I probably put more than the recomended amount of cheese on, too; I did't measure. Another thing was the recipe didn't specify whether or not to cover; it's definately one to cover! This will go on my recipe rotation.
This was awesome. The flavors combined together perfectly, and it was great comfort food. I used 50% more cheese- I used white extra sharp cheddar. I've made it three times since!
I, like the others tweaked the recipe a bit. While the beef was browning I used seasoned salt, pepper, garlic powder and italian seasonings and cayenne pepper w/ a little worshestire sauce. I also added chopped green pepper and the onions and about 4 garlic cloves minced, to the beef. When I layered I put the potatoes (which I seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder and old bay-it gives a kick), then the soup mixture (which i added seasonings to as well and doubled), then ground beef,then sharp cheddar cheese shredded, I repeated layers without cheese and put foil on and put in oven. Took out after 1 hr 15 min and then added shredded cheddar and shredded pepper jack on top. Served with crescent rolls and peas. Absolutely delicious. Nice change from handburger helper. All products I had in the fridge or pantry. I have 3 kids (10,4 and 3) and they ate it all up and asked me to make it again. Will def make again!
Made this last night - added onion and a can of mushrooms to the ground beef when browning it. Really enjoyed it, easy and tasted very good. Nice comfort food.
I grew up on and love casseroles like this! So hearty and comforting. However, I've been trying to eat more natural, and canned condensed cream soups are not natural. I mean, I work in natural foods, I should know better! So I used my own recipe for 'Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup from Scratch,' which can be found in my recipe box (I used beef broth). This came out as good as, if not better than, the canned stuff! I used a 13x9 inch pan, covered it and baked at 375 so it would get done quicker. In one hour we had our completely delicious and from scratch meal!
I've had a variation of this recipe for quite awhile and it's delicious everytime I make it! I add a can of green beans (drained) ontop of the potatoes, the ground beef and onions ontop of the green beans, and then I pour the milk and soup mixture over everything. I also add a couple shakes of garlic salt instead of normal table salt because I feel it gives the dish more flavor. I've made this recipe with and without adding the cheese ontop and both ways are scrumptious! Also, I find that the potatoes take an awfully long time to cook in the oven (although I may just slice mine too fat) so I cook the slices for a couple mins in the microwave before placing them in the casserole dish. A very yummy recipe.
I added additional seasonings to this casserole and I used Simply Shredded Potatoes (1 bag). It turned out great - added a spoonful of sour cream on top for even more flavor. The only reason I didn't give the recipe 5 stars is because without the additional seasonings this would be very bland (for our tastes that is.) I also made a side of wild rice which accompanied this dish perfectly. I would recommend making this - just make sure to saute your onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Add some dill weed and thyme. Very good. I added a picture for all to see! Thanks.
Excellent recipe! I added onion and worchestershire sauce to the beef as it cooked, and added whole kernel corn to the soup mix. I served this to 100 people at the soup kitchen, and I got rave reviews. Thanks!
Excellent! I used 3 c of Bob Evans seasoned shredded hash browns (from the refrigerated section) along with Campbells mushroom with roasted garlic soup and added 1/2 teas dried parley which made it a bit more flavorful and less work. Diced frozen onions cooked with the hamburger instead of added later seems to enhance the flavor. My husband doesn't often eat leftovers, but he has hidden these for a later treat!
I took some of the suggestions that people said. I used 1/4 cup sour cream, can of Italian green beans, 1 pkg of Lipton onion soup mix, Colby Monterey Jack cheese, since that is what I had available, which ended up being over a cup, plus extra sliced potatoes. I put all that in a 2 1/2 quart casserole dish and all of it was eaten in one sitting. I would definitely make this again. Since I used the onion soup mix I didn't add salt or pepper.
I'm going to give this five stars on the way that I made it. I added some sour cream to my sauce because it didn't seem like there was going to be enough. I used most of a med. size onion for the sauce and when browning the meat. I added spices (to taste) like garlic salt, oregano, and parsley. It was super good. The family loved it. I wish there was more, but my husband always gets the leftovers for work. My 2 1/2 year old was more interested in watching a movie, but he did eat it without complaints. I'm excited to make this again. Very good. Like others have said, nice change from Shepherd's Pie (hubby said the same thing!).
This was sooo tasty! I used 2 cans of condensed soup and sauteed the onions with the beef. I also mixed some cheese (used a Mexican blend) into the layers, and added onion powder. To speed up the cooking process I baked it at 375 for 20 minutes, then turned it back to 350 for the rest of the hour, and it came out perfectly. Whole family loved it! Next time I will add mushrooms.
great meal.i did this a little diffrent and it was awesome.i sliced fresh carrots and onions and cooked with the ground beef added a lil garlic powder and onion powder and about two tbl spoons of worstershire also i used 2lbs og ground beef,then i mixed a 1/2 cup of milk with the mushroom soup and mixed the meat mixture then added a can of mixed veggies.i layered my bottom layer potatoes then meat potatoes meat then top layer potatoes cooked coverd 1 1/2 hrs then about a cup of shredded mexican cheese on top baked about 20 mins more uncovered served with crescent rolls and it was sooo delicious,,please try this variation you wont be disappointed!!
My son was so excited because he thought this tasted like hamburger helper (which I will not feed them, although they love!) This works as a good compromise.
At first nibble I rated this as just good simple comfort food. But before dinner was done the adults had had 3rd helpings and my son had seconds. It's nice how the sauce lends itself to additions (I added a little dry mustard and some sour cream). I covered it during cooking after noticing how dry the top layer of meat was getting. Next time I'll cut the potatoes much thinner--it took the full 90 minutes and a few of them still could have used more time.
As I was making this, I remebered that a former "friend" of mine used to make this all of the time with ground elk and tater tots. This casserole has an amazing flavor considering the simplicity of ingredients. I used cream of celery, sauteed finely chopped onions and garlic with the hamburger and I cut the potatoes into small cubes. I also added some cumin and chili powder while browning the burger, and mixed the potatoes in evenly right before transfering to a 2 qt round dish. I also covered it for about 50 min and then cooked uncovered for about another 10. No cheese this time, and I didn't even miss it. This is such a great tasting, inexpensive and EASY dish to make--I'll be making it again and again. Thanks for the walk down memory lane, too! :-)
This is definetly a keeper. My husband loved it and was a very nice change from sheppards pie...I added chopped garlic and onions to the beef, and to the soup, a little worchestershire and brown it...Cover the casserole with tin foil and the potataoes will cook just fine, remove foil, add cheese and presto dinner is ready....a real KEEPER. Pam
Great comfort food....my dads favorite! Definately spice it up a bit. I used garlic/herb no salt seasoning.
Cook the potatoes first, then the time in the oven will be greatly reduced!
Hmm. I used ground turkey instead of beef. I sauteed the onion (2 full cups of chopped vidalia - should have used an onion with more bite but the quantity was good) in a tablespoon of butter, then browned the turkey with a healthy dose of Mrs. Dash Garlic and Herb and some celery salt. Since this recipe is basically dressed up scalloped potatoes, I layered the meat and potatoes (5 good sized idaho spuds sliced really thin with a mandolin slicer), three layers of spuds, two layers of meat, then dumped the liquid (to which I added a heaped teaspoonful of minced garlic) right over the top. I pulled the potatoes away from the sides so the liquid could get all the way to the bottom. I baked it, uncovered, at 350 for a full 90 minutes. Then added the cheese to the top and put it back in to melt (about seven minutes). The potatoes where UNDER COOKED in the middle layer and almost done on the top and bottom layers. We could have gone a full two hours, I'm sure! The flavor was ok but there is still room for improvement. Maybe some chopped chives or scallions, maybe some red pepper flakes, I don't know. Hope this helps!
Great, easy, simple recipe! Slicing potatoes made easy by using mandolin. Needs loads more seasoning; I used a generous heap of black pepper, garlic powder, rosemary sea salt, and it STILL needed more seasoning after it was done. Great to experiment with!
Kids and husband loved it !! I followed other people suggestions to add some seasoning to the meat other than that it was a good and easy recipe
This recipe was great. I added some carne asada flavoring to the ground beef to give it an extra kick. I then made it basically like a lasagna - potatoes, sauce, meat, cheese & then repeated again. My husband and kids really liked it. Will do again soon!
My family enjoyed this recipe. The only thing I would do next time is add more cheese through out the layers.
This is a great basic recipe! I followed other reviewers suggestions and seasoned the potatoes with salt & pepper. I also added about 2 cups of frozen mixed veggies and pre-cooked the potatoes in the microwave because I was pressed for time but this turned out fabulous! Thanks so much, this is a keeper and can be changed up easily!
It was easy to make and everyone loved it.
To me this was just like hamburger helper. My kids wanted a third helping though so I guess they were very pleased.
I loved this recipe. I boiled the potatoes to soften them while I browned the meat so that I didn't have to cook it for so long. I also added 1/2 and pound of sausage to give it a little more flavor. My husband loved it, we will have it again.
So, here's what I did to make it a bit more flavorful... I used 1.5 lbs extra lean ground beef and added 1 packet of Lipton Beefy Onion soup and 1 tbls of Worchestershire sauce to the hamburger as I cooked it. I also added a couple of tbls of dried minced onion because I didn't have a fresh one and my dh loves onions. I left the skins on the potatoes because we prefer them that way. I added 2/3 cup sour cream to the soup mixture and left out the salt & pepper. Cooked for 1:15 minutes covered. Added the cheese (extra sharp cheddar) and cooked uncovered for 15 minutes.
I changed this up quite a bit but it was really good for a quick dinner. I used 1lb beef cooked with taco seasoning and a can of corn, 1.5 lb baby potatoes sliced, cream of mushroom soup, onion soup mix, 1/2 cup beef broth, & 1/4 cup sour cream. Instead of layering the sauce, I mixed it in with the cooked ground beef mixture and layered that with the potatoes. Very easy! Next time I would also add green chiles.
Very good. I used Cream of Chicken instead of Mushroom. Easy to prepare. Leftovers were good too.
Awesome comfort food :) I added some extra seasonings (when cooking the meat), added a big spoonful of sour cream, and some shredded ched to the soup mix (I think next time I will add a little less milk because of that). I quarter sliced the potatoes so they would be easier to eat for my toddlers. And I covered with foil.. will make again for sure.
This is pretty good comfort food. I didn't brown the meat, just made patties with very lean ground beef and used spicy seasoned salt. Also added extra onion and green pepper strips.
This recipe was okay but not great. It was just a very basic casserole. I doubled the recipe and was able to fit it perfectly in a 9X13 glass dish.
This was surprisingly decent for a quick meal. I added diced onions and garlic and steak seasoning to the hamburger. Did not have green beans (and didn't really want) so I added corn, tossed it in the 1 hour timed oven and headed off to the gym. Decided not to mess with cheese when I got home. It was warm, ready and waiting in the oven when I got home. Served with fruit and bread/butter.
I added some corn... made it like a glorified Shepherd's Pie... Oh so delicious..! Was a huge hit in my house :)
My family really enjoyed this, a great new way to use ground beef. Although I did saute 6 chopped garlic and one chopped white onion and than add it to the ground beef. Also added about 1/2 cup brown gravey to soup mix. Will make this again.
I gave this recipe 3 stars because as it is, it's fair. I doctored it up and it turned out really good. I used 5 med-large potatoes and cooked them in the microwave until they were done. Once cooled, I peeled and thinly sliced them. I fried the hamburger with onions and fresh garlic, added lots of pepper, Mrs. Dash, basil, beef bouillion and half a head of cabbage, roughly diced. I mixed the cream of mushroom soup with milk, sour cream, mexican cheese dip, pepper, beef bouillion, onion flakes, garlic, chili powder and Mrs. Dash. Inbetween layers of potatoes and meat mixture, I added lots of cheese and the sauce. Baked it 1 hour and 10 minutes at 375. It turned out pretty good!
Really great taste. I would recommend putting the cheese on at the end and then putting it back in the oven for 5 minutes, or cheese was way over cooked.
I wanted to cook something very easy and less time consuming for my hubby and I. This dish was wonderful!!!! I didn't have condensed mushroom soup, so instead I used reg. mushroom soup. I also didn't have any onions, so I used onion powder. It still turned out wonderful!!! I will definetly make this recipe again. Thanxs
This was pretty good! My husband thought it was a good weeknight meal. Now, if I can only adapt this to the slow cooker! I would go easy on the salt, as it was a little salty for my taste (and I like salt).
My husband and son both loved this! I was short on time, so i left the skin on the potatos, thinly sliced them and boiled them. While they were boiling I browned the beef. Then let warm in oven for 15-20 minutes.
I really enjoyed this and it was very fast and easy,,,Will have it again very soon !! thanks bunches !! I added garlic powder and 1 layer of extra potaotes.. was delicious !!!
My 2 picky kids wouldn't eat it because it didn't look appetizing, but I really liked it. It will be one of those dishes I make when I run low on ingredients and creativity. I did make a few CHANGES though. I didn't have all the time it called for, so I took the suggestion of others and boiled the potatoes before hand. Because I cut back the baking time because the potatoes were boiled, I added the onion to the hamburger when I was browning it. So I reading about all these bland casseroles, so I added a packet of TACO SESONING to the hamburger as I cooked it. I think that the flavoring was perfect and I didn't have to just wing it with adding this spice and that.
This was pretty good but next time I will make some changes. Add onion and garlic to meat while frying. Some worchestershire sauce for extra flavor and corn. Also, I think the layers should be meat first, potatoes and then soup. It dries up on top if you don't put the soup last.
Very good and pretty quick. Added a little garlic to the burger while cooking, a can of corn with other ingredients, doubled the cheese, added the other half in the middle somewhere. Will make this again for sure.
I love this recipe the way it is, but at times I do a little change up and make it more italian. I add garlic powder, basil and oregano to the beef when browning, and some more to the soup mixture, then I use the italian 5-cheese blend of shredded cheese instead of cheddar. I've also done this in my slow-cooker, on low for about 7-8 hours....adding the last amount of cheese about 1/2 hour before serving...yummy!
I slightly modified this recipe. I heated the milk and soup with velveta cheese, and I cooked the onion with the hamburger. I also layered the cheddar with the potatoes. We're such cheese lovers. It's got to be alot for us! It was fantastic! Thanks for the great idea!
I have made this 3 times now. Fix your hamburger meat to taste. I add chili powder, onion powder, garlic, powder, and sautee the onions before putting in the mix. I also add garlic powder salt ad pepper to the soup mix. I layer with cheese and i put mushrooms in the layers. Cut your potatoes small otherwise you will be baking this dish for several hours. My boyfriend says he could eat this everyday. It's very good and easy!! I also took it to work for a potluck and everyone loved it.
With the recipe as is, it needed a bit more flavor. Next time I'll add some spices to liven it up
I did not care for this recipe.
Simple, comforting dinner. This was easily prepared and baked. After reading some other reviews, and seeing that many commented on the dish being a little bland, I decided to up the spices right from the start. I also just mixed the soup with the beef to make layering easier. I added in some onion salt, seasoned salt and pepper. No one commented on it being bland, so it must have done the trick.
I thought this was nice. I however did alter it just a tad. I used garlic salt and pepper sprinkled over every layer. i forgot to add the onions but it was fine with out them. I also used some all purpose seasoning in it as well. My husband suggested I use red devil in the mix next time for a little zip. I may try this. but it had enough flavor as it was. the appearence is not great but taste is not bad at all.
I think my only real complaint here is that I like a more seasoned beef. I caramelized the onions in one pan, and char-grilled the beef before adding them both in one to finish off the brown. I also subbed out some of the milk with sour cream. It came out very good with my tweaks.
I love this dish & so did my family. I leave the potatoes unpeeled to add a little extra nutrition and added a can of drained whole kernel corn.
this receipe is inexpensive,easy to make,quick and best of all it is wonderful. If you like scalloped potatoes this is the receipe for you
Easy and yummy!
I read the reviews and added garlic to the meat and cooked the onions along with it. I also added 1/2 container of sour cream to the "sauce" and an extra can of mushrooms. I ended up having to bake it quite a bit longer and even then the potatoes weren't done. I don't think I would try this again, even with all the additions, it was very bland.
Made adjustment to spices and amount of liquid as other sugested, however with the more liquid the longer needed to cook. Delicious, thank you for sharing.
Real good. Easy. Very similar to another recipe--I added a couple cloves of garlic and some sliced carrots. Took a full hour and a half at 350.
i try recipes the way there writnfirst and then if it need modefeying i do that but this one is one that needs a lot of someting
It was easy to prepare and my youngest son, the picky eater, actually had a second helping. I had to use cream of chicken soup instead and added a few other spices to it. My son also said to layer some cheese in it next time. I'll try it and see how it goes.
My husband and I really enjoyed this! I tweaked it just a little. I added the chopped onion and some garlic powder to the ground beef as it cooked. I will definitely make this again! So easy! Thanks!
I found this recipe by accident and boy am I glad! My hubby is strictly a meat a potatoes guy and he loved this dish. I tweaked it a little; added the sour cream as suggested by another reviewer and added a layer of cheese in the middle. I also put in more spices, garlic and onion powder, some parsley flakes and a pinch of basil, and cooked the meat with a couple of bouillions cubes. It turned out absolutely wonderfully and gave it a more "cheesburger" flavor. I used foil to cover it and the potatoes were nice and tender after only an hour in the oven. Thanks for the great comfort food recipe!
I thought this was pretty good but easy and convenient. My kids loved it as well as my husband. I think it would be better adding something else into it but works as is too.
Thanks! Very easy to make. I made it just as written except that I used cream of chicken soup. 3 cups potatoes ended up being about 1.5 lbs.
I was worried that this would be bland so I added a package of dry onion soup mix and the little bit of sour cream left in the container... turned out great and hubby loved it!
This is good -- it is one of those recipes that you can play around with to suit your family's taste. I added onion soup mix to the meat for a bit of extra flavor. I also used hashbrowns too.
My husband was hankering for something with beef and potatoes and cheese and I happened upon this recipe and thought I would try it out. He does not like cream of mushroom soup in anything, so I substituted cream of chicken soup and it still turned out wonderful. It was very filling and would be great served on a cold wintery day. I will definitely keep this recipe and make it again in the future. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This one is a keeper. Tasted great! My entire family enjoyed this dish!
This was pretty good. The kids loved it. I like it because its simple and I had everything for it already in the kitchen. Could have used more seasoning on the meat. I think next time I will add taco seasoning or something like that!
This is great! I added sour cream to the cream of mushroom soup and added a layer of baby carrots. It tastes like stew! It takes about 2 hours to cook.
I found this over a year ago and have made it several times, because its simple to put together and delicous. Be sure to season the beef well...as you would for any other dish. I add onions and celery when browning the beef...everything else I did as written. Excellent recipe...my husband and child both love it. Thank you :)
this was a quick and easy recipe.it was a change from the same old thing.
Great Recipe, I always have the ingredents on hand and easy to make it your own, I like to add Frozen corn between the layers, and some garlic powered to the burger. Even my daughter loved it.
Don't know how long this recipe has been available on the 'board', but I do know it is definitely a keeper. Excellent.
My family and I enjoyed this very much. I found this recipe when I was looking for a main course using the ingredients I had on hand--a pound of precooked ground beef and a bag of frozen hash browns. All I had to do was shred the cheese!
Everyone Loved it!!!!!!!!!!
Stumbled upon this for an easy and yummy weekday meal that used what I had on hand. As written I feel like it would have been a little bland so I added my own flair! I added garlic and onion powder and celery salt to the ground beef while I browned it. I also added red chili flakes to the soup mixture because my husband and I love spicy! I used red potatoes which I'm not sure makes a difference and I also chose not to peel them (unnecessary as far as I'm concerned.) I used half cheddar cheese and half part skim mozzarella to cut out a little bit of fat. Turned out great! Very delicious and easy! My husband and our friends loved it. Sometimes simple comfort food is just what you need!
Very good, my whole family loved it. I added 1 more can of mushroom soup, a little worcestershire to soup mixture, and cheese on top as suggested by other. This is going to be a monthly favorite at my house!
Just a real nice casserole. Needed 2 hrs in oven, prob because I used a casserole dish and it was not as spread out. But so worth the wait. Hubby put ketchup on, I liked it w/out. Awesome leftovers, too.
Simple and the family loved it. My son was looking for leftovers for breakfast but my husband got there first.
I made this as stated. I think it was missing something, so next time I will tweek it.
Great old fashioned meat and potatoes kind of meal! One note: recipe called for an 11x7 pan, but I used a 13x9 pan. This larger size made the meat look sparse and spread out over the potatoes, so next time I'm going to try a smaller pan. Also don't OVER-brown your ground beef or it'll get too brown in the oven. Great recipe!
I liked this recipe...but since I'm from Louisiana you know that I had to make a few changes. I seasoned my ground meat and when I cooked it I add about half a pack of seasons blend while I cooked it. For the soup mixture I also added some extra seasoning, a packet of dry onion soup mix, garlic powder and one cup of milk. I added some frozen corn as a layer. Melted some velveeta on top and it was great!
this was a very excellent recipe. we really enjoyed it and will make it again.
This was a very tasty recipe. I made no changes but next time I will likely double everything as the ingredients only filled my casserole dish (9x11) halfway. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a very good recipe. I added 3/4 cup of sour cream and a 4.5 oz can of mushrooms (drained). I put the hamburger on the bottom of the pan.then the potatoes and poured the soup mixture over the top. I sliced the potatoes very thin.I Stirred it all about half way through cooking time then maybe once or twice more. I cooked it for 1 and 1/2 hours to make sure the potatoes were done.It was very good and even better the next day when I took some for lunch at work.My husband also liked it. Thank you for sharing.
This is a great go-to meal. You can even make it in the slow cooker.
This is so simple but is sooo yummy, even my 13 year old picky eater wolfed this down. There was not a drop left in the pan to take to lunch the next day :(