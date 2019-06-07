Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

1 of 47

Rating: 5 stars Perfect as written! The shell gets so crispy but the inside is nice and fluffy. My husband said it was the best baked potato he has ever had. He even ate the entire peel which is unlike him. I guess I know how I will be preparing baked potatoes from now on. 5 star recipe all the way! Thanks Bren! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars It was exactly what I was hoping for! I used bacon grease to rub over the potato skin, and cooked according to the directions. The potatoes turned out great! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, I never would've thought to do this, although I adore my air fryer! Last night I rubbed a good-sized baker potato and a sweet potato with duck fat, then sprinkled with sea salt, and into the air fryer for 30 minutes at 390*, then turned them both over and another 30 minutes at 380*. PERFECTION. Fluffy inside, crusty skin, just the way I like it. Thanks for this great idea! Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars 1 hour was way to long! Maybe 20 - 30 min Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is amazing, worked perfectly. No corrections necessary even for Denver's altitude. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Always loved to order a really well done baked potato at a Steak House. The Air Fryer baked potato lives up to the Steak House version I love. I Gooped (my husband's term) up the potatoes with butter, sour cream and grated cheese, bacon bits and snipped chives. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe and only changed to olive oil instead of peanut, didn't have that on hand. The smell reminds me of the old way of wrapping the potato in foil and throwing in the grill with charcoal. The taste is great and I will never make a baked potato in the microwave ever again. I look forward to more air fryer recipes. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Best Baked Potato. Fluffy inside salty crisp skin. Helpful (4)