Caprese Shrimp Salad

This is a seafood caprese salad for special occasions, such as Christmas eve in Italy when we have one fish course after the other! It is made up of caramelized tomatoes, poached prawns, and buffalo mozzarella, with an added crunch from toasted breadcrumbs.

Recipe by Roberta

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Place cherry tomatoes on the prepared baking sheet, cut side up; sprinkle with sugar and oregano.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until completely wilted, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile combine celery, carrot, onion, peppercorns, and salt in a saucepan. Add enough water to fill the saucepan halfway. Cover and bring to a boil for 10 minutes. Add shrimp and poach for 5 minutes. Drain, peel, and chop shrimp.

  • Cut buffalo mozzarella into cubes; place in a colander or sieve to drain off excess water.

  • Place bread in the bowl of a food processor and pulse to make breadcrumbs. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and cook until crispy and golden in color, about 3 minutes.

  • Mix the buffalo mozzarella cubes with cooked shrimp in a large bowl. Add chopped black olives and season to taste with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Arrange on a serving plate and top with caramelized tomatoes and toasted breadcrumbs. Drizzle with some more olive oil and garnish with basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 86.1mg; sodium 268.4mg. Full Nutrition
