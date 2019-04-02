Beef Enchiladas II

1 of 1110

Rating: 4 stars Not all of us are Mexican. Corn tortillas tend to overpower the whole dish and not all of us care for the flavor. I prefer flour tortillas also and don't think people should judge on authenticity only. Use what you prefer but don't criticize because it's something you don't prefer due to your heritage. There is such a thing as modifying a recipe to suit your needs. Helpful (893)

Rating: 4 stars Good and pretty quick, but I changed several things when I made it. I added a packet of taco seasoning while sauting the beef. As I cooked the beef, I make up a box of Meican rice. I like the flavor of meat, rice and cheese all mixed together. I like using a can of enchilada sauce instead of the powder stuff. Helpful (885)

Rating: 2 stars Flour tortillas? Enchiladas are supposed to be made with corn tortillas in order to get more of an authentic Mexican dish. The majority of my family is from Mexico and the thought of using flour tortillas is just not right. I'll stick to the recipes my mother and grandmother taught me. Helpful (846)

Rating: 5 stars A very delicious meal! The best thing about this recipe is that it is wonderfully simple and easy. It being such a basic recipe means that you can make it as directed or add on to the ingredients to get even more satisfying results. My changes were mostly in the meat, which I doctored up like so: besides the onion, I added a generous amount of garlic (I'm a garlic freak), a can of mild green chile peppers, and half a pack of basic taco seasoning. Yum Yum. After that bit it is as easy as pie. You just roll everything up and bake and you've got dinner! This is also a wonderful meal to eat while on a budget. The last two times I've made this for my family, I served it with cornbread, Spanish rice, and extra enchilada sauce. Helpful (516)

Rating: 5 stars Made exactly as written and everyone (including picky little ones) enjoyed and had seconds. Thanks for this quick and easy recipe! And to those criticizing flour tortillas vs corn tortillas...not all of us are experts on Mexican foods and really don't care. We just like a great tasting dish and this was delicious. Helpful (234)

Rating: 4 stars Hmmm....I was surprised to see so many recipes called "Enchilidas" made with FLOUR tortillas. True enchiladas are made with CORN tortillas not flour; however I do make this all the time using flour tortillas; but I dont call them "Enchiladas" I call them "Enchi-ritos" cus they contain a combination of enchilada/burrito ingredients. Helpful (179)

Rating: 4 stars a quick easy Mexican fiesta. I used the canned El Paso enchilada sauce, placed 1/2 in pan and 1/2 over the enchilada's and quite a bit more shredded mexican cheeses. Great recipe. Thank you. Helpful (173)

Rating: 5 stars this recipe sounds great....and easy..cant wait to try...i make something similar and i know this will be good.......for the persone who like corn totillas everyone has different tastes and likes things different ways...whether its authentic mexican or not...this is what this what this lady like and she is shareing her recipe..if its not for you just leave..and keep your comments to yourself Helpful (116)