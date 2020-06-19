Blueberry-Blackberry Jam

This is a jam for late summer with blueberries, blackberries and, as a special addition, a little bit of gin and slivered almonds. Toasting the almonds is optional, but it's worth the extra step, as it adds flavor.

Recipe by mutti-am-herd

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 25 mins
Servings:
128
Yield:
8 half-pint jars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Inspect 8 half-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust; discard any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until jam is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Toast the almonds in an ungreased skillet until lightly colored, 3 to 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • Place crushed blueberries and blackberries in a large pot and add pectin. Slowly bring to a full rolling boil. Add sugar and lemon juice and stir to dissolve. Return to a full rolling boil for exactly 1 minute, stirring constantly. Skim off any foam with a ladle or a large spoon.

  • Remove the pot from the heat. Stir in gin and toasted almonds.

  • Ladle jam immediately into the prepared jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any spills. Top with lids and tightly screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart. Let rest for 24 hours without moving the jars. Gently press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.1mg. Full Nutrition
