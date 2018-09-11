Beef Teppanyaki

Teppanyaki is a Japanese style of cooking using a flat iron plate or griddle called a "teppan" in Japan to grill, broil, or fry food which is called "yaki". How to cook beef teppanyaki without a teppan? I do not own a teppan so this is a bit of a cheat — I use a regular frying pan but it works!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional: 1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings: 4
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Marinade:

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, mirin, garlic powder, black pepper, and ground ginger together in a bowl. Add sliced beef and mix well. Leave to marinate at least 1 hour.

  • Heat oil in frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry beef slices, about 10 minutes, and place on a serving dish.

  • Pour leftover marinade into the same frying pan over low heat. Add mirin and simmer until sauce is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour sauce over beef and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 32.1g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 740.4mg. Full Nutrition
