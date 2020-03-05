Szechuan Beef with Green Beans and Red Bell Peppers

Quick, tasty, weeknight-friendly dish for a busy family. Serve with jasmine rice and top with scallions and sesame seeds if desired.

By Erica Royster

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle cornstarch, salt, and pepper over flank steak. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook steak in the hot oil until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Remove steak from skillet using a slotted spoon.

  • Add onion and garlic to the same skillet. Cook until onion starts to soften, about 2 minutes. Add ginger; cook until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Add soy sauce, brown sugar, and hoisin sauce. Cook until sauce has thickened, 5 to 7 minutes more. Reduce heat; add green beans and bell pepper.

  • Add steak back to the skillet; toss in the sauce until well coated. Add red pepper flakes. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook and stir until stir-fry is heated through, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 36.6mg; sodium 1618.4mg. Full Nutrition
