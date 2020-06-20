4th of July Fruit Kabobs

I make these fruit skewers every year for the 4th of July for the kids and they are always a major hit - older kids can help with the assembly. Don't cut the watermelon too thinly, otherwise the stars will break when you are trying to skewer them.

Recipe by barbara

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Slice watermelon in thick slices. Cut out stars using a cookie cutter.

  • Skewer about 15 blueberries on a wooden skewer and 1 watermelon star on top. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 90.4g; fat 1.8g; sodium 11.6mg. Full Nutrition
