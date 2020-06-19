Iced Lemon Coffee

I'm not sure when I had my first iced lemon coffee, but I remember thinking it was genius! The citrus flavors make it even more refreshing and summery. So start slicing up some lemons and make this simple drink instead. It's keto-friendly, low carb, and paleo.

Recipe by Keto Summit

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine coffee, ice cubes, lemon juice, and stevia in a glass. Stir. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.8mg. Full Nutrition
