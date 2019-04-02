Gourmet Meatloaf

This was amazing!!! I am not a huge meatloaf fan but it is one of my husbands favorites. I did do my own thing a little added about 8oz of pepper jack cheese, I think I saw that in a review, plus I always hide veggies in meat loaf so I had about 3 cups of grated carrots, and about a cup and a half of chopped fresh spinach, I did 4 cloves of garlic but they were on the small side. I also made a glaze for the top with ketchup, A1, and brown sugar and put it on about half way through the cooking time. It was so good, I teased and said I made meatloaf taste like steak!!! everyone loved it and we all ate it for breakfast, noone wanted to wait for lunch! oh, I do not follow recipes very well, I kinda get started and then do my own thing so I should mention that I just saw the part at the end with the ham, cheese, and broccoli :) I did do cheese just not like that.