Speedy Mexican Rice

This is a great weeknight dinner that comes together fast and makes plenty of leftovers! Pair with soft tortillas or tortilla chips for variety.

By Lindsey Reich

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with aluminum foil.

  • Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and water has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Mix rice, chicken, corn, salsa, and green chile peppers in a large bowl until well combined. Add black beans and stir gently to incorporate. Spread in the prepared pan and top with Mexican cheese blend.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Other leftover chicken can be used in place of the rotisserie chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 67.6mg; sodium 645.8mg. Full Nutrition
