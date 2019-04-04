Instant Pot® Sauerkraut

1 of 15

Rating: 4 stars This is excellent! The only reason I am giving this a 4 star instead of a 5 is the salt. I like salty but this is WAY too salty as written. I will cut it in half next time and there will be a next time because this is just excellent.The hardest part about this recipe is cutting up the cabbage. I plan on experimenting and trying different flavors such as Sriracha. Who knew kraut could be this easy and without all of the preservatives you get in a can? SOLD! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Okay, so thank you to the others that posted reviews. I made this with half the salt, and used apple cider vinegar. I also added just a little onion powder. It came out beautifully!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Like so many others, I love it, it find the salt way too high. I cut in half (2T) and still am making it again today with only 1T. I also added 5 juniper berries and 1T caraway seeds. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars The recipe is simple but ends up way tooooooo salty. I will make it again with half the salt. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Reduced the salt to 1/8th cup. Great on sandwiches! Good to eat right out of the pot. Tastes like saurkraut! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Should have read the other reviews first way to salty. 1/2 to 1/3 the salt nextime. I traded white for cider vinegar and added dill and caraway. Everything except the salt is amazing. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was so quick and easy I couldn't believe how great it tasted! This will be added to my "go-to" recipes.

Rating: 5 stars Followed others and used 1/8 cup of kosher salt. Really really good. Just keep in mind that this is cooked not fresh fermented in a barrel. Saved some in a jar in the fridge. How long can it be safely kept I wonder.