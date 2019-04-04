Speedy Mexican Black Beans and Quinoa

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A super-speedy simple supper the whole family will love. Full of Mexican flavor, but not too spicy. The ingredients are great to keep on hand in the pantry so you can whip this up on those busy nights.

By mlovestocook

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in quinoa and 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until water is absorbed and quinoa is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine remaining 1 1/2 cups water and 1 teaspoon bouillon with black beans, diced tomatoes, cumin, coriander, garlic powder, and pepper in another medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cover. Simmer until quinoa is ready.

  • Remove quinoa from heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Spoon the quinoa into bowls. Top with the seasoned beans and Monterey Jack cheese.

Cook's Note:

For an extra kick, top with jalapenos.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 62.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 1026.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Scott Magee
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2019
Made as written. Surprised at amount recipe made. Was sorry to dump bean gravy down the drain but did so anyway. Very tasty dish and will definitely make it again. Keeping ingredients on hand is worth while. Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Allegra Frank
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2018
Delicious! Made it to go along side a smoked tri-tip & grilled corn. I followed the recipe except that I mixed the beans into the quinoa at the end. It s so good and there s so much left that we re making enchiladas for the left over beans & quinoa tomorrow night. Read More
Scott Magee
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2019
Made as written. Surprised at amount recipe made. Was sorry to dump bean gravy down the drain but did so anyway. Very tasty dish and will definitely make it again. Keeping ingredients on hand is worth while. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022