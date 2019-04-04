Mango Ginger Rice

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This ginger rice with dried mango is a super easy summer side dish.

By laughingmagpie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Saute mango and ginger until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add rice and saute, stirring often, until rice appears translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour in water and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover; cook until water is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer hot rice to a serving dish and top with green onions and cilantro.

Cook's Note:

Use basmati rice instead of jasmine if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 7.2g; sodium 301.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2018
7.20.17 So glad I tried this recipe because we really enjoyed it. You get just a little bit of sweetness from the mango and then the subtle fresh ginger kicks in. Very nice side dish that will go well with so many entrees. I might try substituting chicken stock for the water the next time. laughingmagpie thanks for sharing your recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2018
7.20.17 So glad I tried this recipe because we really enjoyed it. You get just a little bit of sweetness from the mango and then the subtle fresh ginger kicks in. Very nice side dish that will go well with so many entrees. I might try substituting chicken stock for the water the next time. laughingmagpie thanks for sharing your recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lauri Price
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2021
I used fresh mango instead of dried. The whole dish is lovely, easy to make, and the family keeps asking for it. Read More
Francine E Powell
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2018
I will add more mango the next time Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022