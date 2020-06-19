Caprese Shrimp Salad

This is a seafood caprese salad for special occasions, such as Christmas eve in Italy when we have one fish course after the other! It is made up of caramelized tomatoes, poached prawns, and buffalo mozzarella, with an added crunch from toasted breadcrumbs.
