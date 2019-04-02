Cajun Appetizer Meatballs
This is a great appetizer meatball recipe with a little kick to it. It can be made ahead and frozen in resealable plastic bags, then added to sauce and heated.
These are fantastic! The only substitution I made was to use apricot rather than peach preserves due to what was available at the store. I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and they were a big hit at my holiday party. If you are going to have them out for several hours in a crockpot as I did, I would suggest doubling the bbq sauce/preserve combo as it tended to be absorbed. Also, spray the crockpot with cooking spray for easier cleanup. Thanks for the great recipe!Read More
These meatballs are just fantastic and such a nice change of pace from the traditional Italian flavor of most meatballs. I've made these tree times so far, changing only the hot sauce. The first time I made them with Franks Red Hot Chili and Lime, which was delicious. The second I used simple Tabasco. This most recent I used Cholula. I think I'll stick with Cholula because it has just the right zip, and you can't beat the subtle tang. I love this recipe and highly recommend it to anyone who's contemplating giving it a try.
delicious! The first time I did this recipie my meat eating friends couldn't believe how good they were. I also mixed the BBQ sauce and preserves in the meatballs and then baked them instead of using it as a sauce and it worked out really well. I actually prefer them that way.
These meatballs are awesome! I brought an entire crockpot full of them to a potluck and the entire batch was gone! Note: I used a little less peach preserves than called for to keep a spicy flavor
I made this recipe for a gathering of friends. I made a batch for 12 people. I tasted one meat ball before the gathering. I got in line to eat and all the meatballs were gone. This is a great recipe and quite a hit with my friends. Doug
These are delicious! I used less milk and a little more bread crumbs. I also doubled the sauce to keep them warm in the crock pot.
I made these for a pot luck - they were gone in no time!! I kept hearing people talking about those "yummy" meatballs - and then got people asking me for the recipe. Followed the recipe to the "tee" - so easy to make - I only discovered this recipe a week ago and have made them 3 times since as my family love them - works perfectly - tastes wonderful - thank you for sharing this.
DOREEN, I LOVED THIS RECIPE! THANKS ALOT AS I'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR A GOOD DISH TO BRING TO MY FAMILY PARTIES. YOU'RE A DOLL!! GEORGIEANNA
I brought these to a party ! A huge hit !! They have a good kick to them but not on "fire".
I've made these meatballs for potlucks at work and for family gatherings. Everyone absolutely loves them! They can't believe that they are homemade. They give a wonderful twist to your traditional meatball. These are truly delish!
These were FANTASTIC. I used all the ingredients but increased the lean ground beef by 1/2 pound and added 1/2 more of other ingredients except for the milk (which I left at 1/4 cup). I baked half the meatballs and fried the other half in a non-stick skillet (very little oil since the beef had very little fat) and tossed them around until they were done (about 8-10 minutes - I preferred the fried meatballs as they were more firm) I also used 3/4 cup of "Sticky Fingers" Habanero Hot BBQ sauce and 1 cup of a store brand Peach Preserves (the sauce was flavored to my taste as I like a sweet and spicy combination). I thought the meatball flavor was delicious. I will most definitely make these again. (Yields 45 meatballs)
I followed the recipe closely, and used Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce following suggestion of a reviewer, and used apricot preserves instead of peach preserves, and Frank's Hot sauce. I tasted them out of the oven and they were quite salty. But later were not as salty when they sat in the sauce. I used McCormick's Cajun spice and went back to re-read that salt was the first ingredient. I will try a different brand Cajun next time or use less. The meatballs were delicious as an appetizer meatball, but did not taste Cajun at all with the sweet sauce. I recommend using a BBQ sauce with more kick or mesquite flavor instead, and I will try with peach preserves which may be less sweet. Quantity: I made 6 pounds of ground beef, and got about 160-170 appetizer meatballs (avg 26-30 meatballs for 1lb.)
These just are so yummy. I did 1/2c head country mild BBQ and 1/2c head country spicy and 3/4c of peach jam. Sooooo good. A nice little spicy kick. A huge hit at the SB party :)
I had apricot preserves in the cupboard so I used that instead of the peach preserves. Turned out great, I would make them again!
My whole family LOVED this recipe so I took it and so do my coworkers! I added more cajun seasoning & used fresh parsely, but kept the rest the same. I've already been asked to bring it to the next gathering!
Very easy to make and were a HUGE hit. Many people either asked for the recipe or asked me to bring it to their next get together. Only substitution I made was apricot preserves instead of peach.
My husband just loved these. My new go-to recipe for potlucks. Thank you sooo much.
Wonderful addition to our Mardi Gras Potluck.
I made these for a birthday party and everyone raved about them. I used apricot/pineapple preserves instead of peach, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. They were great!
My company really enjoyed .....but I wasn't blown away....they were good...but maybe the cajun seasoning was the issue for me.....I did like the spice and loved the sauce which I doubled...as well as the rest of the meatballs. I made these a few days in advance, cooked, and froze them in a zip lock. Day of my party, put them in my crockpot and poured over the sauce and kept on low. Thanks!
This has an excellent flavor and is reasonably easy to make.
We had a Mardi Gras lunch day at work and I needed a Cajun recipe and this was a huge hit. They have a sweet taste with a kick. I highly recomend this recipe.
Eh. These were allright. Not awful, but not worthy of a repeat either (IMHO). For one, I didn't care for the texture of these at all. I guess I prefer a firmer bite.... I did enjoy the sauce, however. My fiance also enjoyed the sauce (which surprises me because he isn't a fan of "sweet" sauces). NOTE: If you bake your meatballs on a rack set inside a baking dish (try using a roasting pan), your meatballs will not be greasy at all - try it! Also, if you have a large pot or Dutch oven, simply combine your sauce ingredients, whisk to incorporate, and when your meatballs are done, drop into the sauce and heat on low for 10 minutes or so. A slow cooker would also work well for this purpose. Just be sure to allow enough simmering time for your meatballs to absorb some of the yummy sauce! Served as a main course with a side of Zatran's cheesy dirty rice and roasted garlic cauliflower (SHELLERY), this was a decent meal. I am just not overwhelmingly impressed (sorry!). Thanks for sharing anyways, Doreen. :-)
i make this all the time now and everyone loves it and asks for the recipe. thanks!
very tasteful, made walnut size meatballs, much easier to just bite
These are wonderful! The sauce is to die for! Served to a party of 50... nothing left and rave reviews! Thanks for the recipe!
These meatballs have quickly become a family favorite! We bring them to every function that we go to and everyone looks forward to them. They're usually gone 20 minutes after they're put out. It's also a quick and easy recipe.
A good, basic recipe... good flavors. I have used the recommended sauce combo (preserves, bbq) and a homemade sauce... both worked just fine. It's BBQ meatballs!
Huge Hit! Used Tony Chachere's for the 'cajun spice'. Excellent, easy to make and the meatballs were lovely and moist without falling apart. They don't taste spicy at first, but there is a definite 'kick' afterwards. These will be on every appetizer menu for holidays and lake weekends from now on!
Yummy! These were sooooo good! I made a few changes, though. Used ground chicken instead of beef, egg whites instead of the whole egg and apricot preserves instead of peach. I heated the bbq sauce and apricot preserves together, added the cooked meatballs and let them sit a couple of minutes. They were awesome served over brown rice. Next time I makes these, I will use less milk and maybe more bread crumbs as the meatballs were really moist and it was difficult to shape them into balls.
I wanted to make this lower in sugar and fat so I made a couple changes. I used the In-A-Pinch Ketchup from this site and made it with "zero" cola so I could add sweetness without adding excess sugar or calories. I added Liquid Smoke, worchestershire sauce, a TBSP. dijon mustard and a little Frank's Hot Sauce into the homemade ketchup, then stirred in SUGAR FREE apricot jam. I sauteed half an onion and a little garlic in a tbsp. of EVOO, then added the sauce ingredients and let it reduce. In the meatballs, I used a homemade cajun seasoning with only a portion of the salt, two egg whites and instead of the full amount of bread crumbs, I used half parmesan cheese. These baked up nicely and even though the sauce was homemade and mostly sugar-less, we all enjoyed it. I'd make this again for sure. I served this with Pecan Rice, which is also from this site. This made enough for a full meal and a container full for lunch for Husband tomorrow. NOTE: I did not use two tbsp. of cajun seasoning. I used half a batch (with only 1/4 tsp. salt) of the Cajun seasoning mix, which is also from this site.
bland and I doubled the seasonings
I'm giving this one star because the meatballs were at least edible. Three people ate this. Two finished because they were hungry and this was what was to eat and the third person ate the meatballs but didn't like it at all. The two things just didn't go together well at all - the flavor of the meatballs and the sauce that is. I think using ground turkey it would have tasted better but this is in no way a keeper for my family. I am going to stick with my meatball and sauce recipe and stop trying others I am tempted to try because they have all been BIG dissapointments.
Really good meatballs. I left out the onion and did not have peach preserves so used raspberry instead. Great flavor.
i would have given this five stars because everyone seemed to love it... except the hubby that is. he liked the meatballs but didn't love the sauce (i think next time i will use just regular BBQ sauce to please him).
Made these as it is written changed the cooking process. I browned the meatballs in a skillet, then baked for a bit. Meanwhile combining all sauce ingredients in a crock pot(cooked sauce for 2 hrs on low). Took out the meatballs from oven,put them in the sauce and left them in the crockpot. Everyone loved them!
Oh, these are good. They are not the best meatballs I've ever had, but very very yummy. I had some cajun seasoning and my fiance really seemed to like it on the chicken, so I decided to search for something with beef and the seasoning. I made a couple of changes because 1. my fiance is allergic to onions and 2. I didn't have any peach preserves. I also didn't have any barbecue sauce, so I ended up making my own, chopping some pineapple slices in the blender, and adding them to the sauce. The flavour is unlike any meatball I've ever had, and we ended up eating way too many. They're pretty addictive!
Awesome recipe!! The only thing I changed was, i substituted half of the ground beef with pork sausage, and cut back on the cajun seasoning a little, also I used dry bread crumbs!! Everyone loved it!!
My hubby and I really enjoyed these! I made them as appetizers but we ate them for a meal!
I followed this recipe exactly. It was so good. I used my Aunt's homemade peach jam. I think that made it extra special. Thanks for the recipe!!
These were pretty good! I thought because the mixture was so moist that they wouldn't stick together, but they stayed together and cooked perfectly in the oven! Made a huge batch for my bunco group. They liked them although a couple of the girls said they were too spicy. My son and husband had the leftovers and LOVED them! I also used apricot instead of peach. Definitely a keeper!
I had an event a couple of days ago I was catering for with attendance of over one hundred people... made 15 pounds of ground round into meatballs and not one was available for me to eat! Everyone told me they were the best meatballs they had put into their mouths EVER!!! So, today I went back to my butcher and got three pounds of ground round again to make me my own batch! According to over 100 people I served, I am the best meatball maker on the planet! Love it! ...and it is all due to this recipe!
The 1st time I made these I cut the Cajun seasoning ( Tony Chachere's) and hot sauce in half since there would be young children eating them. Everyone loved and raved about them. The 2nd time I added the amounts called for in the recipe and they were much too salty. I'll find the lower salt version for next time or just use less. This is a very good recipe though and is a definite keeper.
Great, just great...no amazing! I followed the recipe, except I used ground turkey. My husband, who hates meatballs, loved them! I've actually got a batch in the oven right now. They are great to freeze and pull out when guests are over. Thanks for sharing!
These were FANTASTIC and I was quite skeptical going into this. I prefer meatballs in a traditional red sauce, but wanted a meatball to use as an appetizer and the cajun drew me to this recipe. I followed the recipe to a "T" and was thrilled with the results. Guests at the party I took them to wolfed them down in no time and even took to dipping random other foods in the leftover sauce. These will be an appetizer staple at the LTH house (esp since they can be made ahead of time and kept in a crock pot!)!
Made the recipe as written and they were wonderful. We took them to a small Christmas party and everyone enjoyed them.
These are delicious!! I used apricot preserves instead of the peach and served them over brown rice. My husband and sister loved them also.
I made these for a Mardi Gras get together and they were gone in no time! I thought I'd made too many but it turns out I didn't make enough! I made one batch with ground turkey (the other with beef, which I don't eat) and they were excellent. As a side note - if you use turkey you'll need to throw in some extra bread crumbs to help it form a better meatball. I followed the recipe exactly, though instead of putting the sauce on top I just tossed it in the crock pot. Delicious! For the seasoning I used the "Creole seasoning blend" from this site. It's an excellent seasoning and not at all salty, which seems to be the bulk of complaints about this recipe. It was so good I'm making more for dinner tonight. I think I'll toss them with some rice. Yum! Thanks for sharing.
Great appetizer for a Mardi Gras dinner party. I made the meatballs the night before and was not too impressed but after I added the sauce the next day, I really enjoyed them. I believe another reviewer suggested trying them over egg noodles for an entree dish which I will try next. want
These were great! The Follwed the recipe exactly and they turned out great! I'll make these again very soon!
These were very good. My friends loved them. I made them with turkey - and the were yummy!
These weren't nearly as spicy as other reviews led me to believe. They had a little kick, but nothing to write home about. The sauce was a bit bar-b-quey for me...that could've used some spicing up. Won't make again, unfortunately.
I love this recipe. I have never served it as an appetizer, but as a main dish over rice and over noodles. Both ways were a hit. I would suggest using a more vinegar-based BBQ sauce to cut the sweetness of the preserves. Delish!
Very good, different flavor. A little too salty, and a bit too much hot sauce for my taste. otherwise a good recipe.
a little too hot for small children, so if you plan to serve smaller ones this appetizer, you might want to scale back on the hot pepper sauce or cajun spice. Other than that, a good recipe!
I made these on easter sunday. Everyone enjoyed them. My sister did not believe I made them till I gave her the recipe. Great job Doreen!
meatballs had an awesome flavor- the whole family loved them! I doubled the recipe and would suggest to others when doubling to lessen the cajun seasoning to 3 to 3.5 tablespoons instead of 4, as it was just a little bit salty for my taste. Excellent!!
I made these for a party and they were a big hit! After reading some of the previous reviews about them being too salty, I used Mrs Dash Southwest Chipotle Seasoning Blend which has no salt and they turned out great. To make them a little more fancy looking for the party I made them into little kebabs with a meatball, homemade crouton and cube of montery jack cheese on each. Everyone loved them!
Delicious!! I made these for a football party and they were gone in no time! Perfect blend of spicy, tangy, and sweet!
I substitued turkey burger, but I will try with the beef. Very good recipe
Awesome!!!! I served this over rice. Although I didn't add the hot pepper sauce, it was still a little spicy for the kids. Also, I didn't have any peach preserves, so I used raspberry preserves. Very Delicious!!!
These meatballs are SPICY, easy, and delicious. Excellent recipe!
Delicious! Exactly what I was looking for- a little twist on the traditional party meatballs.
The flavor is just outstanding. It's a very different meatball with a nice little kick. One of the other reviewers said to mix in the BBQ sauce with the meatballs. This made them overly wet and they didn't want to stay in meatball form. Next time I will keep the sauce separate and put on top of the meatballs after they cook.
I made these for a NYE party and everyone LOVED them. The BBQ sauce is exceptional. I use it for spicy burgers.
Took these to a Christmas party, everyone loved them! I did too! I didn't make any changes, other than doubling the recipe, heated the bbq sauce and preserves and put it all in a crockpot to keep them warm. I did take another reviewers advice on the sauce and crockpot, she said do add a little more sauce if putting in the crockpot to keep warm so they didn't dry out. I also made the meatballs up the night before and put them in the fridge then took them out and cooked them right before going to the party. I will be making these again!!!
I've made this three times already and everyone loves them! I was hesitant about the peach preserves but they go perfectly with the BBQ sauce! Adjust it to your taste, though. I had to keep doing taste tests until it felt right to me.
theses were really great, i cheated and used store bought meatballs cuz i was in a hurry but baked them and then simered them in a pot with the sauce,added a lil chilly powder and they were yummy! first thing gone for my bday party!
I made these meatballs yesterday and followed recipe exactly - at least I think I did. Anyway it was soooo salty! Had to throw the whole thing away!
The sauce for this recipe was VERY good, but the meatballs were bland and kind of icky (very little flavor without the sauce). I was really disappointed, given the high ratings. I will stick to my own meatball recipe and just use the sauce if we feel like something other than red sauce.
very good, but too salty with 1 TBSP salt, i would cut the salt in half next time
These were good! We had them over egg noodles for dinner. Great combination of flavors and easy to make.
This is a very good recipe. I used Tony Chachere's original creole seasoning and it was a little to salty with the amount called for in the recipe,next time I make these I will use less. I also used Japanese bread crumbs and they are excellent.
I made this for office Christmas party and I went home with an empty pot. There were a lot of food left over but mine was gone in the first round. People were going up for second only there were none left and I made 2 lbs for 10 people at a pot luck. I only used 1 tbls. of cajun seasoning for each batch since it's too salty. I also used Masquite BBQ sauce. I cooked the meatballs the night before and kept the sauce mix separate. The next day I mixed the sauce in and kept it warm in a crockpot few hours before the party.
Maybe it was the Cajun seasoning I used, but these were way too salty. Will try again using less of that seasoning.
These meatballs were awesome. I doubled the recipe and used a hot bbq sauce instead of putting all the hot sauce in the meatballs. Everyone loved it for superbowl!
Great recipe DOREENB. I made a triple batch of these for a recent party and they went in no time. I just drizzled the sauce over them at the end and added toothpicks so they could eat them as finger food. I just kept more sauce on the side for dipping. I had several requests for the "brand" and they loved it when I showed them the quick and easy recipe..
This was a wonderful recipe. I first made it on Thanksgiving as an appetizer, and my whole family loved it. I'll make it again and again!
This was excellent. I actually used these as a main dish by serving them on kaiser rolls. I made a double batch and they were even better the next day.
This is an amazing recipe! Sweet at first taste with surprising kick at the end. This is one of my husband's favorites. I have cooked for several events and always receive compliments on this recipe. I did not alter recipe one bit.
Absolutely the best meatballs. I get asked to make these for every function, whether it's a pitch in or not. I like mine really spicy so I add more hot sauce, cayenne pepper, habanero powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes. For the sauce I use apricot preserves as I prefer them over peach. You can also use half Italian sausage and half hamburger. These meatballs are great for sandwiches and pasta too, although with just regular marinara sauce. And don't over roll the meatballs; they stay more moist if they aren't too compacted.
Definitely a good appetizer to have at any type of party or get-together but the cajun seasoning needs to be HALVED; it is way too salty. With about half of the salt, it would be perfect. I am going to make it again but I will decrease the amount of cajun seasoning (I uses Tony's).
I would use a litle less cajun seasoning next time. Loved the sauce.
This is a recipe the whole family enjoyed. I used apricot preserves instead of peach and I didn't have any Worchestire sauce on hand so I used steak sauce. YUMMY! Served meatballs over white buttered rice, and was so good. My 2 year old tasted the sweetntangy sauce and asked where the chicken was to dip in it. The sauce tastes better than the sweet n sour sauce from our chinese restaurant! :) Will make again for sure but will definitely add the hot sauce to it, there was no kick to it at all without it.
These meatballs were absolutely way too salty. I am from South Louisiana and I hated them. I was planning on making these for a family Christmas party and was trying to show off my cooking skills...well...that didn't happen. My husband and I couldn't even eat them so their was no way I was serving them to my family. I actually ended up going to the store and buying frozen meatballs. I did enjoy the sauce which is why I even gave it 2 stars. I used barbeque sauce from this really great bbq joint and apricot preserves because I couldn't find peach.
These were not as flavourful as I had expected.
I used apricot instead of peach preserves. Didnt find this at all too salty nor too spicy. Being from Louisiana, I used Tony Chachere's of course. This receipe is a keeper.
Loved them!.....didn't have peach, thought I did, so had to use blackberry! They were still awesome!!!!
Had a party with way too much food - this was the only thing that was completely gone at the end of the night. Fantastic!!! Made three times the recipe and wound up with 90 appetizer size servings. Next time will probably add even a little more of the cajun spice and cholula sauce. (As much as I liked this as an appetizer, it seems to me that it would be awfully sweet as a main course.)
MmMm Good! Next time I'll add some cayenne pepper for a bit more kick.
These meatballs were AWESOME!!!! They had the best flavour and everyone raved about them. They were not too spicy at all. I couldn't find peach preserves so I used apricot jam, I baked the meatballs on a cookie rack on a cookie sheet. They were sooooo good. thanks
not my favourite...i am not a big bbq sauce fan except on my burgers and the sauce just made it all taste like bbq sauce
I made this for the basketball game today which was Vandy vs UK for my husband and his friends to snack on .. They loved them !! Will definitely make again. In a previous review they used Sweet Baby Ray's Barbaque sauce Im going to try that next time !!!
This was absolutely my favorite holiday appetizer! Everyone ate them. They were the first thing gone from the table, and the first thing I ran out of. I was so curious about the flavor of the peach preserves and bbq sauce, and I'm glad I was! Really love these. I'll be making these often. When I made the next batch just for our family, I found they reheat very very well in a saucepan. Just love them, thank you!
Amazing. a spicy kick really gets these going!!!
I made the recipe as is but used 5 lbs hamb plus 5 times ingredients. Took it to my Texas Holdem Poker nite. Everybody loved them! Also made "The Best Chicken salad Ever" off this site added pickles and cilantro and made finger sandwiches. Huge Hit also!!!
Made this recipe exactly as stated, with the Cajun Spice Seasoning Mix in a Jar recipe. Wow- they were a hit! Great recipe, thanks!!
I used ground turkey instead of the beef and added some some oregano. SO yummy... Will definitely make again!
