Cajun Appetizer Meatballs

This is a great appetizer meatball recipe with a little kick to it. It can be made ahead and frozen in resealable plastic bags, then added to sauce and heated.

By Doreen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking sheet.

  • In a large bowl, mix thoroughly the ground beef, hot pepper sauce, Cajun seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, onion, bread crumbs, milk, and egg.

  • Form the mixture into golf ball sized meatballs and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until there is no pink left in the middle.

  • In a small bowl, combine the barbeque sauce and peach preserves.

  • When meatballs are done, place in a serving dish and cover with the barbeque sauce mixture. Toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 45g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 132.8mg; sodium 1271.6mg. Full Nutrition
