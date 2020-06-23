Enchilada Casserole III

This is a layered casserole that is always a favorite with my husband and kids. Served with Spanish rice and a green salad, it is sure to please everyone.

Recipe by Kathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix the dry enchilada sauce according to package directions, replacing tomato sauce with the tomato paste and water

  • In a large skillet, brown the ground beef with garlic salt and onion powder; drain fat. Mix refried beans and 1/2 cup of the prepared enchilada sauce with the meat.

  • Dip enough corn tortillas to cover the bottom of a 3 quart casserole dish in the remaining enchilada sauce. Arrange tortillas in the dish. Spoon in half of the meat mixture, covering the tortillas. Spread half of the Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses over the meat. Cover with another layer tortillas dipped in enchilada sauce. Spoon in remaining meat mixture and top with a final layer of tortillas dipped in enchilada sauce. Pour any remaining sauce over the layers and top with remaining cheese.

  • Cover and bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 22g; cholesterol 86.9mg; sodium 1522.1mg. Full Nutrition
