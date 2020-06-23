Enchilada Casserole III

This was a VERY good enchilada casserole! Definitley a keeper for me! As other reviewers, I eliminated the first 3 ingredients and simply purchased red enchilada sauce at the store. Also, instead of the can of refried beans I used a can of black beans, drained but not rinsed. For the beef mixture I added cumin and chili powder, as well as part of an envelope of taco seasoning. At the end before I put the last layer of cheese on I poured about 1/2 a cup of enchilada sauce over the top. I also used more cheese than called for, and used the 4 cheese mexican blend. Makes a TON of food, but I'm looking forward to leftovers tonight!!! UPDATE: Sept. 2008 - I love this recipe! What I do now is brown the pound and a half of beef (90/10 sirloin), drain MOST of the grease, and add one package of taco seasoning (I like McCormicks) and whatever amt of water it calls for. Cook this for a few minutes and then add a can of diced green chiles, a can of drained black beans, and a can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes. Cook this all together for a few more minutes, and theen layer with LOTS of cheese, and the tortillas dipped in the sauce. Top with EXTRA sauce, and lots of cheese! Also, when I make this I make it in TWO square glass dishes, and put one in the freezer. Serve this topped with some chopped romaine lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream.