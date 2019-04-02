Cajun Appetizer Meatballs

I wanted to make this lower in sugar and fat so I made a couple changes. I used the In-A-Pinch Ketchup from this site and made it with "zero" cola so I could add sweetness without adding excess sugar or calories. I added Liquid Smoke, worchestershire sauce, a TBSP. dijon mustard and a little Frank's Hot Sauce into the homemade ketchup, then stirred in SUGAR FREE apricot jam. I sauteed half an onion and a little garlic in a tbsp. of EVOO, then added the sauce ingredients and let it reduce. In the meatballs, I used a homemade cajun seasoning with only a portion of the salt, two egg whites and instead of the full amount of bread crumbs, I used half parmesan cheese. These baked up nicely and even though the sauce was homemade and mostly sugar-less, we all enjoyed it. I'd make this again for sure. I served this with Pecan Rice, which is also from this site. This made enough for a full meal and a container full for lunch for Husband tomorrow. NOTE: I did not use two tbsp. of cajun seasoning. I used half a batch (with only 1/4 tsp. salt) of the Cajun seasoning mix, which is also from this site.