Baked Butternut Squash with Garlic and Cheese

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Garlic complements the sweetness of the butternut squash very well. This is a great side or vegetarian main dish from the oven. If you cut the squash into small pieces, it will cut down on the cooking time as well.

Recipe by kiki

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine olive oil, parsley, herbes de Provence, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add butternut squash pieces and toss to coat. Place in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until squash is soft, about 15 minutes. Turn squash pieces and bake 10 more minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 25 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 673.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022