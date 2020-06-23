Ground Beef Green Chili Casserole
This is a recipe that's a real winner with the kids! A baked, cheesy casserole with ground beef, corn tortillas and green chile peppers in chicken soup.
Really enjoyed! Just made changes based on others' suggestions and also for fat/calorie content: used nonstick cooking spray on a 9x13" pan, used only 4 taco-sized flour tortillas, added taco seasoning packet for beef & then mixed in onions and chilis, which saves time assembling, doubled the chilis (used two 4oz cans), used only about 3c sargento shredded reduced fat mexican cheese, used campbells healthy req cream of chicken soup, and also served w/LF sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce- fantastic! :)Read More
Use Pam to "grease" your casserole dish to cut back on fat. Saute the onions when you brown the hamburger meat. Add some fresh sliced jalapeno peppers. It needs a kick to it. Don't use that awful processed cheese food! Too much fat, imitation everything. Not worth buying. Use either a Mexican blend (there are low fat blends) or grate some cheddar and jack. There is a pepper jack cheese that is wonderful in this, and don't use a pound of cheese in it. Way too much! With some tweaking this dish can be turned into a four or perhaps a five star dish.Read More
This was pretty good. I gave it 4 out of 5 because it seemed to kind of bland without some additions since we all like a lot of flavor. I did add taco seasoning to the beef, sauted the onions, and added some garlic and black olives. We topped it with all the usual taco toppings and it turned out real well. All in all a good recipe. We'll definatly have again with the additions!
Excellent casserole! My husband and I both enjoyed it. Oh by the way, be sure to follow the recipe and grease the casserole dish. I forgot and learned the hard way.
I am giving this 4 stars because it was easy, fast, cheap, and tasty. But it had way too much cheese. Ended up looking a lot more like cheese dip than casserole. Next time I will cut the cheese in half.
My mom made this casserole my whole life. This one is just a little different (as my mom uses crushed tortilla chips instead of corn tortillas) but It's almost better than hers. I added fresh, diced jalapenos to the green chilies and added garlic and cumin to the beef mixture. I also used ground turkey instead of ground beef. Great recipe!
My family really liked this dish. I did add some garlic powder and ground cumin to it when browning the beef, and I served it along with sour cream. It even tastes better the next day!
I love this! I cooked the onions with the meat. Added an extra can of green chiles and used cheddar cheese instead. Next time I may use monterey jack. I also seasoned my meat with salt, pepper and garlic powder. This needs to be doubled for a 9x13 pan.
This was excellent. I cooked it a tad longer and added green sauce in addition with a bit more cheese. It got rave reviews and will be a definate do over for us or company. I topped with sliced roma tomatos and chili peppers for color that is not part of the recipe.
The only thing I changed in this recipe was to add an extra can of green chilies. I also used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken because that is what I had on hand. My family loved this recipe. Next time I might try adding just a little bit of sour cream for kick.
I didnt care for this at all :(
I would give it 5 stars with the revisions that i made. SO YUMMY! I read a lot of the reviews and took these into consideration: (1)less cheese, and monterey jack and cheddar instaed.(2)sauteed 2 jalapeno peppers and 2 cloves garlic with the meat and the onion (3) used 7oz green chilis instead of 4 - and my husband was still tossing hot sauce on it! (4) i topped the casserole with slices of tomatoes and cilantro, which made it SO MUCH better in my opinion. it was so so good!
Very, very good. Make sure to put some of the soup on the bottom of a greased pan first. It keeps the taco shells from getting hard. I used shredded cheddar cheese and a big can of green chilies. A nice recipe.
LOVE IT! The original recipe is good, but i prefer things a little more flavorful so I used 2 onions and 2 cans of green chiles. I also garlic and other spices to the ground beef while it was cooking. This dish was refreshing because it doesn't have a tomato base-which can sometimes be overpowering. Instead the creamy "sauce" allows you to taste all the individual ingredients--it's flavorful but subtle, too. I also added a third top layer of corn tortillas with cheddar cheese and then the tomato slices for garnish like the picture. I also changed the order of the layers--from bottom to top i used tortilla, onion, beef, chiles, cheese.
Did not go over well.
We doubled the recipe and layered it in a 9x13 pan. Was even better the next day! Try a dollop of sour cream on top.
Good, will make again
As recommended by other reviewers, I used crushed tortilla chips instead of the fresh corn tortillas. I didn't have any cream of chicken soup, so I used a can of Southwestern Chicken Verde, which was really just cream of chicken with some green chiles added. I added some jalapenos for some bite, and because I'm not big on "processed cheese food", I used a combination of grated cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. This was okay. A decent Tuesday night meal.
Not good. Sorry the fake cheese ruined it for me.
I used Salsa Verde instead of greem chiles, because it's what I had on hand and it added a nice kick. I was skeptical about this recipe, especially the cream of chicken soup, but it was creamy, flavorful, and overall, great.
This was great, I added chili powder and cumin to the beef to give it some season. I think the soup made it a little too runny, but next time I'll add a little less water I think. Otherwise, amazing!
This was good and very easy to make. I did add some seasonings to the meat as others suggested.
This was just okay. It had a good flavor, but it seemed more like a dip than a casserole. I adjusted the recipe to serve 4 because it was just for my husband and me. What resulted barely fed both of us for supper with chips and guacamole on the side. The tortillas didn't seem to serve much purpose. Perhaps if they were toasted first they would make a bigger impact. I thought it was too cheesy (I used Mexican style Veleveta) and I'm not sure how to grate Veleveta, so I diced it instead. I would make this again, but would serve it as a dip or a filler for the tortillas instead.
My family loved this, but I did change a few things. First, I used regular crushed tortilla chips, doubled the green chilies, and used a cheddar/jack cheese mix instead of the processed American cheese. It was great and a huge family hit!
I do about a pound and a half of hamburger and add an extra layer, i switched corn tortillas for flour tortillas. This is an inexpensive and easy recipe to make. I usually have it with spanish rice. My family loves it!
Very good as written. As I am wont to do, I substituted lots of cheddar for the cheese food but I can see it just as good the other way. Quick and appeals to many tastes.
Excellent casserole! My family loved this. Was even good as leftovers! Will definately keep this in the rotation.
This recipe wasn't disliked by everyone and it wasn't loved either. I liked it and thank you for putting it in here.
Has possibility but made the way it states it is too much sauce. Next time I would half the soup and milk and did not even add all the cheese and way too cheesy. I would maybe use 2 c. cheese and I would use tortilla chips. Made the way the recipe states not impressive. I would probably use taco seasoning also as others stated to spice up meat. Would try one more time with these changes.
This was a big hit for me & my family my husband & kids are very picky they loved this. & it was quick & easy.
No one really cared for this.
Easy! And my husband Loved it. As suggested by some of the others I added the onion and chiles to the beef while cooking. Also added some taco seasoning, garlic powder, and cumin. I might try an extra can of chiles next time, but I only had one on hand and it was good that way. I used 4 burrito sized tortillas, and used Golden Mushroom soup as it was on hand. Simple to throw together and instant applause from the husband. I may play with different spices but I will make this again.
Tastey! I basically followed the recipe except for the soup part, I didn't want it that creamy... I subbed salsa instead, I thought it turned out really yummy and my hubby loved it! I topped with real cheese as well (cheddar). Very good dinner!
This just did not hit the spot. It's just missing some oomph. I agree it needs a can of Rotel (chilies & tomatoes) and maybe some beans or a veggie (corn?). Might as well make it into an enchilada casserole for all the stuff it needs to make it taste better.
I am eating leftovers right now of this and it's still delicious. Husband approved, this will stay in my regular recipe rotation. To me it's like enchiladas without the work of rolling them up! Easy, quick, I made the recipe as-is and we loved it! Yum!
This recipe was pretty good after some doctoring up. I sauteed some of the onions with the meat and added taco seasoning for flavor. Also added some fresh jalapeno for extra spice. My husband liked this more than I did. I prefer fresh cheese to processed cheese so that flavor was a little much me. Next time I will try half cheddar and half processed.
Very good. My picky husband loved it! I thought it had too much processed cheese. I put about half 4 cheese mexican mix and half processed on the next try and it tasted much better to me.
We liked this recipe a lot. I added half a jar of salsa to the soup mixture and doubled the green chilis for extra flavor.
Didn't care much for this
The recipe provided is a good place from which to start. I substituted a can of tomatoes and chilies instead of just chilies. After browning the meat&onions I added the can of tomatoes, turned the eye up to high and cooked out most of the liquid. I seasoned the beef mixture w taco seasoning, cumin powder, garlic powder and chili powder. Corn is good in this casserole too. I only used 4 tortillas. For the cheese I used white American and sharp cheddar. This is such a quick meal to throw together... serve with some black beans and you're set. We've had this twice in 1 week!
Great starter recipe. I always cook my onions with the meat. Cooked chicken is great in this too. just bake it, etc. and cut into small pieces use as the meat. My husband that never likes casseroles loved this one!
wonderful easy to make and great tasting my kids loved it
needs a little more heat, that's all :)
My family LOVED this recipe and it was soooo EASY!~!
As it came together, I quickly realized that I either needed more tortillas, or less cheese. I will now use the 8oz shredded Velveta and additional corn tortillas. It was very "wet" otherwise. Not sure why the picture shows tomato slices and sliced fresh peppers, these are not in the recipe.... Thanks so much.
This recipe sounds great and I would like to add it to my list of easy casserole but are there any recipes like this one that DON'T call for a commercial soup? Many of the name brands contain a heavy dose of salt and in addition, MSG, hydrolized protein or autolysed yeast, (all the same thing) are added making any prepared food high in sodium content and for some of us a serious health hazard.
This was very good. Of course, I followed some of the recommendations to jazz it up a bit. I added taco seasoning to the ground beef and cooked down the onions instead of having them raw. I laid some tortilla chips on the bottom of the pan along with some soup/milk mixture. I also added about a teaspoon of adobo seasoning to the soup/milk mixture so that it didn't thin out the mexican flavor of the dish. I also added some diced tomatoes to this as well as jalapeno olives. My version was a tad spicy, but I love food with lots of flavor and heat so it was really delicious.
This was a really good recipe I would have added maybe a extra pound of hamburger aside from that I made it for my husband and he liked it
Rather bland, I will add taco seasoning to the meat next time. I used 1/2 cheddar 1/2 velveeta, still a bit too rich. will cut back on cheese next time.
I used crushed tortilla chips like another user. My family loved it. I will make this quite often.
I also used cheddar cheese instead of cheese food.
Something missing. Will try again with some veggie and sauce?
All of the children loved this dinner. I liked the fact that it was simple and I had all the ingredients on hand!
This recipe was a hit with my family. Easy to make and great taste
I didn't read the suggestions from other reviewers and made it just as the recipe stated and it was bland. After reading some of the other reviews I may try it again an would cook the onions with the beef, I didn't like them uncooked. I did use a Mexican cheese blend instead of the processed cheese.
Great Recipe, I added more chilis and Jalepenos for extra kick. Also used low fat cream cheese and it turned out great. We'll definitely make this again!
This is amazing my family enjoyed the leftovers and they never do that. I really love this recipe. Used roasted Hatch green chilis as much as I wanted...followed the recipe to a T other than that. Will make over and over thank you
Very easy and very tasty. Will make it again. Made it just like the recipe.
This is bland as written, but it is easy to spice up. I used flour tortillas and about 1½ cups shredded Mexican cheese blend. I mixed the ground beef, onions and green chilies all together to make it easier to divide. I added a couple teaspoons of taco seasoning to the ground beef mixture, and I would add more next time. I think next time I would divide the chicken soup between the layers also. It was good with sour cream, salsa and cilantro on top.
