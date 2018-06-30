Homemade tahini recipe that has many uses. Tahini is a staple in Middle Eastern cooking. It's added to mashed garbanzo beans to make hummus, mixed with date paste, or drizzled with pekmez in Turkey for breakfast. It tastes great in sandwiches or baked into cookies. There are many, many uses for this tasty dip. Start with the freshest sesame seeds you can find.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.