Speedy Mexican Rice
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 394.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.1g 50 %
carbohydrates: 39g 13 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 2.1g
fat: 15.3g 24 %
saturated fat: 6.9g 35 %
cholesterol: 67.6mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 450.6IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 9.6mg 74 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 7.9mg 13 %
folate: 116.5mcg 29 %
calcium: 203.8mg 20 %
iron: 3.2mg 18 %
magnesium: 47.3mg 17 %
potassium: 380.4mg 11 %
sodium: 645.8mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 28 %
calories from fat: 137.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved