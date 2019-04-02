Hamburger Potato Casserole

Hmm. I used ground turkey instead of beef. I sauteed the onion (2 full cups of chopped vidalia - should have used an onion with more bite but the quantity was good) in a tablespoon of butter, then browned the turkey with a healthy dose of Mrs. Dash Garlic and Herb and some celery salt. Since this recipe is basically dressed up scalloped potatoes, I layered the meat and potatoes (5 good sized idaho spuds sliced really thin with a mandolin slicer), three layers of spuds, two layers of meat, then dumped the liquid (to which I added a heaped teaspoonful of minced garlic) right over the top. I pulled the potatoes away from the sides so the liquid could get all the way to the bottom. I baked it, uncovered, at 350 for a full 90 minutes. Then added the cheese to the top and put it back in to melt (about seven minutes). The potatoes where UNDER COOKED in the middle layer and almost done on the top and bottom layers. We could have gone a full two hours, I'm sure! The flavor was ok but there is still room for improvement. Maybe some chopped chives or scallions, maybe some red pepper flakes, I don't know. Hope this helps!