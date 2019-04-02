Sweet and Spicy Cocktail Meatballs
Everybody loves meatballs at parties, and this recipe won't let you down! Seasoned beef meatballs are simmered in a sweet and spicy sauce. You can also use ground venison instead of the ground beef.
I adapted this recipe for the crockpot. I used these ingredients, with the addition of fresh parsley from my garden, and baked them in glass dishes at 350 for around 13 minutes. I stored them overnight in the fridge, and the next day, I simmered the meatballs in the crockpot on low with the combined jelly/sauce for about 3 1/2 hours. They were a big hit at the open house for which I was preparing them!Read More
This worked out great. Baked meatballs at 375 for 20 minutes. Mixed sauce in crockpot. Tossed cooked meatballs in the crockpot with the sauce, and took to a party. This was the first thing gone. Will make again.
I've received high praise from people who entertain regularly and take pride in their own preparation of appetizers such as these. I often substitute frozen meatballs when short on time, and on one such occasion I was shocked that a woman who manages a very upscale restaurant in the area made an extra effort to rave about this dish (I was simply hosting a small crowd for a big college football game). I was almost embarrassed to reveal it's simplicity. I usually adjust the recipe to the same sauce ingredients but replace the homemade meatballs w/ caramelized frozen and throw it all in the slow cooker. The handmade meatballs are superior, but I seem to get the same compliments regardless.
The sauce is awesome, toooooo much bread crumbs in the meat! I'll cut the bread crumbs in half next time! My 3 year old PICKY nephew twins had seconds! My husband really liked the sauce, just complained about "whatever I put in the meatball that was like bread" my daughter thinks the sauce would be great on chicken, I'll try that also!
I have made these meatballs several times - My husband & daughter love them. There is nothing hard at all about the recipe, just takes a little bit of time to roll up all them meatballs!
I don't know what it is about me but I can never make a recipe exactly as listed. I added lipton onion soup mix instead of the minced onion and crushed saltines instead of the breadcrumbs. For the sauce I added a small amount of garlic powder and increased the lemon juice as I thought it was too sweet. The end result. Wonderful. I made a batch yesterday to freeze for Thanksgiving. My plan didn't work very well. I left the dish on the stove to cool and when I came back all but 3 meatballs mysteriously disapperared! Kids and husband loved them. Thanks for the recipe.
These meatballs were a huge hit. I made the meatballs the weekend before our party. I doubled the recipe and it made 13 dozen bite-sized meatballs. The sauce was awesome, and several people asked for the recipe for the sauce.
Taking a hint from previous reviews, I baked the meatballs on a lined cookie sheet at 350F for 20 minutes while making the sauce. The meatballs then got dumped into the sauce and simmered for 30 minutes. The texture of the meatballs was perfect, as was the sweet/sour/spicy flavor of the wonderful sauce. Thanks so much, Jordanna!
I used sage sausage and ground chuck. I sauteed a combination of minced garlic and celery. I baked at 350 for 20 minutes on top of foil. My kids were fighting over these!!!!
Got a wild craving for this so I made them for dinner. Only change was I used fresh bread-crumbs from a loaf of homemade bread somebody forgot to wrap up properly. HUGE hit. No matter what I thought of them (I loved them) my picky kiddo ate 10 of them and that's 5 stars no matter what!
No time to make meatballs - I used frozen meatballs, put them in a crockpot, poured the sauce over and cooked on low until party time ... this gets rave reviews every time!
These little meatballs are fantastic and a crowd pleaser! I don't like the sweet and spicy sauces made with grape jelly, so I substitute black cherry All Fruit, with incredible results! I used the Try Me Tiger Sauce, which adds just the right amount of heat (to satisfy your palate, play around with the measurements of jelly and hot sauce). Also, I used EVOO to brown the meatballs because I never have shortening in the house. Wonderful, wonderful recipe!
I have been making these meathballs for years, first for my children and now my grandchildren. I also bake them instead of frying them and now I use ground turkey or chicken. Putting them in a crock pot after baking gives the meatballs the best flavor, I find.
Awesome, my husband ate until they were gone! Had plans of left overs for the next day and there weren't any left after that meal!
Yum! My mom used to make a recipe like this. I used 4 green onions with the tops in place of the regular onions an parsley because that's what I had. I also added some red pepper flakes to spice it up a little. Will definitely make again, might use less jelly next time as they did turn out pretty sweet.
These are great!! Everyone loves these. I just buy frozen meatballs and put in a crockpot with the sauce. Super easy and yummy!!
This recipe was great! I made it for a Superbowl party and it was a hit. I used frozen prepared meatballs, one bottle of chile sause, and one regular jar of grape jelly. I melted the jelly and sauce in a small pot, then transferred it to my slow cooker and it worked out perfectly! Some people were a little leary when they found out it was grape jelly, but they loved it all the same! I will keep this recipe on hand for my get-togethers!
I made the meatballs and froze them until I was ready to use. After thawing, I made the sauce and served in a croq pot. Everyone loved them and people requested the recipe.
I have made these meatball many times using store bought meatballs for ease, dump chili sauce, jelly and meatballs(frozen) in crockpot and cook until bubbly and hot.... good crowd pleaser. Good for football parties
This is awesome, works in slow cooker to heat up and keep warm. Can also use whole berry cranberry sauce, instead of grape jelly.
These are great! and so easy. I make the sauce in two batches one with less jelly(a little more spicy) for the adults,set aside, next with more jelly (more sweet)for the kids.
Big hit at party - no leftovers! My husband loved them!
These were very easy to fix and there was plenty of sauce too. The sauce was really sweet and a little spicy, but mostly sweet. My meatballs came out dry, but it may have been the super lean ground beef I used, maybe a less lean blend would have worked out better? The meatballs were really tasty without the sauce and would work with any variety of sauces. These didn't make our favorites so I probably won't make them again as is. Too sweet for me.
Our favorite meatball recipe
the reciepe is great,in fact i prepared it just this evening...However, the reciepe i did use was not from the submitter but from a 1982 Betty Crocker cookbook...the difference was that a few words were turned around,other than that exact same ingreds and all.Shouldn't the reciepes submitted be somewhat origional ones and not previously published from another source?
I didn't actually get to try one because I took them to a potluck and they were gobbled up instantly. Guess that means they were good.
I served them at my housewarming. They went faster than the hotwings!! Fantabulous!!
We use the chili sauce/grape jelly as a sauce for cocktail weiners (i.e. Lil smokies). We have them EVERY Christmas Eve after church while we're opening gifts with the immediate family!!
I'm gonna give this a 5 star because its soooo easy - which is really important to me PLUS it really tastes GREAT. I used frozen meatballs, the jelly, chile sauce - added some worcheshire sauce and some mustard. Put it all in the slow cooker on high and in 3hours everything was done and delicious! Great recipe.
I made these with gluten-free bread crumbs, for my husband who has celiac disease and they were wonderful. No one knew the difference. The only changes I made were that I baked the meatballs for 20 minutes to brown them and then placed them in the Crock-Pot for 3 hours. I also added a can of cranberry sauce instead of the grape jelly.
This is a very good recipe... Made 4 batches of it for my daughter's birthday, and they all went... I substituted 1 tbsp onion powder for the half cup of onions...
Made these last night, YUM! Got premade meatballs cooked them in the oven then threw them in the crockpot with the sauce. Turned out great! Threw them back in the crockpot this morning, they'll be ready in time for the 49ers game!! Thanks!!!
Made a whole lot of these for a big party at church, warmed them in a slow cooker. Many compliments.
Very much worth the time to make, a nice use for burger. Much better that pre-made meat balls. Easy to make in advance and then just warm up for later. Good Recipe !
Great flavor! Next time will double meat mixture; 1 1/2 X the glaze then simmer in slow-cooker.
Used to make this recipe years ago, its very delicious. I had to learn to substitute half the cocktail sauce with ketchup because it gave some people heartburn including myself, but was still just as delicious.
It was great, a little bit too spicy for me, but my husband loved it. Now it's his new favorite dinner!
Very easy. Threw in the slow cooker for a party. Not sure if I liked the brand of chile sauce that I used.
this is my favorite Meatball recipe. No matter how many I make these are always the first to go!
Great! A big hit at our party!
This is a great,tried and true recipe I used to make when I live in Hawaii during the early 1980s. It was good when as it is now. Today I microwaved the sauce first then added the already cooked meatballs, cooking them for 7 minutes to coat throughly.
I made these meatballs for Christmas Eve they were a success. The only thing I change I used veal,pork and beef. The rest was the same I would do it again .
good meatballs.
Made these with turkey and they turned out too dry. Also, the sauce was REALLY spicy & I had to add 1 1/2 jars of jelly plus honey (ran out of jelly) to offset the spiciness. However, the end result of the sauce was DELICIOUS. I'll make the sauce again (although using less chili sauce) and will need to figure out how to make the meatballs more moist.
I wanted to try something new to make and this turned out amazing!
Amazing! My friends were skeptical when I told them about the grape jelly/hot sauce combo, but the pleasant surprise only made it better. I do recommend reducing the amount of bread crumbs, though.
This is the identical recipe to Cocktail Meatballs I, except this one does not drain the meatballs after browning in the 1/4 cup of fat. This method may save a minute or two, but left the sauce greasy. Go to Cocktail Meatballs I and leave your positive rating there so as not to misguide a first timer on these.
This is easy enough to make but the sauce was a bit sweet for my taste in meatballs.
Really good, even tho I waaaaay overcooked them. Sauteed the onion + some garlic til translucent, used extra Worcestershire, +some A1 sauce. Baked the meatballs in oven for about 20 minutes then on stove top w/ sauce for too long. Next time I'm going to try w/ apricot jam since I always have that (and never have grape jelly) - should be just as good, yes?
I made the recipe as stated except I used onion powder instead of chopped onion. The meatballs were okay but the sauce tasted like nothing more than ketchup. However, my kids seemed to like them, but then again they always did like the taste of ketchup!
I used venison and made big meatballs. I excluded the glaze this recipe creates and threw these into a crockpot with barbecue sauce. Super super good, and the excess froze well.
