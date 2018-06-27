Spanish Garlic Shrimp (Gambas al Ajillo)

Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Chef's Notes:
Unless you live in a few choice locations, it's rare to find true fresh shrimp at the market. All they do is thaw some frozen, and put it in the case, where it sits until you buy it, which is why it really makes a lot more sense to purchase frozen. To thaw, run cold water into the bowl of frozen shrimp and let it sit for about 10 minutes before draining. Repeat once more.
Feel free to substitute sherry with white wine plus a pinch of sugar.
This was excellent. Take the time to thinly slice the garlic instead of dice it as it makes a difference (especially if you soak up the sauce with a nice crusty bread, which you definitely should!). Next time, I will make sure I have a better paprika - the regular stuff is fine, but a smoky hot paprika would have been better. I tried to make up the difference with a bit of chipotle tabasco, which was not out of place but could've been better. This is a very simple recipe which I'll definitely make again.
Good shrimp dish. Like most shrimp recipes, this one was quick to make. Kind of reminded me of shrimp scampi.. I can't have any alcohol in my food so for sherry I substituted 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar + pinch of sugar. I served over some buttered pasta.
Very easy and very tasty. As noted in other reviews, make sure you thinly slice the garlic (not chopped or minced). I skipped the paprika (my wife is allergic), but I'm sure it would have really added to the flavor.
I love Chef John and I lived in Spain for a year - so I was super excited to make this dish. Regrettably, this is my first recipe from him that I thought was a meh - just ok. It just didn’t have that Wow flavor. While I still love Chef John, I’ll probably try a different recipe for gambas al ajillo.
Super easy and tasty. I made this exactly as written. I served it over pasta for my husband and over broccoli for myself. Next time, I think I’ll some cayenne or crushed red pepper. We like spicy food.
Made this for the first time and it was very good. I added all of the ingredients along with a little cayenne pepper to bring the heat up slightly and used mostly butter with a little avocado oil to make the pan hot for a quick cook so the shrimp don't over cook. I didn't have sherry so used marsala instead. I then added the shrimp and in about 2 min everything came together perfectly. It needed a little something more so added a little salt on the cooked shrimp and it made the flavors stand out more. Still need to find something to make it pop but will def make it again... Good recipe.
This was SO good! Doubled the recipe for a family meal - served with rice, a baguette and a green salad. Didn't have hot paprika (just regular) - but I don't like spicy anyhow. Used sherry cooking wine because that is what I had on hand. Slightly thickened the sauce with cornstarch at the end. Will be making again!
This was not only easy to make, but quite tasty. Unfortunately, I didn't have fresh parsley on hand but it was still amazing but it would have been outstanding with the parsley so next time I won't forget it. I used regular Paprika with a few dashes of Piri Piri (Portuguese hot sauce) and dry cooking white wine instead of the sherry. This was a big hit with the family and definitely a repeat at our table.
We thought it was good but it needed more sauce. I only had smoked paprika; not hot smoked paprika so we thought it needed more spice. It was very quick and we loved what sauce there was. We just wanted more.
This was delicious! I used Hungarian paprika since my grocery store didn’t have smoke paprika. I dried the shrimp before tossing with the salt and paprika - it keeps the paprika on the shrimp while cooking so it retains the rich red color. I brought it to a Spanish- themed dinner and it was gone in minutes. I don’t drink so substituted balsamic vinegar for the sherry. Wish I had taken a picture but I will next time I make it. Loved it.
11.5.18 I watched the video, followed the recipe to the letter, and although the shrimp were cooked perfectly, I’m still baffled why I didn’t have that sauce to top the shrimp. I’d added a crostini to the bottom of the bowl, but just didn’t have enough sauce to drizzle over the shrimp to moisten the bread. I know I could double the oil and sherry, but then I'd be adding a ton of calories and fat, as well. Regardless, still delicious and quick-and-easy.
My daughter and I just got back from a trip to Spain and we had the real deal there. Like almost every day it was so amazingly delicious! This recipe is just as good as it was in Spain and so very easy to make. I had to substitute Marsala as my small town doesn't have Spanish sherry, but it was sooooo good! Bread is a necessity to sop up the amazing sauce.
