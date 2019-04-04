Instant Pot® Sauerkraut

Rating: 4 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Put your Power Pressure Cooker XL™ or Instant Pot® to work and make an awesome kraut in no time! You can eat it hot, can it, or just put in canning jars with plastic lids and place in refrigerator. Who said you had to wait weeks for it in a crock?

By Sally Schuyler Wieringa

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place cabbage in the pot of a multi-functional electric pressure cooker. Add vinegar, water, and salt. Stir and cover.

  • Lock the lid, close the vent, and select Chicken/Meat setting according to manufacturer's instructions. Set timer for 15 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 3927.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Jennifer Douthit Derrick
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2019
Okay, so thank you to the others that posted reviews. I made this with half the salt, and used apple cider vinegar. I also added just a little onion powder. It came out beautifully!!
Most helpful critical review

Megan Chambers Schulz
Rating: 3 stars
01/11/2019
The recipe is simple but ends up way tooooooo salty. I will make it again with half the salt.
Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2018
This is excellent! The only reason I am giving this a 4 star instead of a 5 is the salt. I like salty but this is WAY too salty as written. I will cut it in half next time and there will be a next time because this is just excellent.The hardest part about this recipe is cutting up the cabbage. I plan on experimenting and trying different flavors such as Sriracha. Who knew kraut could be this easy and without all of the preservatives you get in a can? SOLD!
Jennifer Douthit Derrick
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2019
Okay, so thank you to the others that posted reviews. I made this with half the salt, and used apple cider vinegar. I also added just a little onion powder. It came out beautifully!!
Bruce Tampa
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2019
Like so many others, I love it, it find the salt way too high. I cut in half (2T) and still am making it again today with only 1T. I also added 5 juniper berries and 1T caraway seeds.
Megan Chambers Schulz
Rating: 3 stars
01/11/2019
The recipe is simple but ends up way tooooooo salty. I will make it again with half the salt.
Jack Shupe
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2020
Reduced the salt to 1/8th cup. Great on sandwiches! Good to eat right out of the pot. Tastes like saurkraut!
Candice Eaton
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2019
Should have read the other reviews first way to salty. 1/2 to 1/3 the salt nextime. I traded white for cider vinegar and added dill and caraway. Everything except the salt is amazing.
LOUANA
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2019
This was so quick and easy I couldn't believe how great it tasted! This will be added to my "go-to" recipes.
Secretariat
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2019
Followed others and used 1/8 cup of kosher salt. Really really good. Just keep in mind that this is cooked not fresh fermented in a barrel. Saved some in a jar in the fridge. How long can it be safely kept I wonder.
Mark
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2020
This turned out fantastic! I may never buy bagged or jarred kraut again! I used 1/2 the salt as other reviewers recommended, & apple cider vinegar. I used it in a pork chop dish & it was great!
