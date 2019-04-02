Hamburger Potato Casserole

1264 Ratings
  • 5 616
  • 4 469
  • 3 129
  • 2 26
  • 1 24

This is a recipe that my Grandmother used to keep me and my finicky cousins well fed! It is very kid friendly, and adults like it too!

By GRAVYCLAN

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
141 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef; drain fat.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine cream of mushroom soup, onion, milk, salt and pepper to taste.

  • Alternately layer the potatoes, soup mixture and meat in a 11x7 inch (2 quart) baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until potatoes are tender. Top with Cheddar cheese, and continue baking until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 83.3mg; sodium 538.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022