Beef Enchiladas II

Rating: 4.36 stars
1087 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 598
  • 4 star values: 342
  • 3 star values: 102
  • 2 star values: 30
  • 1 star values: 15

Simple and quick beef enchiladas. Ground beef and onion are wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with Cheddar cheese and black olives, then baked. This is also great with leftover chicken, shredded beef or turkey. Serve with a green salad or beans and rice.

By Becky

94 more images

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium skillet over medium high heat, cook the ground beef and onion until beef is evenly browned and onion is tender.

  • Prepare the enchilada sauce according to package directions. Pour 1/4 cup of the sauce into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • On each flour tortilla, place an equal portion of the ground beef mixture and about 1 ounce of Cheddar cheese, reserving at least 1/2 cup of cheese. Then tightly roll the tortillas and place seam side down in the baking dish.

  • Pour the remaining sauce over the top of the enchiladas and sprinkle with the remaining cheese and olives.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbly and cheese is thoroughly melted.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in serving size and baking time when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 1273.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Kari Denby-Kremhelmer
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2007
Not all of us are Mexican. Corn tortillas tend to overpower the whole dish and not all of us care for the flavor. I prefer flour tortillas also and don't think people should judge on authenticity only. Use what you prefer but don't criticize because it's something you don't prefer due to your heritage. There is such a thing as modifying a recipe to suit your needs. Read More
Helpful
(893)

Most helpful critical review

PinkTexasChick
Rating: 2 stars
10/13/2003
Flour tortillas? Enchiladas are supposed to be made with corn tortillas in order to get more of an authentic Mexican dish. The majority of my family is from Mexico and the thought of using flour tortillas is just not right. I'll stick to the recipes my mother and grandmother taught me. Read More
Helpful
(846)
Reviews:
R&R
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2004
Good and pretty quick, but I changed several things when I made it. I added a packet of taco seasoning while sauting the beef. As I cooked the beef, I make up a box of Meican rice. I like the flavor of meat, rice and cheese all mixed together. I like using a can of enchilada sauce instead of the powder stuff. Read More
Helpful
(885)
happyAZcook
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2006
A very delicious meal! The best thing about this recipe is that it is wonderfully simple and easy. It being such a basic recipe means that you can make it as directed or add on to the ingredients to get even more satisfying results. My changes were mostly in the meat, which I doctored up like so: besides the onion, I added a generous amount of garlic (I'm a garlic freak), a can of mild green chile peppers, and half a pack of basic taco seasoning. Yum Yum. After that bit it is as easy as pie. You just roll everything up and bake and you've got dinner! This is also a wonderful meal to eat while on a budget. The last two times I've made this for my family, I served it with cornbread, Spanish rice, and extra enchilada sauce. Read More
Helpful
(516)
Becky789
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2011
Made exactly as written and everyone (including picky little ones) enjoyed and had seconds. Thanks for this quick and easy recipe! And to those criticizing flour tortillas vs corn tortillas...not all of us are experts on Mexican foods and really don't care. We just like a great tasting dish and this was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(234)
CINDY76541
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2006
Hmmm....I was surprised to see so many recipes called "Enchilidas" made with FLOUR tortillas. True enchiladas are made with CORN tortillas not flour; however I do make this all the time using flour tortillas; but I dont call them "Enchiladas" I call them "Enchi-ritos" cus they contain a combination of enchilada/burrito ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(179)
Cecilie Hamilton
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2003
a quick easy Mexican fiesta. I used the canned El Paso enchilada sauce, placed 1/2 in pan and 1/2 over the enchilada's and quite a bit more shredded mexican cheeses. Great recipe. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(173)
Steph Fike
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2011
this recipe sounds great....and easy..cant wait to try...i make something similar and i know this will be good.......for the persone who like corn totillas everyone has different tastes and likes things different ways...whether its authentic mexican or not...this is what this what this lady like and she is shareing her recipe..if its not for you just leave..and keep your comments to yourself Read More
Helpful
(116)
Ann`
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2011
The person who said flour tortilla's ugh well let me tell you we all are not of hispanic desent and prefer a softer wrap this ia our choice to make and not to have someone chactise us for it. I like both but not corn perticularly. So if you can't say something nice don't write a comment. Read More
Helpful
(111)
