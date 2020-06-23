Enchilada Casserole III
This is a layered casserole that is always a favorite with my husband and kids. Served with Spanish rice and a green salad, it is sure to please everyone.
I made this EXACTLY as listed and give it 5 stars. If I had made any changes, I could not give it any stars since it would not longer be the recipe at hand. I don't understand you people. You decide to try a recipe but make an inordinate amount of changes to it FIRST, then rate it. Aren't you just rating your own version of this recipe? Why don't you people just follow the original recipe, rate it, then make the recipe again with your changes. Is there no honestly around at all that so many would rate highly a recipe, no less, that they have changed and personalized?Read More
Good enough to make again. A few recommended changes/additions: use two cans of enchilda sauce instead of dry mix, water and tomato paste - the dish needs the extra to put some moistness in it. I used 1 lb. ground chuck (used the recipes garlic salt but went with 1 small chopped onion and added two chopped jalapenos), 1 can black beans (drained) and 1 can refried beans. I also added 4 oz. of chopped black olives to the meat/bean mixture before layering. I baked the casserole covered for 15 minutes and uncovered for an additional 10 minutes. Served with spanish rice and garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Rating is based on base recipe.Read More
This was a VERY good enchilada casserole! Definitley a keeper for me! As other reviewers, I eliminated the first 3 ingredients and simply purchased red enchilada sauce at the store. Also, instead of the can of refried beans I used a can of black beans, drained but not rinsed. For the beef mixture I added cumin and chili powder, as well as part of an envelope of taco seasoning. At the end before I put the last layer of cheese on I poured about 1/2 a cup of enchilada sauce over the top. I also used more cheese than called for, and used the 4 cheese mexican blend. Makes a TON of food, but I'm looking forward to leftovers tonight!!! UPDATE: Sept. 2008 - I love this recipe! What I do now is brown the pound and a half of beef (90/10 sirloin), drain MOST of the grease, and add one package of taco seasoning (I like McCormicks) and whatever amt of water it calls for. Cook this for a few minutes and then add a can of diced green chiles, a can of drained black beans, and a can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes. Cook this all together for a few more minutes, and theen layer with LOTS of cheese, and the tortillas dipped in the sauce. Top with EXTRA sauce, and lots of cheese! Also, when I make this I make it in TWO square glass dishes, and put one in the freezer. Serve this topped with some chopped romaine lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream.
My whole family loved this casserole. I made some changes that were suggested and they were right. I baked the tortillas for about 5 minutes to get them crunchy and I was glad I did and I used 2 cans of enchilada sauce instead of the packet seasoning, I might use 3 next time and I used double the amount of cheese. Next time I make this dish I am going to use green chiles and diced tomatoes, and maybe even some olives. Great recipe.
I have made this twice now with a few changes. I used the premade can enchilada sauce instead of a packet mix. Instead of adding the onion and garlic spices to the hamburger I added some taco seasoning. Turned out great and the reheated leftover tasted just as good. I will be making this one alot! Be sure to spray your pan with a nonstick spray, helps with the cleanup.
This was a quick, easy dinner. I halved the recipe and baked it in an 8x8 pan - and that made two big dinner servings for me and the boyfriend, with two nice-sized lunch portions leftover! A few modifications: 1) browned the ground beef with 1/2 diced onion, a 4oz can of green chiles (drained), lots of chili powder, cumin, and garlic salt. I used about nine corn tortillas (just tear them to make them fit into the pan) and did not "brown" them as others suggested - enchiladas are not crispy, so I didn't see any reason to crisp up the tortillas. I layered as suggested, but used a total of 2 cups of pepperjack cheese (so, double the cheese called for since I cut the recipe in half). Also, I had to bake it for 30 minutes to get it hot all the way through - 20 minutes wasn't enough. The only change I will make next time is to add more enchilada sauce - I did pour some over the top of the casserole, but there should be a layer in the middle as well for extra flavor and moisture. Overall, a tasty and easy recipe!!
I took the advice of several other reviewers and made mine using 2lbs of extra lean ground beef, jar of medium enchilada sauce. I added 1/2 c chopped onions, 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp chili powder to meat after browning. Added a lot more cheese. Topped with extra cheese and sliced black olives. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, and chopped onions. Very good, the whole family liked it.
This recipe has good structure but I found it needed more texture. I made a few adjustments by adding 1/2lb more meat,a little more sauce,green and white onion, black olives and diced bell pepper for flavor and color through-out. Tweek this to your personal taste and you've go a winner!
This was absolutely wonderful! My grocery store doesn't sell the dry packet of enchilada sauce so I used one can. The only other thing that I did differently was use flour tortillas since I'm not a big fan of the corn tortillas. It was delicious. Next time I think that I will serve it with lettuce, tomato and salsa to serve on top.
This was very good! I also used canned enchilada sauce instead of powdered, and put taco seasoning in the hamburger. Instead of layering the tortillas I filled them with meat and rolled them. I then covered with green chiles, olives, red sauce, and cheese on the top. For the last 5 minutes I uncovered so the cheese would be bubbly like it's served in the restaraunt. I served with spanish rice and sour cream. My family loved it!
I used canned enchilada sauce and black beans instead of the refried beans... I also used some taco seasoning when I cooked the ground beef to add more flavor. Definitely a keeper.
I did this recipe and was very pleased with it just as it was written. I may make some slight changes to suit my own compression ratio but that's what we all do. I have to agree with CatGoverness when she writes about people should not rate the recipe after they decided to make their own changes first. Do it as written, then rate it. Then modify it.
A favorite of mine. I can remember my Mom making this when I was a kid. It isn't "authentic" or anything fancy, just comforting food. I usually add a can of drained kidney beans and sliced black olives to the layers for a little more flavor and texture.
Very tasty and much easier than rolling all those enchiladas!
Normally, if I change something, I will not post a review, but this time, it was only because I had already put chicken breasts into the crockpot, figuring I would find SOMETHING to do with them, after work!! I did--this recipe! So, all I did was switch the (shredded) chicken for the ground beef; next time, I will try it with the beef. Anyway, TO DIE FOR! My pickeiest eater went back for THIRDS!
Great dish! I think this could easily be adapted to whatever you have on hand. I had to make a few changes but it still came out delicious and the whole family enjoyed it. I love dishes like this, thanks for sharing.
We all loved this but I tweaked it a little bit after reading some of the reviews. Here are the changes I made that made it PERFECT: I browned the ground beef (I used about 2.5 lbs)and used a packet of taco seasoning, along with the garlic salt and onion powder. I sauteed half a white onion (diced), as well as a can of drained sweet corn, and added that to the meat. I mixed it with a can and a half of refried beans. Instead of the tomato paste mixture, I just added a large can of enchilada sauce to the meat. I took another large can, and reserved half of it to dip in tortillas and the other half to top over entire casserole. Also, I used quite a bit more cheese than it called for (we loooove cheese in our family). It came out great!!! The corn and onions added the extra flavor and crunch! Topped it with a dollop of sour cream and it was amazing!
Great recipe - very, very kid-friendly. The only thing that makes it a little bit easier is to use canned enchilada sauce, rather than mixing up your own. I did the recipe both ways, and found it was easier to skip that one step. You tend to need at least 3 cans (10 oz) of the sauce as it is very thin.
This was an excellent recipe … thoroughly enjoyable. As others had suggested, I used pre-made enchilada sauce. For the ground beef mixture, I upped the ground beef to 2 lbs., replaced the garlic salt and onion powder with 2 packages of taco seasoning, added 2/3 cup water, the ½ cup of enchilada sauce, used 1 can drained black beans instead of the refried beans and added about 1/8 tsp. of ground cumin. I also doubled the amount of cheese.
Made this tonight with no modifications and it was DELICIOUS!
I used about 1 1/4 lbs ground beef, browned, added taco seasoning, 1/2 can diced tomatoes and about 3/4 cup Pace Picante sauce and 1 can refried beans and 1/2 of a very large onion put in late so it would stay somewhat crispy for the meat. I had 6 1/4" corn tortillas. I used 1 can Old El Paso Mild Enchilada Sauce. Used my deep white pyrex dish and 1 1/2 of the tortillas covered the bottom. I did 3 layers of the tortillas each dipped in sauce before I did the first layer of meat (so 4 1/2 tortillas covered the bottom, then I used 1/4 of the meat, then 1 cup cheese, then 4 1/2 more tortillas (making 3 layers of tortilla) 1/4 of the meat 1 more cup cheese. Then I just did 3 tortillas (making 2 layers of tortilla) and poured the rest of the can of sauce over and then another cup of cheese. Next time use a full can of refried beans and maybe a little more salsa?
My family said to make this casserole again so I did! I used a large can of enchilada sauce instead of dry packet and I added about 1/3 cup frozen corn to the bottom layer. One more note, I made two of these ahead of time and froze them and they tasted great!
I used mild salsa instead of the enchilada sauce. Dipped tortillas in the salsa and added 1 cup to meat with 1 can black beans and 1 can corn instead of refried beans, also added 1 tbsp minced garlic and pepper instead of garlic and onion powder. Drizzled fat free yogurt over cheese in the casserole to make creamier. Big hit with my family. Large casserole so leftovers for lunch!
This is a football season favorite to have when friends stop by. I add chopped black olives to the mixture, and top it off with a dollop of homemade guacamole. Simple and delicious.
I make this recipe a lot. I add green chiles and a little jalapeno to the meat. I also use enchilada sauce instead of the tomato paste mixture. The first few times I used the tomato paste mix, but the enchilada sauce is easier and more flavorful. This is my husband's favorite of all my meals and he asks for it all the time.
This is a great recipe! You can make this with whatever you have on hand. I generally omit the enchilada sauce and beans (serve it on the side for those who want to add it)and tomato paste (doesn't need it) due to preference in my house; I usually cook 1-2 lbs of ground beef and one small onion, then mix in taco seasoning as per package directions. I make a cup of Minute Rice and add it to my hamburger mixture. Rice is so great in this! It also bulks up the hamburger mixture and extends it out a bit for more layers. I layer mixture on bottom, cheese, tortillas (flour in our house--yes I know it's no longer an enchilada--its now a burrito) then repeat. Top layer gets an extra handful of cheesy goodness! Cover with foil, heat through and serve with black olives, salsa, enchilada sauce, guacamole, sour cream....endless possibilities!
Whole family loved it! I used canned enchilada sauce.
THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES!!! I've made it probably 4 times since I snagged the recipe a couple of months ago. Try adding a little (I use a couple of tablespoons worth) salsa/cheese dip to your mixture. It makes it creamy!! ... YUM!!!
Great recipe. I used the canned enchilada sauce instead of the mix, tomato paste and water. I also used black beans instead of refried, and they were really good in the casserole. I had some trouble with the tortillas, and you may need more enchilada sauce if you're dipping them completely in there, but overall the outcome was deliciousss!
I was craving Mexican Food but didn't want to run to the store- I had everything for this recipe except refried beans. I used black beans instead and I think it turned out just fine! I will make this recipe again as written with refried beans next time. Overall a quick and easy recipe and the household liked it, but no one RAVED about it.
This was great and so easy! I scaled it down halfway and it was still a ton of food. Added a can of green chiles to the beef and used a packet of taco seasoning instead of the spices and onion. Buy the canned enchilada sauce. Followed the advice of others and put the tortillas in the oven to make them crispier.
Used can of red enchilada sauce, rather than dry pkg mix, added can of green chilies, some cumin, and cilantro, as we like these flavors in our enchiladas. Seemed a 4 star for me, because of the refried beans texture, but that's a personal taste thing, and the rest of the family really liked it. Thanks!
Love this recipe. After reading the reviews, I knew it would be a good one to add to my recipe box. I choose recipes that can be modified according to what I have on hand without losing the integrity of the dish. Many reviewers suggested crisping the tortillas, so I used tortilla chips to save time. I didn't have refried beans, so I used Ranch Style Jalapeno Beans instead. I also sautéed a diced medium onion then added the meat and taco seasoning. Next I added the enchilada sauce as instructed and a small can of diced green chilies. The dish turned out superb. If I'd followed the recipe exactly, it would still get a big thumbs up!
Did add more seasoning (cumin, dried onions, cayenne pepper) Substituted Kruner brand black beans with cumin for refried beans; used canned enchelada sauce. Used 2lb shredded mexican cheese and made 2-9x9 pans (cooked one and froze one). First time in a very long time that everyone in family ate and asked for seconds.
I minced half an onion, half a green bell pepper and half of a red bell pepper and sauteed that in olive oil. I only had 1 lb. of ground beef (I think 1 1/4 would have been great). I seasoned that with freshly ground pepper and garlic powder and browned. Added ground cumin and chili powder once meat was browned and drained. Tastes great with reduced fat Mexican blend cheese, canned Las Palmas enchilada sauce (mild-I had that on hand so I used that instead of preparing sauce according to recipe), and fat free refried beans. Serve with light sour cream. I also used homemade corn tortillas. I found an easy recipe on Pinterest that I made the day before. Overall, this recipe was easy, healthy and very tasty!
This is a great recipe! I make it quite frequently and it is always a hit; sometimes I substitute shredded chicken in place of the ground beef. Also, I serve it topped with sour cream and sprinkled with green onions and black olives. Delicious!
This was a huge success! I did add about a cup more of water to the sauce mixture because it was really thick. It came out great and my husband who's a picky eater loved it!
I loved this recipe! I took it with to a potluck and it was a huge hit. I used fat free beans, low fat cheese and low fat tortillas but no one even noticed. I agree it could use a little more meat mixture in it though and I think it's really wonderful if you use the black beans with a hint of lime in them.
This was SOOOOO easy to make and tasted deeeelish! Had a bit of a 'kick' to it since I used the mild enchilada sauce in place of the first 3 ingredients as recommended by others. Easy to 'tame' with sour cream and other fixin's. I made this for my family of three and had leftovers for another 1 1/2 meals...Very filling too...thumbs up!
My family did not like this. After dinner when I try a new recipe we "rate it" on a scale from 1-10, it got a 3. Everyone agreed it was flavorless. I did what another reviewer suggested and changed out enchilada sauce mix for a can of enchilada sauce. Maybe that was the problem?? And I added sliced black olives. I won't be making this one again and I am not sure what I will do with the leftovers.
This was good but I think it needs more sauce because I couldn't get to three layers with the sauce the dry package made hmm but this was quick and easy....
I used a family members homemade enchilada sauce recipe instead of the dry package one--that was a lot of work, so next time I'll probably buy a jar. My husband love it with the refried beans. I also added half a diced yellow onion, a jalapeno pepper, small amount of minced garlic, and diced black olives. I served it with guacamole chips and fat free sour cream on top!
Awesome casserole. I too, like many others used the canned enchilada sause. I was afraid of using to much as my 4 year old was going to be eating this too. And didn't want it to be to spicy for him. So I just slapped on extra sour cream on his. I also tried it with ground Turkey instead of beef. Even reheated this is good. Definately a keeper!
This was very tasty. I used 2 cans of enchilada sauce instead of the first three ingredients. I also used black beans instead of refried beans. I used a can of green chilies and a can of sliced black olives. I also used a lot more cheese than the recipe calls for. Very good.
¡Muy delicioso! I couldn't find the powdered enchilada sauce mix so I used to cans of the premade stuff (one mild, one medium). I also substituted whole black beans for the refried beans to cut down on the lard -- my husband LOVED it!
Omg, so deelish, and I've had lots of different recipes. In the layers, I added a layer of whole green chilis, that I sliced open so they layed out flat. I also used 2 lbs of ground beef and mixed in a taco seasoning packet before adding the beans. It was to die for!
This is yummy, hubby loved it. You need twice the sauce, so next time I may just use a can of sauce. Other than that the perfect quick, cheap, and easy family meal.
Very delicious and simple recipe
It was good! I used a milder enchilada sauce and my 14 month old and 3 year old liked it too!
I made this for Cinco de Mayo and it was a hit at our house. I used canned enchilada sauce as many others have suggested; about 2 1/2 cans and I also used Krafts Cheddar Jack shredded cheese which has Jalapenos. I did bake the tortillas for about 5 mintues and it all came out perfect. Leftovers reheat very well too. I served this with mexican rice.
This was good Kathy and even hubby, who likes but doesn't love Mexican gobbled this up. I made my own enchilada sauce from this site and to avoid soggy tortillas, I crisped them up in the oven prior to assembling. Used ground turkey with this recipe and fat free refried beans. Healthful and delicious. Thanks!
Tasty gets 4 stars, .. BUT... enchilada sauce definitely needs doubling (ran out and had to send someone to the store, delaying dinner with other "timed" dishes I planned to serve this with). Would be easier to buy a couple of large jars of enchilada sauce and call it a day. Also, there is confusion on the cook time per recipe as printed. Header says cook time is 35 minutes, instructions say cook 20 minutes then let sit for 5. 15 minutes can be a BIG difference in many dishes. Split the difference and cooked for 30 minutes. Rated 3 stars for recipe inconsistencies.
This is easy and yummy. I added two pounds of ground beef and used two packages of taco seasoning, because that is all I had on hand. I added extra garlic salt and onion powder. I added two cups of fried onion rings on the top before I added the last bit of cheese. It was a hit in our home!
Very good recipe. Even my picky nephew liked this. Used fat free beans to cut down on the fat and couldn't tell any difference. Chopped up a few green chiles and added between the layers. There didn't seem to be enough meat mixture so next time I will take into account some of the other reviewers suggestions. Will try to bake the tortillas next time...
This was great--easy to make and very tasty.
I thought this was simple, delicious, and easy to alter for taste. I used canned enchilada sauce.
This was fantastic! I used ground venison and the ten minute enchilada sauce and I was very impressed with how good and easy it was.
I used canned enchilada sauce, easier, and took the advice of previous reviews and added black olives between layers. Very good. Everyone liked it and froze leftovers, which freezes well.
We all love enchiladas, but time is always an issue. This is an excellent alternative. What I do is take a bag of tortilla chips *flavored or not*, crumble them into bite size pieces and then layer it. My meat/onion is seasoned with half of the sauce before I add the refried beans. I add the remaining of the sauce on top, cheese and onion. I tend to make the chip layer thick so that there's some crunch to it. You can also use turkey, pork, venision....instead of ground chuck/beef.
This is a very "white" style enchilada casserole. I used black beans instead of refried, canned enchilada sauce and I used the taco cheese mix. I tasted ok, but I wouldn't make it again.
Excellent, easy recipe. The only thing I would change is to double the sauce recipe because it didn't seem to be enough and the casserole was a little dry. Doubling the sauce recipe should fix that.
This turned out very well, though I did make alterations to the original recipe (per others' suggestions). I used 1.2 lbs. of ground sirloin (added a packet of taco seasoning after browning), a large can of enchilada sauce (skipping making my own mix), a can of black beans instead of refried beans (drained, unrinsed), and also added a can of Rotel tomatoes and green chiles. The cheeses I went with were sharp cheddar and a Mexican blend, using almost 3-4 cups total. This needed to cook for 30 minutes at 375 to warm throughout. The taste was great, and even my partner enjoyed it. I served this meal alongside freshly diced roma tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream. His primary complaint was the sogginess of the corn tortillas, and he suggested in the future omitting them entirely and instead serving this meat/bean/cheese mixture over tortilla chips.
I liked this recipe, but will not fix it again. It just wasn't what I had hoped it would be.
Very delicious and easy to make, too!
Very tasty and easy. I have benn making a version of this casserole for many years and the best thing is you can change it up and add/take away ingredients to your liking. We enjoy sour cream and salsa on top.
Our family enjoyed this recipe. I didn't have tomato paste on hand, so I used a can of diced tomatoes.
This enchilada casserole was very good and we have had it several times already. The first time I made it exactly as written and there was not enough sauce at all. The subsequent time I made it I used a 28 oz. can of enchilada sauce instead and there was much more to spread around and so it was not so dry at all and very tasty.
Made as directions listed and said to do. Not anything I'd make again. Noticed that most pictures for this recipe have added ingredients. Very dry as is. So use this as a base and add to your liking within the layers. My family thought this to be very dry. If I was to make this again, I'd use onions while browning the meat and either salsa or taco sauce to the enchilada sauce mix. To me, the tomato paste and water was not enough.
I loved the corn tortillas. There is something that is missing it needs a sauce.
this turned out very good. I made spanish rice and placed in bottom of a 9x13 then followed this recipe layering on top of the rice. It made a huge 1 dish dinner that everyone gobbled up.
This was awesome!! I made it for my boyfriend and he couldn't get enough of it! I took some other peoples advice and seasoned the meat with taco seasoning. Made it super tasty! I also used canned enchilada sauce (Get 2 cans!! You will want it!!) I sauteed mushrooms with the meat and then stirred diced tomatoes and black olives into the meat mixture right before layering it in the casserole dish. It gave it a nice texture and some extra flavor. I didn't try the original recipe before playing with it but I certainly give this one 5 stars with a few "tweaks"!! :)
I took this to a friend who just had a baby and she really liked it. I thought it was a little sweet for my taste. I will make again, but I will use more seasoning in the meat like chili powder, ciliantro and diced tomatoes. I also think it would be great to add pepper jack chesse instead for Monterey and a side of lime for some extra zest. Thanks for the idea!
This recipe was boyfriend-approved. I will definitely be making it again. Some alterations I made: canned enchilada sauce instead of dry. sauteed the ground beef with taco seasoning, then added diced red pepper, green pepper, and onions. Also added canned corned to the beef. The additional ingredients in the pan lent great flavor and color. Also, this is one of those dishes that taste better a day later. Preparing the dish at least several hours before serving is probably best.
This casserole is in our family's favorite rotation... yum. I substituted the ground beef with "Morningstar Farms" veggie crumbles and it was superb.
This was SO easy and DELICIOUS. I made it for me and my two little girls and they ate every bite. I know when my husbands comes home (US ARMY deployed) he will also love this recipe. Thank you Kathy for sharing this with all of us.
This was just ok.... I only had canned enchilada sauce and followed the rest of the directions with the exception of adding fresh diced onion and fresh minced garlic to the ground beef. I layered the ingredients as directed, but after it was cooked and cooled for about 10 minutes, it ended up being a huge blobby mess! If I make this again, I would double layer the tortillas to make it more "layered".
Absolutely mouthwatering delicious. My picky 6 yr old even loved it. I used shredded chicken instead of beef only because we had beef the night before. I also used the canned enchilada sauce as other reviews had mentioned. I recommend this to anyone who enjoys mexican, and if you don't, I would give it a try anyway.
This is a good base recipe. I think the next time I will not add the refried beans to the meat, maybe it will be a little more stable if they were added as a separate layer. I also sauteed onions, green peppers and minced garlic then added the meat to that mixture and used taco seasoning. I served this with pico de gallo, good thing I did. I think that saved the dish. Nontheless, thank you for sharing your recipe.
My Family Loved this! Easy to make. The only thing I did different was used canned enchilada sauce, just because I already had it. This will be our new Comfort food. YUMMY!
I used tomato sauce with the enchilada powder dry mix, and layered with refried beans, mild green chilies, onions and olives. It was really great. I would make it again, definitely!
Very good. I took the advice of others and used black beans instead of refried beans and I mixed them with some white rice and sauteed green peppers. This was a light mixture and the black beans maintained their integrity, (did not get mushy)I browned the beef with a chopped onion. I then began the layers with rice and bean mixture on the bottom over the tortillas then the beef then the cheese and I repeated it as per the recipe. I used taco seasoning packets with the tomato paste (coudn't find enchilada sauce) and added onion powder and salt to the rice and beans. Adding a layer of rice and black beans gave the dish more body and it held together nicely and was not dry. It became sort of a Mexican Lasagna. My son loved it.
I used canned enchilada sauce (green), and I also made chicken instead of beef. I also added refried beans to the casserole. I read a review that suggested baking the tortillas for 5 minutes to crisp them a bit. This didn't work for me. Also, it takes about 35-40 minutes to heat this casserole up. I served this with California Style Spanish Rice and Apple Enchilada Dessert - all in all this was a great meal and I got wonderful compliments from my family.
very good, but definitely needed more sauce.
Easy and delicious casserole. Everyone in my family wants me to make it all the time.
Great! Easy and delicious! I did tweak it a bit to match the ingredients I had on hand. I used tom. paste with about 1&1/4c. warm water and 1/4 tsp. each onion pwd and garlic pwd. instead of enchilada sauce. I cooked 1 lb. ground turkey and mixed it with taco seasoning as per the directions. Then mixed in 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed, 1 can diced tomatoes, some chopped pepperoncini instead of the chilies, 1 can refried beans, 1/2 tsp onion pwd, 1/2 tsp garlic pwd., and some salt. Used 1 lb of cheese, shredded. Baked in small roasting pan in small oven 25 min. Kids loved it!
I used enchilada sauce in a jar that others suggested and I only used 1 lb. of ground beef. Great recipe, will make again!
This was ok as is, but to make it 5 star I used prepared enchilada sauce and only used 2 layers of corn tortillas (one on the bottom, one on the top, and covered the top one with enchilada sauce and cheese.) because otherwise it was too much. I also added a half packet of taco seasoning in with the refried bean mixture, as well as some chopped green chilies for some kick. Like that, it's one of the most requested recipes in my house!
I made this last night with a few modifications. I used two cans of enchilada sauce, instead of the powder, and two bags of Mexican blend cheese. We LOVED it!!
I made an extra layer in the middle replacing a layer of tortillas with a layer of rice and salsa. Delicious
FABULOUS! I made some changes like others. I browned the hamburger, then put taco seasoning on it, as well as the garlic powder, and I exchanged the onion powder for onion flakes. Doubled the cheese like others suggested, and I got RAVE reviews, especially from my husband, who is EXTREMELY picky. :) LOVED IT!!
Quick, easy and satisfying. My husband loved it. To make it even easier, next time I'll use canned enchilada sauce.
we loved it! we used the canned enchilada sauce and added more cheese.
I hesitated to add this to my recipe box because I thought how will this be different from any other mexican recipe that have the same basic ingredients, cheese, ground beef, refried beans, some sort of taco shell. Well, this was really good! My sons really liked it too. I did have to change something (sorry) because I could not find the enchilada sauce it calls for at my grocery store, so i had to follow some suggestins from other reviewers and use the taco meat powdered stuff, but it was still very good. I will definitely make this again and again.
I agree with CatGoverness, try the recipe first, rate it, then add to it. I did and it was quite delicious as is.
Good start, but I'll have to tweak it next time. WAY too many beans for me, but great flavor.
Very easy to make and everyone in my home loves it!
I used a can of enchilada sauce. I also added some diced tomatoes and green pepper to the meat mixture, as well as some taco seasoning. I also used 4 kinds of cheese: chipolte guda, cream cheese with jalenpeno and a little taco seasoning, a little bit of shredded cheddar, and a little bit of mozzerella.It was so creamy and good.
YUM! I followed the other reviewers' suggestion of using ready-made sauce, and I used flour tortillas since that was handy. It was just as good for lunch the next day!
I added a can of Rotel tomatoes to make it spicier. I also didn't have the dry enchilada sauce mix. I just eliminated the water/mix and replaced it with a can of enchilada sauce. The whole family loved it.
