Gourmet Meatloaf

Gourmet Meatloaf is made with steak sauce instead of ketchup, cilantro, green peppers and onions on the outside, and ham, cheese and broccoli rolled up inside for a delicious combination.

Recipe by Brenda Marquez

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, bread crumbs, egg and steak sauce. Mix thoroughly. Blend in soup mix, green pepper, onion, cilantro and garlic.

  • On a large piece of aluminum foil, pat the beef mixture into a thin, flat rectangle. Layer about 1/2 the ham on top of the beef from end to end. Layer ham with the Cheddar cheese. Layer cheese with remaining ham, then the broccoli.

  • Using the foil, roll the meatloaf while pinching the ends. Keep aluminum foil around the meat loaf and place on a medium baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
673 calories; protein 42.9g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 40.2g; cholesterol 171.5mg; sodium 1598.9mg. Full Nutrition
