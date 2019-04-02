Sweet and Spicy Cocktail Meatballs

67 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Everybody loves meatballs at parties, and this recipe won't let you down! Seasoned beef meatballs are simmered in a sweet and spicy sauce. You can also use ground venison instead of the ground beef.

By Jordanna Novak

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, dry bread crumbs and milk. Blend in ground pepper, parsley, onion, salt, egg and Worcestershire sauce. Mix thoroughly.

    Advertisement

  • Shape the beef mixture into 1 inch meatballs. In a large skillet, melt the shortening over medium heat and brown the meatballs.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, mix the chile sauce and grape jelly over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until jelly is melted.

  • Pour the sauce over the browning meatballs and simmer for 30 minutes, or until meatballs are thoroughly cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
727 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 88.6g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 115.8mg; sodium 758.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022