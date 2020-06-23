Ground Beef Green Chili Casserole

This is a recipe that's a real winner with the kids! A baked, cheesy casserole with ground beef, corn tortillas and green chile peppers in chicken soup.

cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a medium sized casserole dish.

  • In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef until evenly browned; drain fat.

  • Place half of the tortillas on the bottom of the prepared casserole dish and spread with half of the onion, cheese, ground beef and chiles. Layer with the remaining tortillas, onion, half of the remaining cheese, ground beef and chiles.

  • In a medium bowl, dilute the soup with milk and pour over the top of the casserole. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 1051.3mg. Full Nutrition
