Teppanyaki is a Japanese style of cooking using a flat iron plate or griddle called a "teppan" in Japan to grill, broil, or fry food which is called "yaki". How to cook beef teppanyaki without a teppan? I do not own a teppan so this is a bit of a cheat — I use a regular frying pan but it works!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.