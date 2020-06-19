Nectarine Jam
You don't see recipes for nectarine jam very often, which is a shame because ripe, juicy nectarines make a great jam. Make sure to go easy when adding almond extract; it is very strong, so a few drops go a long way.
This is a quick and easy receiepe. The only change I made was to have 2 cups of sugar. It was plenty sweet. The almond is a nice touchRead More
Hard to find a recipe for Nectarine jam. Setting up nicely, and used cinnamon. Ez to follow despite part of recipe being wiped out by invasive ads. Always like your recipes!
I haven't made it yet, but am giving it the benefit of the doubt with 5 stars. I will update if it is less than that.
However I really would like to know what is meant by "Servings : 40 , Yield: 5 servings?"
Please clarify how many pints, half pints, or quarts, so that we can prepare with the correct amount of jars.
