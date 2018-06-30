Homemade Tahini

Homemade tahini recipe that has many uses. Tahini is a staple in Middle Eastern cooking. It's added to mashed garbanzo beans to make hummus, mixed with date paste, or drizzled with pekmez in Turkey for breakfast. It tastes great in sandwiches or baked into cookies. There are many, many uses for this tasty dip. Start with the freshest sesame seeds you can find.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread sesame seeds on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, shaking the baking sheet frequently, until seeds are lightly toasted, 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour cooled seeds and 1 1/2 cups olive oil into a food processor. Blend until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add more oil and blend until a thick yet pourable consistency is reached.

Cook's Note:

A store with a frequented bulk section will most likely have fresher, organic seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 19.4g; sodium 2mg. Full Nutrition
