Sweet Cherry Jam with Spices and Red Wine

Regular cherry jam I find quite boring, but I also don't like my jam too spicy. The spice bag method works great, because it only adds a hint of spice to the jam.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Inspect 6 half-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until jam is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Pit and finely chop cherries; measure out 3 1/2 cups. Combine cherries, sugar, and lemon juice in a bowl. Place cinnamon and cloves in a small piece of cheesecloth and tie together to make a spice bag. Add to the pot with the cherries, and marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours.

  • Add the cherries with all the liquid, spice bag, and the pectin in a large heavy saucepan. Slowly bring it to a boil. Stir in red wine. Slowly return mixture to a full rolling boil over high heat. Boil for exactly 1 minute, stirring constantly. Skim off any foam with a ladle or a large spoon.

  • Remove pot from the heat. Remove and discard the spice bag. Ladle cherry jam immediately into prepared jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any spills. Top with lids and tightly screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart. Let rest for 24 hours without moving the jars. Gently press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Note:

You can swap the cinnamon and cloves for other spices; for example, 1 star anise and 6 crushed cardamom pods.

