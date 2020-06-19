Halloween Fruit Snacks

If you are concerned that your kids eat too many sweets during Halloween, try these non-candy snacks. Dried and fresh fruit like apricots, mangoes, and grapes are so much more appealing when they look at you!

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Arrange apricots and peaches on a platter. Skewer a few grapes on a toothpick vertically and the last one horizontally (for the head).

  • Mix confectioners' sugar with water to make a thin, slightly sticky icing. Use icing to glue 2 candy eyeballs on each piece of fruit and on the horizontal "head" of the grape caterpillar.

Cook's Note:

Dried mangoes are great as well. You can even cut them into pumpkin shapes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 1g; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
