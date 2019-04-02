Gourmet Meatloaf
Gourmet Meatloaf is made with steak sauce instead of ketchup, cilantro, green peppers and onions on the outside, and ham, cheese and broccoli rolled up inside for a delicious combination.
Best meatloaf hubby ever tasted so he said. Was a bit time consuming to make and next time I will cut down on the amount of cilantro to use. A bunch could be a little or a lot. In my case it was too much. And, I used monteray jack/pepper cheese and it was wonderful. This recipe will definetly be a company dinner. Bet mushrooms would be tasty too.
Cut back on the veggies or increase the bread crumbs (minimum of double). The fresh cilantro is overpoweringly strong...eliminate or use only 1-2 sprigs.
My husband says this is the best meatloaf he's ever had.
My family, all but one, loved this meatloaf. It is easy to prepare and very tazty and quite a change from ordinary meatloaf. This is excellent!I would recommend spraying the foil with Pam though, for easy removal after cooking.
This was amazing!!! I am not a huge meatloaf fan but it is one of my husbands favorites. I did do my own thing a little added about 8oz of pepper jack cheese, I think I saw that in a review, plus I always hide veggies in meat loaf so I had about 3 cups of grated carrots, and about a cup and a half of chopped fresh spinach, I did 4 cloves of garlic but they were on the small side. I also made a glaze for the top with ketchup, A1, and brown sugar and put it on about half way through the cooking time. It was so good, I teased and said I made meatloaf taste like steak!!! everyone loved it and we all ate it for breakfast, noone wanted to wait for lunch! oh, I do not follow recipes very well, I kinda get started and then do my own thing so I should mention that I just saw the part at the end with the ham, cheese, and broccoli :) I did do cheese just not like that.
best meatloaf evah!!
Was very tasty - I would cut back a little on the cilantro. I used turkey bacon vs. ham and it was delicious -
The guys loved it the women thought it was just okay. Didn't see that coming with all the meat, LOL.
My boyfriend and I enjoyed this recipe very much. I only gave it 4 stars because we didn't rave about it. He thought it was too onion tasting (which is surprising considering we both love onion). I thought it was a tad bit too runny, but I may have had the green peppers in the food chopper too long causing them to get watery. Overall, it was a great way to use leftover lunch meat that I didn't want to go bad!
This was good for something different. I followed the recipe, minus the cilantro, plus chopped fresh mushrooms. If I make this again, I would cut the steak sauce amount in half. I think I can work this into something that would be better to my taste.
The steaksauce gave the meatloaf a good flavor, but the meatloaf fell apart somewhat when sliced. Also, I was not crazy aboout the ham.
I am not a big meatloaf fan, but this one was really tasty. I omitted the broccoli from the centre though, and served it as a side vegetable.
Very good! Thanks for sharing!
This is a HUGE loaf!! It's soft, so do add more bread crumbs. I had to leave out the broccoli, so I substituted shredded swiss for the cheddar. I don't recommend that. Not much flavor. I look forward to trying it with the broccoli and cheddar. I also back up the recommendation to spray the aluminum with no-stick. Make sure the ham is thin b/c you need alot of muscle to roll up this loaf!
This meatloaf was fantastic. My fiance who is a very picky eater said it was the best meatloaf he had ever eaten. I did add fifteen minutes to the cooking time but my oven may be a little off.
Best meatloaf i ever had!!!!
I did not care for this recipe.. way too much cilantro. meat was soggy. by the time it was cooked thru the broccoli was overdone.
WoW! meatloaf! the preparation was fun....
I am giving it two stars because my husband and 4 year old son both liked it. I, on the other hand, thought it was gross. This is not the fault of the recipe itself. It is more my own fault for thinking I could finally find a meatloaf recipe I actually liked. I am a lifelong meatloaf-hater, lol!
I wanted to like this. I really, really did. I ADORE cilantro, and I thought that the steak sauce would make a different take on traditional tomato-centered meat loaf. I took suggestions from others and cut the cilantro by about 2/3. It still overpowered the other ingredients. I ended up using additional steak sauce to cover up the flavor. On the other hand,, it came out very nice and moist, not soggy the way others said.
very tasty!
This is by far one of my favorite dishes I have ever cooked. After years of cooking meatloaf with tomato paste or gravy, I never thought that meatloaf by itself would be so good. Even my picky daughter a servings of this dish. my compliment to the chef.
