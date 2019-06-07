Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

Beautifully crusty on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, just like a great baked potato should be! Serve them with your favorite topping, like sour cream, butter, or chives.

By Bren

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 baked potatoes
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Brush potatoes with peanut oil and sprinkle with salt. Place them in the air fryer basket and place basket in the air fryer.

  • Cook potatoes until done, about 1 hour. Test for doneness by piercing them with a fork.

Cook's Note:

The potatoes do not need to be pricked with a fork before cooking or turned while cooking.

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 64.5g; fat 7.1g; sodium 462.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (47)

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2018
Perfect as written! The shell gets so crispy but the inside is nice and fluffy. My husband said it was the best baked potato he has ever had. He even ate the entire peel which is unlike him. I guess I know how I will be preparing baked potatoes from now on. 5 star recipe all the way! Thanks Bren! Read More
Helpful
(33)

Most helpful critical review

Shaylalola
Rating: 3 stars
04/04/2019
1 hour was way to long! Maybe 20 - 30 min Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
tjessup
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2019
It was exactly what I was hoping for! I used bacon grease to rub over the potato skin, and cooked according to the directions. The potatoes turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(12)
CHARSKI
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2018
Wow, I never would've thought to do this, although I adore my air fryer! Last night I rubbed a good-sized baker potato and a sweet potato with duck fat, then sprinkled with sea salt, and into the air fryer for 30 minutes at 390*, then turned them both over and another 30 minutes at 380*. PERFECTION. Fluffy inside, crusty skin, just the way I like it. Thanks for this great idea! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Shaylalola
Rating: 3 stars
04/04/2019
1 hour was way to long! Maybe 20 - 30 min Read More
Helpful
(8)
Lija Cerbulis Day
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2018
This recipe is amazing, worked perfectly. No corrections necessary even for Denver's altitude. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kathy Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2019
Always loved to order a really well done baked potato at a Steak House. The Air Fryer baked potato lives up to the Steak House version I love. I Gooped (my husband's term) up the potatoes with butter, sour cream and grated cheese, bacon bits and snipped chives. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Judi
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2019
I loved this recipe and only changed to olive oil instead of peanut, didn't have that on hand. The smell reminds me of the old way of wrapping the potato in foil and throwing in the grill with charcoal. The taste is great and I will never make a baked potato in the microwave ever again. I look forward to more air fryer recipes. Read More
Helpful
(5)
LM RICKS
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2018
Best Baked Potato. Fluffy inside salty crisp skin. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2019
I followed the recipe exactly and it came out with a fluffy interior and crispy exterior. The air fryer is perfect when you don't want to heat the whole oven. Read More
Helpful
(4)
