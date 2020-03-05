Easy Chinese Broccoli

Chinese broccoli is also known as jiè-lán or gai lan. It pairs well with most Chinese dishes.

By kassybee

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour about 1 inch of water into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Place Chinese broccoli in the saucepan and cover with the lid. Cook until stems are tender, 2 to 5 minutes. Use tongs to transfer to a plate.

  • Mix oyster sauce, brown sugar, and sesame oil together in a bowl. Drizzle sauce over the cooked Chinese broccoli.

Cook's Notes:

When purchasing jiè-lán, choose stalks that are on the thinner side, preferably no larger than 3/4-inch. Cut any that are thicker than that lengthwise, while ensuring there are leaves on both sides.

If you wanted to make this as a stir-fry instead, you can use smashed garlic cloves and slices of fresh ginger.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 2.5g; sodium 324.6mg. Full Nutrition
